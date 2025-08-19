Scientists Map Metabolic Handoff From Mother to Embryo

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Understanding how fruit fly embryos assert metabolic independence from their mothers may help scientists better understand the earliest stages of human health and disease.





Like humans, fruit fly embryos rely on nutrients provided by their mothers to fuel their development until they are ready to take over metabolic functions on their own. But exactly how this process plays out has remained unclear.





Now, a new study by Van Andel Institute scientists provides an unprecedented look into the mechanics of this metabolic handoff. The findings offer the most detailed analysis to date of how metabolites and other biomolecules shift in the earliest stages of fruit fly development.





The study was published in Nature Metabolism.





“The metabolic handoff from mother to embryo is a major transition period with far-reaching implications,” said Adelheid (Heidi) Lempradl, Ph.D., a VAI assistant professor and corresponding author of the study. “Development sets the stage for lifelong health in every organism, from fruit flies to humans. Thanks to our new technique, we now have a clearer view of this nuanced, complex process.”





Fruit flies share 65%–75% of disease-causing genes with humans, making them important models for studying genetics and other fundamental aspects of health. They are particularly helpful for investigating development because they have a relatively simple genome and reproduce quickly.





Previous studies relied on pooled data from many different fruit flies, which led to results that provided a broad picture of development but lacked fine detail. Today’s study leveraged advances in technology and technique to comprehensively analyze the metabolome and transcriptome in single fruit fly embryos. The result is a high-resolution dataset that can be leveraged by other scientists studying metabolic regulation during development and throughout life.





