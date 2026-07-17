Senescent Cells Rewire Lipid Metabolism

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A new research paper was published in Volume 18 of Aging on July 1, 2026, titled “Senescent cells accumulate lipid droplets.”





The study was led by first author Noa Rachmian-Cooper and corresponding author Valery Krizhanovsky from the Department of Molecular Cell Biology, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel.





Cellular senescence is a natural biological process in which damaged or stressed cells permanently stop dividing while remaining metabolically active. Although senescence helps suppress tumor formation and supports normal processes such as tissue repair and development, senescent cells accumulate with age and contribute to chronic inflammation and numerous age-related diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and Alzheimer’s disease. While many of the biological effects of senescent cells have been linked to inflammatory signaling, much less has been understood about the metabolic changes that accompany senescence.





In this study, the researchers investigated how cellular metabolism changes during senescence, with a particular focus on lipid metabolism. Using comprehensive metabolic profiling of human fibroblasts, they discovered that senescent cells accumulate high levels of triacylglycerols-the major precursors of lipid droplets-alongside increased glycolytic activity. Additional laboratory experiments confirmed that senescent cells contain significantly more lipid droplets than actively dividing cells.





The investigators then extended their findings beyond cell culture. In a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease, they found that senescent microglia, the brain’s resident immune cells, expressed elevated levels of lipid droplet-associated markers. Analysis of single-nucleus RNA sequencing data from post-mortem human Alzheimer’s disease brain tissue revealed a similar pattern, with senescent brain cells, particularly microglia, showing increased expression of genes associated with lipid droplets. Together, these findings suggest that lipid droplet accumulation is a conserved feature of senescent cells across experimental models and human disease.





The study also explored the biological pathways underlying this phenomenon. Pharmacologic activation of AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), a key regulator of cellular energy metabolism, significantly reduced lipid droplet accumulation in senescent cells. This effect was accompanied by decreased expression of the pro-inflammatory cytokine IL-8, suggesting that metabolic regulation may also influence the inflammatory behavior of senescent cells. These findings identify AMPK signaling as a potential pathway for modifying metabolic alterations associated with cellular senescence.





Importantly, the findings provide new insight into Alzheimer’s disease. Previous studies have independently linked both senescent microglia and lipid droplet-containing microglia to neurodegeneration. This study suggests that these populations may substantially overlap, raising the possibility that lipid droplet accumulation contributes to the harmful effects of senescent microglia during disease progression. The authors propose that altered lipid metabolism may impair the ability of microglia to support normal brain function while promoting chronic neuroinflammation.





The researchers also emphasize that lipid droplets may represent more than simply a metabolic consequence of senescence. Because lipid droplets participate in cellular signaling and inflammatory processes, understanding their relationship with senescent cells could open new opportunities for therapeutic intervention. Future studies will be needed to determine whether reducing lipid droplet accumulation can lessen the harmful effects of senescent cells while preserving their beneficial roles in tissue repair and tumor suppression.





“Our findings provide evidence that these may represent the same cell population, in which the co-occurrence of LDs accumulation and the senescent state jointly contribute to their disease-promoting properties.”





According to the authors, uncovering the relationship between lipid metabolism and cellular senescence may provide new strategies for understanding and treating age-related diseases. They suggest that targeting lipid droplets in senescent cells could become a promising approach for reducing chronic inflammation and slowing the progression of disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease while preserving the beneficial functions of senescence.





Overall, this study identifies lipid droplet accumulation as a previously underappreciated feature of cellular senescence. By integrating findings from cultured human cells, a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease, and human brain tissue, the researchers demonstrate that metabolic remodeling is closely linked to the biology of senescent cells. These findings provide new insight into how senescent cells contribute to aging and neurodegenerative disease and identify lipid metabolism as a potential target for future therapeutic development.