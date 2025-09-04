Parkinson’s Protein Found To Punch Dynamic Holes in Cell Membranes

Read time: 2 minutes

Researchers at Aarhus University have shown that a toxic form of the protein α-synuclein can form dynamic pores in cell membranes, offering new insight into the molecular mechanisms that may contribute to the development of Parkinson’s disease. The study, recently published in ACS Nano, was carried out using a new method that allows scientists to observe these molecular interactions in real time.





Parkinson’s disease typically develops slowly, beginning with minor motor symptoms such as tremors and stiffness. Over time, neurons in the brain begin to degenerate, though the underlying causes remain incompletely understood. One of the key proteins implicated in the disease is α-synuclein, which normally supports communication between nerve cells. In Parkinson’s, the protein misfolds and aggregates into toxic structures.





Much of the previous research has focused on fibrils – large clumps of α-synuclein visible in the brain tissue of patients. However, the Aarhus team turned their attention to smaller intermediates known as oligomers. These smaller aggregates have been suspected to be more harmful, but their precise role has remained unclear.





α-synuclein A protein found in the brain that supports communication between neurons. A protein found in the brain that supports communication between neurons. Oligomers Small aggregates of proteins formed in early stages of misfolding. Small aggregates of proteins formed in early stages of misfolding.

Pores with dynamic behavior

Using a new single-vesicle analysis platform, the researchers observed that α-synuclein oligomers can bind to cell membranes and form pores that open and close over time. This three-step process begins when the oligomers attach to the surface of the membrane, particularly in regions with curvature. They then partially insert into the membrane and ultimately form a pore that allows molecules to pass through.

“We are the first to directly observe how these oligomers form pores – and how the pores behave.”



Dr. Mette Galsgaard Malle.

Unlike static damage, the pores showed dynamic behavior – opening and closing in a way that may explain why affected cells do not immediately die. The intermittent nature of the disruption could allow the cell’s internal systems to temporarily maintain function despite the damage.

Watching molecular events unfold

The technique used in the study makes it possible to track individual interactions between proteins and vesicles – small artificial structures that simulate aspects of cell membranes. This setup allows researchers to observe events at a single-molecule level and in slow motion, providing detailed information about the sequence of molecular changes.





The platform also offers the potential for drug screening. The research team tested nanobodies – small antibody fragments designed to bind α-synuclein oligomers – to see if they could prevent pore formation.

“The nanobodies did not block the pore formation. But they may still help detect oligomers at very early stages of the disease. That’s crucial, since Parkinson’s is typically diagnosed only after significant neuronal damage has occurred.”



Bo Volf Brøchner.

Next steps

The findings further indicate that the pores form more readily in membranes resembling those of mitochondria, the structures responsible for cellular energy production. This may suggest that mitochondrial damage is an early feature of the disease process.





However, the experiments were conducted in model systems rather than living cells. The researchers note that the controlled setup allowed them to isolate individual molecular events, but further work is needed to determine whether the same mechanisms are active in biological tissue.





Reference: Bro̷chner BV, Zhang X, Nielsen J, Kjems J, Otzen DE, Malle MG. Single-vesicle tracking of α-synuclein oligomers reveals pore formation by a three-stage model. ACS Nano. 2025:acsnano.5c04005. doi: 10.1021/acsnano.5c04005



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.





This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.