We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

One Gene Impacts How the Liver Stores Energy

A single gene plays a key role in whether the liver stores energy as fat or sugar.

News  
Published: May 19, 2025 
| Original story from the University of Pennsylvania
An outline of a liver, with interconnected dots filling the shape.
Credit: iStock
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

A new study published in Science Advances reveals that a single gene plays a big role in how the liver stores energy, a process that’s critical for overall health and for managing diseases like type 2 diabetes. Led by Penn Nursing’s Kate Townsend Creasy, PhD, Assistant Professor of Nutrition Science in the Department of Biobehavioral Health Sciences, the research focuses on the PPP1R3B gene. This gene tells the liver how to handle energy: store it as glycogen (a form of sugar) or triglycerides (a type of fat).


The research team found that when the PPP1R3B gene is more active, the liver tends to store more energy as glycogen. The liver stores more energy as fat when the gene is less active. This shift between glycogen and fat storage is crucial because it affects how the body manages blood sugar and fat levels.


Large scale genomics studies in humans have reported that mutations in the PPP1R3B gene are associated with several metabolic conditions, including type 2 diabetes and fatty liver disease. However, it was unclear how the gene was involved in these conditions.

Subscribe to Proteomics & Metabolomics updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


“Our research shows that PPP1R3B is like a control switch in the liver,” said Creasy. “It directs whether the liver stores energy for quick use in the form of glycogen or for longer-term storage as fat. We also saw changes in how efficiently mice and cells with genetic manipulations of PPP1R3B could use either glucose or fat for energy. This discovery could help us find new ways to help people with metabolic diseases with precision nutrition approaches, based on their genetics.”


Reference: Creasy KT, Mehta MB, Schneider CV, et al. Ppp1r3b is a metabolic switch that shifts hepatic energy storage from lipid to glycogen. Sci Adv. 2025;11(20):eado3440. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.ado3440


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter