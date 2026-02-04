Read time: 1 minute

Salmonella, a primary causative agent of food poisoning, responds to acidic stress by expressing the arginine decarboxylase AdiA inside host macrophages. In this study, researchers at University of Tsukuba demonstrated that a small RNA (AdiZ) derived from the 3′ untranslated region (3′UTR) of adiA mRNA forms base pairs with multiple mRNAs central to Salmonella's survival within macrophages.



Tsukuba, Japan - Acid resistance is a crucial property that enterobacteria must possess to withstand host acidic environments during infection, including the gastrointestinal tract and macrophage phagosomes. The facultative intracellular pathogen Salmonella expresses the arginine decarboxylase AdiA, which confers acid resistance by catalyzing an H+-consuming reaction. Researchers at University of Tsukuba discovered that the 3′-untranslated region (UTR) of adiA mRNA is processed by RNase E into a regulatory small RNA, AdiZ. Using RNA-RNA interactome profiling, transcriptomic analysis, in vitro structural probing, and in vivo validation experiments, the researchers demonstrated that AdiZ directly base-pairs with and negatively regulates ptsG, pykF, and dmsA mRNAs involved in glucose uptake, glycolysis, and anaerobic respiration, respectively.





Intriguingly, the induction of AdiZ facilitates Salmonella's survival within macrophages, where acidic and hypoxic stresses prevail. Thus, simultaneous expression of AdiA and AdiZ from a single mRNA links arginine-dependent acid resistance to metabolic reprogramming of Salmonella in host intracellular niches.





This research group has previously demonstrated that RNAs with novel functions are generated from UTRs of bacterial mRNAs. These findings further suggest that far from being passive sequences, UTRs can serve as sources of regulatory RNAs. Such hidden RNA fragments might play critical roles in pathogen adaptation and could become new therapeutic targets to combat bacterial infections.



Reference: Kanda T, Liu F, Kooshapour H, et al. 3′UTR-derived small RNA couples acid resistance to metabolic reprogramming of Salmonella within macrophages.Nucleic Acids Res. 2025;53(22):gkaf1371. doi: 10.1093/nar/gkaf1371





