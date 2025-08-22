We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Recent Colds Could Lower Risk of Severe COVID-19

Rhinovirus infections are linked to reduced COVID-19 risk and lower viral loads, especially in children.

News  
Published: August 22, 2025 
Original story from the University of Minnesota
Man wearing a face mask looking out the window, symbolizing the impact of COVID-19 and isolation.
Credit: iStock.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 2 minutes

Prior rhinovirus infections, a common cause of the cold, are associated with a reduced risk of developing COVID-19 and with lower SARS-CoV-2 viral loads, according to findings published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases.


The study was led by researchers at National Jewish Health and involved data from the Human Epidemiology and Response to SARS-CoV-2 (HEROS) cohort, a US-based surveillance study conducted between May 2020 and February 2021. The findings may help explain why children, despite being more vulnerable to many respiratory viruses, tend to experience milder outcomes from SARS-CoV-2 infections.


Rhinovirus

A common virus that causes upper respiratory infections such as the cold.

SARS-CoV-2

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, the virus responsible for causing COVID-19.

Viral load

The amount of virus present in a person's body, typically measured using molecular testing methods.

Subscribe to Proteomics & Metabolomics updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now

Assessing viral interactions in the airway

The researchers analyzed 10,493 nasal swab samples from 1,156 participants, including both children and adults. These samples were tested for 21 respiratory pathogens. Additionally, RNA sequencing was carried out on 147 swabs collected before SARS-CoV-2 infection and 391 swabs collected before and during rhinovirus infections.


RNA sequencing

A laboratory technique used to analyze the expression of genes by examining the RNA in a sample. 


The team evaluated the potential relationships between recent rhinovirus infections, COVID-19 risk, antiviral gene activity in the airway and participant age. Their findings showed that recent rhinovirus infections were linked to lower susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2.

Reduced COVID-19 risk and viral load

Participants who had tested positive for rhinovirus within the prior 30 days were at a 48% lower risk of contracting COVID-19 than those without recent rhinovirus infection. Among individuals who developed COVID-19, those with recent rhinovirus infections had viral loads that were 9.6 times lower than those without such prior infections.


The authors noted that rhinovirus infections triggered elevated expression of antiviral genes in the nasal airway. Of 57 genes linked to reduced SARS-CoV-2 viral load, 24 were classified as antiviral defense genes. Rhinovirus was associated with the activation of 22 of these genes.


Children were more likely than adults to express higher levels of these antiviral gene signatures and were 2.2 times more likely to contract rhinovirus.

Recent symptomatic infections offer the greatest protection

Sensitivity analyses suggested that recent and symptomatic rhinovirus infections were more protective than asymptomatic or earlier infections. This temporal and symptomatic relationship may be relevant in understanding variations in susceptibility to COVID-19.


According to the researchers, frequent rhinovirus exposure could reinforce antiviral gene activity in the airway, contributing to reduced risk of severe outcomes from SARS-CoV-2. This gene-driven protective mechanism may help explain why children generally experience milder COVID-19 symptoms compared to adults.


Reference: Moore CM, Secor EA, Everman JL, et al. The common cold is associated with protection from SARS-CoV-2 infections. J Infect Dise. 2025:jiaf374. doi: 10.1093/infdis/jiaf374


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.


This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter