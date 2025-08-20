Omega Fatty Acids May Explain Why More Women Get Alzheimer’s

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

Lipids could play an important role in Alzheimer’s disease risk in men and women.





A study by scientists at Kings College London (KCL) and Queen Mary University London (QMUL) found that women with Alzheimer’s disease had reduced levels of some unsaturated fats in their blood compared to healthy women. Analysis of the same lipid molecules in men with Alzheimer’s disease and healthy men found no significant differences.





“Our study suggests that women should make sure they are getting omega fatty acids in their diet – through fatty fish or via supplements,” said Dr. Cristina Legido-Quigley, reader in the Institute of Pharmaceutical Science at KCL and the study’s senior author. “However, we need clinical trials to determine if shifting the lipid composition can influence the biological trajectory of Alzheimer’s disease.”

The link between sex, lipids and Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s disease disproportionately affects women; two thirds of people with the condition are women, and after old age, the greatest risk factor for developing Alzheimer’s is being a woman.





Why? Scientists aren’t sure. Longer life expectancy in women has been suggested as a factor; however, research indicates that explanation alone is too simplistic. While sex-specific biological mechanisms may play a role in Alzheimer’s development, no definitive evidence has yet been found.





Legido-Quigley and colleagues turned to the lipidome – the complete set of lipids found within a cell, tissue of biological system – for answers. Men and women have metabolic differences, particularly in how we metabolize lipids, a process critical for brain health.





“Lipidomic analysis presently provides the most advanced method for examining lipid changes during Alzheimer’s pathogenesis,” the authors said.





What is lipidomics? Lipidomics refers to the comprehensive analysis of a cell or organism’s lipid profile. It is a subfield within metabolomics that is rapidly developing into a discipline of its own.

Lipid imbalances could help explain women’s higher Alzheimer’s risk

The researchers analyzed the blood lipid composition of 841 participants from the AddNeuroMed cohort and the Dementia Case Register cohort.





Participants had been recruited from 6 countries – England, Finland, Greece, Italy and Poland – and were divided into 3 categories based on their cognitive health: cognitively healthy (370), mild cognitive impairment (165) and Alzheimer’s disease (306).





Seven hundred individual lipids were analyzed from samples using ultra-performance liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry.





Women with Alzheimer’s disease presented with statistically increased blood levels of saturated lipids, often referred to as “bad” or “unhealthy” lipids, and decreased levels of unsaturated “healthy” fats. The same trend was not identified in men.





“We were able to detect biological differences in lipids between the sexes in a large cohort, and show the importance of lipids containing omegas in the blood, which has not been done before, said Dr. Asger Wretlind, a postdoctoral researcher at KCL and the study’s first author. “The results are very striking and now we are looking at how early in life this change occurs in women.”





Further research is needed to uncover the mechanisms driving this difference and to assess whether lifestyle changes, such as diet, may contribute.





The study was also limited to European samples amidst increasing momentum for dementia research to become more representative. “Future research should also be carried out in a more ethnically diverse population to see if the same effect is seen,” said Dr. Julia Dudley, Head of Research at Alzheimer’s Research UK.





Reference: Wretlind A, Xu J, Chen W, et al. Lipid profiling reveals unsaturated lipid reduction in women with Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimers Dement. 2025;21(8):e70512. doi: 10.1002/alz.70512





This article is a rework of a press release issued by King's College London. Material has been edited for length and content.