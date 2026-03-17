Single-Cell Atlas Maps Sea Urchin Embryo Development

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Researchers at University of Tsukuba and affiliated institutes have developed a publicly accessible single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) atlas that captures developmental and neurogenic processes in sea urchin embryos and larvae at unprecedented resolution. Because of the relatively small number of neurons in the embryos and larvae of the sea urchin , it has been difficult to trace neuronal differentiation and its underlying molecular regulation in detail. To address this challenge, the researchers constructed a comprehensive scRNA-seq atlas spanning multiple developmental stages of Hemicentrotus pulcherrimus, enabling the intuitive exploration of gene expression at single-cell resolution.





Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) is a powerful technique that enables the comprehensive analysis of gene expression in individual cells. During embryonic development, cells within the same embryo diverge into multiple lineages and adopt distinct fates. scRNA-seq enables the capture of such cell-type-specific differences that are masked in population-averaged analyses, such as bulk RNA-seq. Nevertheless, rare cell populations-such as neurons in sea urchin embryos and larvae-are often underrepresented, thereby complicating the detailed analysis of neurogenic lineages and regulatory dynamics.





In this study, the researchers constructed a developmental scRNA-seq atlas spanning the embryogenesis of a Japanese sea urchin, Hemicentrotus pulcherrimus, from 24 to 96 h after fertilization and systematically characterized the dynamic changes in cell states at single-cell resolution. Moreover, by pharmacologically inhibiting Delta-Notch-mediated lateral inhibition to improve neuronal differentiation, the researchers were able to capture neuronal lineages and associated gene expression clusters that are difficult to detect under normal developmental conditions. All datasets have been made publicly available through the Japanese sea urchin genome database HpBase, thereby providing an accessible research platform that allows even users without bioinformatics expertise to intuitively explore gene expression patterns.





Reference: Tsuyuzaki K, Yaguchi J, Yamamoto T, et al. Single-cell transcriptomic resources for tracing neurogenesis and cell fate specification in sea urchin embryos. Development. 2026;153(4):dev205025. doi:10.1242/dev.205025





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