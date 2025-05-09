Regulators of Huntingtin Protein Could Form Huntington's Drug Targets

A decade ago, University at Buffalo researchers shed some light on an enduring neuroscience mystery: How exactly does a mutated huntingtin protein (HTT) cause Huntington’s disease?





They found that HTT is something like a traffic controller inside neurons, moving different cargo along neuronal highways called axons in concert with other proteins key for cellular function and survival. Reduce the amount of non-mutant HTT and you’ll create the neurological equivalent of traffic jams and roadblocks.





Now, the researchers have learned more about what can control the traffic-controlling HTT.





They found that two specific signaling proteins, GSK3ß and ERK1, were expressed more in the neurons of Huntington’s disease patients, so they prevented them from functioning in the neurons of fruit fly larvae that have a mutant HTT. This inhibition of GSK-3ß actually led to less defects in the axonal transport process and less neuronal cell death, while inhibiting ERK1 led to more transport problems and more cell death.





“With these findings, we propose that ERK1 may protect neurons in the face of Huntington’s disease, while GSK3ß may exacerbate Huntington’s disease,” says Shermali Gunawardena, PhD, associate professor of biological sciences in UB’s College of Arts and Sciences. “Therapeutics may one day be able to target these signaling proteins in different ways — inhibiting GSK3ß and boosting ERK1 — to treat this severe and fatal neurological disorder.”





Gunawardena is the corresponding author on a study detailing the research, which was published April 22 in Nature Cell Death & Disease.