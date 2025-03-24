Pressure-Sensitive Protein PIEZO1 Found Key to Gut Movement

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A study by scientists at Harvard Medical School and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has revealed how a pressure-sensitive protein, PIEZO1, helps regulate intestinal motility and control inflammation. The research, based on mouse models and published in Cell, explains how mechanical forces in the gut trigger peristalsis and may also modulate immune responses.





Peristalsis A series of wave-like muscle contractions that move food through the digestive tract. It occurs in the esophagus, stomach and intestines, and is essential for digestion and excretion.

Enteric neurons use pressure to regulate motion

The intestines rely on rhythmic contractions called peristalsis to move food. While previous research established the role of enteric neurons – nerve cells embedded within the gut wall – in controlling these movements, the mechanism behind pressure sensing remained unclear.





Enteric neurons Specialized nerve cells located within the walls of the gastrointestinal tract. They control gut functions independently of the central nervous system, forming part of the enteric nervous system. Specialized nerve cells located within the walls of the gastrointestinal tract. They control gut functions independently of the central nervous system, forming part of the enteric nervous system. PIEZO1 A mechanosensitive protein that responds to mechanical forces such as pressure or stretch. It is involved in various physiological processes and was recognized in the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. A mechanosensitive protein that responds to mechanical forces such as pressure or stretch. It is involved in various physiological processes and was recognized in the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Acetylcholine A chemical messenger (neurotransmitter) used by neurons to communicate. In the gut, it triggers muscle contractions and also helps modulate immune responses by acting as an anti-inflammatory agent. A chemical messenger (neurotransmitter) used by neurons to communicate. In the gut, it triggers muscle contractions and also helps modulate immune responses by acting as an anti-inflammatory agent.





The team found that PIEZO1, a protein known to detect mechanical pressure, is highly active in excitatory enteric neurons that release acetylcholine. By genetically modifying mice to glow green in PIEZO1-expressing neurons, researchers confirmed the protein’s presence in the cells responsible for initiating muscle contractions.





Further tests showed that when PIEZO1 was absent, intestinal tissues failed to contract in response to pressure, confirming its role as a pressure sensor in regulating gut motility.

Modulating PIEZO1 alters bowel movements

Using light-activated and chemically modified mouse models, the researchers demonstrated that activating PIEZO1 neurons accelerated waste passage, while disabling them slowed it down. This supports the protein’s essential role in normal digestive function.





Exercise, which increases pressure in the abdomen, also enhanced gut motility in normal mice. In contrast, mice lacking functional PIEZO1 genes showed no such increase, suggesting that PIEZO1 translates physical pressure into intestinal responses.

PIEZO1 affects immune response in IBD models

To understand PIEZO1's role in inflammation, the researchers used mouse models of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Mice with PIEZO1 showed typical increases in motility during inflammation, while those lacking it experienced more severe symptoms, including weight loss and loss of mucus-producing cells.





The worsening of inflammation was linked to a decrease in acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter known to support both muscle contraction and anti-inflammatory signaling. This indicates that PIEZO1 not only controls movement but also helps reduce gut inflammation by promoting acetylcholine release.

Potential target for IBD treatment

The findings suggest that PIEZO1 could be a therapeutic target for treating disorders like IBD, diarrhea or constipation. Stimulating or blocking PIEZO1 activity may help control gut motility or inflammation without suppressing the immune system more broadly.

“Eventually, we might stimulate PIEZO1 to speed up excretion, block it to treat diarrhea, or use it as a novel target to treat intestinal inflammation in IBD patients."



Dr. Ruaidhri Jackson.

Future studies by the team aim to explore drugs that selectively influence PIEZO1 in the gut, offering a new pathway for precision treatment of gastrointestinal disorders.





Reference: Xie Z, Rose L, Feng J, et al. Enteric neuronal Piezo1 maintains mechanical and immunological homeostasis by sensing force. Cell. doi: 10.1016/j.cell.2025.02.031



