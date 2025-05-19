One Gene Impacts How the Liver Stores Energy

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 1 minute

A new study published in Science Advances reveals that a single gene plays a big role in how the liver stores energy, a process that’s critical for overall health and for managing diseases like type 2 diabetes. Led by Penn Nursing’s Kate Townsend Creasy, PhD, Assistant Professor of Nutrition Science in the Department of Biobehavioral Health Sciences, the research focuses on the PPP1R3B gene. This gene tells the liver how to handle energy: store it as glycogen (a form of sugar) or triglycerides (a type of fat).





The research team found that when the PPP1R3B gene is more active, the liver tends to store more energy as glycogen. The liver stores more energy as fat when the gene is less active. This shift between glycogen and fat storage is crucial because it affects how the body manages blood sugar and fat levels.





Large scale genomics studies in humans have reported that mutations in the PPP1R3B gene are associated with several metabolic conditions, including type 2 diabetes and fatty liver disease. However, it was unclear how the gene was involved in these conditions.





“Our research shows that PPP1R3B is like a control switch in the liver,” said Creasy. “It directs whether the liver stores energy for quick use in the form of glycogen or for longer-term storage as fat. We also saw changes in how efficiently mice and cells with genetic manipulations of PPP1R3B could use either glucose or fat for energy. This discovery could help us find new ways to help people with metabolic diseases with precision nutrition approaches, based on their genetics.”





Reference: Creasy KT, Mehta MB, Schneider CV, et al. Ppp1r3b is a metabolic switch that shifts hepatic energy storage from lipid to glycogen. Sci Adv. 2025;11(20):eado3440. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.ado3440





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.