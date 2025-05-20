Plant-Based Diet Reduces Biological Aging

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

A study published in Aging (Aging-US) has reported associations between specific plant-based foods and reduced epigenetic age. The research, led by Jamie L. Villanueva of the University of Washington and the National University of Natural Medicine, and corresponding author Ryan Bradley of the National University of Natural Medicine and the University of California, analyzed data from a prior lifestyle intervention study.





Epigenetic age

A measure of biological aging based on changes in DNA methylation patterns. Unlike chronological age, epigenetic age reflects how cells age and respond to environmental factors.





The researchers focused on "methyl adaptogens", a group of naturally occurring compounds found in select foods, which may influence how genes are expressed through epigenetic mechanisms. By examining dietary patterns among middle-aged men who followed an eight-week plant-based lifestyle program, they aimed to uncover which foods correlated with improved biological aging markers.





Methyl adaptogens A proposed group of plant-derived compounds thought to influence DNA methylation. Found in certain herbs, spices and teas, these compounds may affect gene regulation linked to health and aging.

DNA methylation used as a marker of biological aging

The study used Horvath’s epigenetic clock to measure changes in biological age. This tool calculates epigenetic age based on DNA methylation, which involves the addition of chemical tags to DNA that can influence gene activity. Unlike chronological age, epigenetic age provides insight into how quickly a person’s cells are aging.





DNA methylation A chemical process in which methyl groups are added to DNA, affecting gene expression without changing the underlying genetic sequence. It plays a key role in development, aging and disease.





Participants in the study were men aged 50 to 72 years, all of whom had taken part in a lifestyle program that included dietary changes, regular physical activity, stress management techniques and guidance on improving sleep habits.

Higher intake of methyl adaptogens linked to decreased epigenetic age

Analysis revealed that participants who consumed higher amounts of methyl adaptogen-rich foods experienced greater reductions in their epigenetic age. The key foods identified were turmeric, rosemary, garlic, berries, green tea and oolong tea. The association remained statistically significant even after adjusting for factors such as weight change and initial epigenetic age acceleration.





The authors reported a linear association between consumption of these foods and reduction in epigenetic age. This suggests that these dietary components may independently contribute to beneficial changes in biological aging markers.

Implications for future research

Although the study was limited to a small, homogeneous group, it contributes to broader efforts to understand how diet impacts aging at the molecular level. The findings support prior evidence linking polyphenol-rich diets, such as the Mediterranean and traditional Japanese diets, to slower biological aging.





Further studies involving more diverse populations and incorporating updated aging biomarkers are needed to confirm these results and assess their relevance in other groups.





Reference: Villanueva JL, Vita AA, Zwickey H, et al. Dietary associations with reduced epigenetic age: a secondary data analysis of the methylation diet and lifestyle study. Aging. 2025. doi: 10.18632/aging.206240



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.