Plant-Based Protein Linked to Longer Lifespan

Read time: 2 minutes

An international study has found that populations with greater access to plant-based protein sources tend to live longer. The research, conducted by a team at the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre, used 6 decades of food supply and demographic data from more than 100 countries to investigate the relationship between dietary protein sources and life expectancy. The findings were published in Nature Communications.

Dietary protein type and age-related health outcomes

Researchers examined data collected between 1961 and 2018 across 101 countries, including variations in protein intake from animal and plant sources. By correcting for national differences in wealth and population size, they aimed to understand how these dietary patterns influenced population-level longevity.





The study found divergent effects across age groups. For children under five, a higher national supply of animal-based protein and fats, including meat, dairy and eggs, was associated with lower mortality rates. However, among adults, the pattern reversed: populations with higher plant protein availability had longer average life expectancies.





Countries with diets richer in plant proteins, such as India, Pakistan and Indonesia, showed longer adult lifespans compared to nations with a more animal protein-centric food supply, including Australia, the United States and Argentina.

Food system data used to model longevity

The analysis relied on publicly available food production data, which included national supplies of calories, proteins and fats. These figures reflect the overall food environment rather than individual consumption patterns. Nevertheless, when evaluated at a national level, the availability of plant-based protein appeared to align with increased adult survival.





Protein-rich plant foods included in the analysis included legumes like chickpeas and peas, tofu and whole grains. These have previously been linked to lower rates of chronic disease and are common dietary staples in regions known for high longevity, such as Okinawa (Japan), Ikaria (Greece) and Loma Linda (United States).

Implications for public health and sustainability

High consumption of animal-based proteins, especially processed meat, has been associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and certain cancers. In contrast, plant-based protein sources are often tied to reduced mortality and lower chronic disease burden.





The study contributes to growing evidence that diet composition plays a key role in both public health and sustainable development, as countries weigh the health and environmental impacts of different protein sources.





Reference: Andrews CJ, Raubenheimer D, Simpson SJ, Senior AM. Associations between national plant-based vs animal-based protein supplies and age-specific mortality in human populations. Nat Commun. 2025;16(1):3431. doi: 10.1038/s41467-025-58475-1



