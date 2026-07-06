Single-Cell Imaging Maps Antibody Distribution Within Solid Tumors

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Antibodies targeting tumors can be powerful weapons to fight cancer, if they reach their intended target. But, particularly in solid tumors, it can be difficult or impossible to see where the antibodies end up after they are introduced into the body.





Now Stanford Medicine researchers have devised a way to see exactly where in a tumor antibody drugs are located, and even which cells they are binding to - an order of resolution many times better than current methods.





They’ve done this by overlaying a technique developed in the laboratory of Garry Nolan, PhD, professor of pathology, that enables the detection of dozens of proteins and cell types in a slice of tissue sample with another approach that tracks a fluorescent tag attached to a therapeutic antibody. Combining the two methods allows researchers to evaluate the cellular architecture around the tumor, the precise location of the antibody and even whether the antibody has attached to its target.





When the researchers applied the technique, which they term single-cell spatial pharmacobiology, or SSP, to tissue samples from head and neck cancers or pancreatic cancer, they found wide variability in the tumor microenvironment, or cellular neighborhood, among individual tumors. Those with more stromal tissue - nontumor cells like blood vessels and immune cells and extracellular scaffolding, or matrix, into which cancer cells nestle - were more resistant to antibody infiltration.





“Conventional techniques to assess antibody delivery rely on how much of the antibody is in the blood or on low-resolution imaging of radioactively tagged antibodies in the body,” said Guolan Lu, PhD, an assistant professor of urology. “Neither of these approaches reflect how much drug has made it into the tumor, whether it is binding to the targets or if it is inducing the expected pharmacological effects. With SSP we can see what cell types the antibody is interacting with and whether and how the tumor microenvironment regulates drug delivery.”





Lu is the lead author of the research, which was published June 3 in Nature Biotechnology. Nolan, the Rachford and Carlota A. Harris Professor, is a senior author of the study along with Eben Rosenthal, MD, professor and chair of the department of otolaryngology – head and neck surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Solid tumors resistant to antibody treatment Antibody-based immunotherapy has transformed the treatment of some types of cancers, including those of the blood and some types of breast cancers. But only about 20% of solid cancers respond to the treatment. Researchers have suspected that the dense tissue within and around many solid tumors blocks antibody infiltration. But classic positron-emission tomography, or PET scans, which rely on radioactively labeled antibodies, can give researchers only a rough idea of the antibodies’ location.

“PET imaging shows a blob of brightness, but no fine detail at all,” Lu said. “We can see if it gets to the general location of the tumor, but we don’t know if it is trapped in the vasculature or the extracellular matrix. Maybe it’s not working because it hasn’t reached its cellular target. In contrast, with microscopic imaging of a fluorescently tagged antibody we can clearly see which cells the drug is interacting with and understand the spatial context of that interaction.”

The study capitalized on ongoing Phase 1 clinical trials at Stanford Medicine testing whether giving cancer patients intravenous infusions of a fluorescently labelled antibody that targets a protein called EGFR found on the surface of many cancer cells could help surgeons remove tumors more completely. The trials tested whether a special camera that detects that fluorescence could guide their scalpels better than conventional techniques.

We believe this can guide future drug development efforts. Perhaps we can develop drugs targeting these stromal barriers to increase the effectiveness of antibody drugs to treat cancers. We are very excited about the possibilities.” — Guolan Lu