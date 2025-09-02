Researchers Develop AI To Map Dark Genome

We mapped the human genome decades ago, but most of it is still a black box. Now, UNSW scientists have developed a tool to peer inside and what they find could reshape how we think about disease.





Your genome is the genetic map of you, and we understand almost none of it.

Our handle on the bits of the genome that tell the body how to do things (“make eyes blue”, “build heart tissue”, “give this person sickle cell anaemia”) is okay, but there are vast areas of the genome that don’t appear to do anything.





Scientists long assumed this was just “junk” DNA, leftovers from the billions of years it took us to evolve from primordial slop into the complex life we know today.





But it turns out we just didn’t know what to look for, nor how to look for it.





Now, new tools developed at UNSW Sydney in collaboration with researchers from the University of Montreal and McGill University are helping us understand just how important the dark genome really is.





Understanding that, scientists hope, will offer new avenues for drug discovery, and transform how we think about disease and even life itself.

Seeing in the dark

Your genome is broken up into protein-coding genes (around 2%), and the rest.





Proteins are the little machines that do the actual work of running an organism; protein-coding genes are the instructions for those proteins.





The other 98% doesn’t build proteins, it doesn’t follow the same rules, and it’s much harder to understand.





It contains “long non-coding RNAs”, the stuff that was long dismissed as junk.





“We’re trying to decode the logic circuitry of the human genome – the hidden rules that tell our DNA how to build and run a human being,” says study author Associate Professor Martin Smith, from the UNSW School of Biotechnology & Biomolecular Sciences.





It’s a tough job, but a crucial one because studies show that the roots of many diseases, including heart disease, cancer, and some psychiatric disorders, lie outside the well-understood, protein-coding regions of the genome.





Non-protein coding genes have key regulatory roles, turning certain genes on and off or altering their shape.





Do any of that at the wrong time, and things start to break down.





“We think that these RNAs act like software, orchestrating the protein 'hardware' into a functioning symphony,” says A/Prof. Smith.





Not junk, after all.