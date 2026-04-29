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Sending Organoids to Space Might Be the Fastest Way To Study Brain Disease

ISS study shows microgravity accelerates brain development at the protein level.

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Published: April 29, 2026 
Written by 
Rhianna-lily Smith
Edited by 
Alexander Beadle
NASA astronaut floating above Earth in space during extravehicular activity.
Credit: NASA / Unsplash.
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Spaceflight may be the ultimate shortcut for understanding complex brain disorders that take years to develop on Earth.

 

Conducted on the International Space Station (ISS), a new study successfully mapped thousands of proteins in human brain organoids to reveal how microgravity accelerates developmental changes.

The new frontier of space-based proteomics

As humanity prepares for long-duration missions to Mars, the health of the central nervous system has become a top priority.

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While this research is important for astronaut safety, the space environment also offers a strange and useful shortcut for medical research on Earth.

 

“Recently, it was shown that the space environment uniquely accelerates molecular and cellular processes that typically unfold gradually over months to years on Earth, creating what can be termed a ‘phenotypic compression’ phenomenon,” the study authors explained. “This ‘temporal acceleration’ is particularly valuable for investigating neurodevelopmental disorders, or conditions characterized by disrupted brain development during critical early-life windows.”

 

By sending lab-grown organoids into orbit, researchers can observe how human tissue responds to extreme stress in record time. This has led scientists to explore using microgravity to study complex conditions such as Rett syndrome—a severe neurodevelopmental disorder that is difficult to model in traditional labs because the pace of human brain development is normally too slow.

 

“The space environment’s capacity to compress these developmental windows while maintaining cellular viability offers a unique experimental advantage to observe pathological mechanisms in weeks what would ordinarily require months or years of longitudinal culture,” said the authors.

 

The study aimed to establish a reliable method for mapping these protein-level changes, connecting Earth-based lab work and the harsh reality of microgravity.

Mapping the proteome from the ISS

To map the brain’s response to space, the team used sophisticated hardware designed for the ISS, called the Space Tango High-Throughput Passive System. The team grew human brain organoids from patient-derived stem cells on Earth for 30 days before launching half of these to the ISS. The remaining half stayed on Earth as a control. These cells were specifically chosen to model Rett syndrome, allowing the team to observe how a specific genetic makeup reacts to the stress of flight.

 

Once the samples returned, the team used an advanced mass spectrometer to analyze the tissue. To test their new mapping system, the researchers focused on a specific protein called MeCP2, which, when missing, leads to Rett syndrome.

 

Despite the intense vibrations of launch and the shift to weightlessness, the complex neural tissues remained healthy and intact.

 

The tool identified ~6,000 protein groups from over 56,000 peptides, creating one of the most detailed maps of neural proteomics in space to date. The analysis also successfully confirmed the absence of the MeCP2 protein in the diseased models, which indicated that the approach was sensitive enough to detect molecular deficiencies in tissue grown off planet.

 

The data revealed a core proteome—a set of proteins that stay the same regardless of gravity—as well as specific protein groups that changed significantly in response to the space environment. Many of these changes were linked to how cells protect themselves from stress and how they maintain their internal structure in microgravity.

Future applications of space proteomics for astronaut health

By using the shortcut of microgravity, scientists can identify protein signatures that reveal how the brain responds to extreme stress and developmental gaps, which is important for conditions such as Rett syndrome, where we need to see months of change in a short window.

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“The resulting dataset provides a unique resource for understanding how space environment and MECP2 loss interact to affect human neural development, with potential applications for astronaut health countermeasures and neurodevelopmental disorder therapeutics,” said the authors.

 

However, the study methodology did have some notable limitations. For example, on Earth, lab tissues get fresh nutrients through a constant flow of liquid. On the ISS, the organoids were kept in sealed vials without a media exchange, which might change how the cells process energy compared to a more active lab setup.

 

The high cost of spaceflight also meant that the researchers could only send a small number of samples, making it harder to account for natural biological variations.

 

Despite this, the goal remains to merge this proteomics data with gene activity to create a systems biology view of brain health. Future missions could use advanced incubators that can refresh nutrients automatically, allowing for even longer studies.

 

“This dataset provides unique insights into how the space environment affects human neural tissue, serving as a resource for understanding spaceflight-induced neurological changes and as a steppingstone for future space missions,” the authors concluded.

 

Reference: Martins AMA, Biagi DG, Tsu BL, et al. Proteomic dataset of MECP2-deficient and wild-type human brain organoids under spaceflight and ground conditions. Sci Data. 2026;13(1):486. doi: 10.1038/s41597-026-06881-5

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Meet the Author
A picture of Rhianna-lily Smith
Rhianna-lily Smith
Science Writer and Editor
Rhianna-lily graduated from the University of East Anglia with a BSc in biomedicine and completed her MSc by Research in microbiology at the Quadram Institute Bioscience in 2023. Her research primarily focused on the gut microbiome in pregnant women throughout gestation. During her MSc, she developed a passion for science communication and later joined Technology Networks as a Science Writer and Editor, where she works with the news team to cover the latest breaking news and produce Teach Me in 10 videos.
Edited By
A picture of Alexander Beadle
Alexander Beadle
Science Writer & Editor
Alexander is a science writer and editor for Technology Networks. He writes news and features for the Applied Sciences and Analysis & Separations communities, leading the site's coverage of topics relating to environmental science, food and beverage analysis, and analytical techniques. Before joining Technology Networks, Alexander worked as a freelance science writer. He holds a masters degree in Materials Chemistry from the University of St Andrews, Scotland.
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