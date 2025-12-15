Sterilization and Contraception Extends Lifespan Across Mammals

Read time: 3 minutes

Reproduction is central to survival, but it may come at a hidden cost.





In a new study, which drew on zoo records from more than 110 animals around the world, researchers found that blocking reproduction through the use of contraception or by sterilization was linked to those animals having a longer lifespan.

How reproduction and aging are linked

Aging and reproduction are tightly intertwined, but not in the simple way biologists once expected.





Organisms have limited amounts of energy; the traditional model suggests that organisms that invest their energy in reproduction may then have less available to invest in their own long-term maintenance and repair. Across species, animals that reproduce heavily often live shorter lives.





However, within a species, the picture is far less clear. Animals that live longer often also reproduce more, muddying the link between reproduction and aging.





Observational studies struggle with “quality” effects: healthier animals can both reproduce more and live longer, and experiments that try to force a trade-off, such as increasing litter size, have produced mixed results in vertebrates. Many studies also focus on a single species, only one sex or take place under highly controlled laboratory conditions, which limits how widely the findings can be applied.





Sex differences also add another layer of complexity. Testosterone has been linked to aggressive and risky behavior in males and may also have long-term biological costs. In females, reproduction carries high demands during pregnancy and lactation, yet ovarian hormones can support health later in life. Historical records suggest castrated men sometimes lived longer lives, while surgical sterilization in women has often been linked to poorer health outcomes.





The new study aimed to test the idea that blocking reproduction itself, through contraception or sterilization, affects aging and lifespan across many species and environments.

Testing reproduction’s role in aging

The team analyzed demographic records from the Species360 database, which tracks animals housed in zoos and aquariums worldwide. The study included 117 mammal species with reliable birth and death data.





Animals that had received ongoing hormonal contraception or permanent surgical sterilization were compared with intact controls. The team also ran a meta-analysis of 71 published studies across 22 vertebrate species, spanning laboratory, wild and human data.





Across species, lifespan increased by ~10–20% in animals whose reproduction was blocked. The size of the effect was similar in males and females, but the reasons differed.





“In males, only castration extends lifespan – not vasectomy – which indicates that the effect comes from removing sex hormones,” said lead author Dr. Mike Garratt, an associate professor at the University of Otago. “These hormones may interact with pathways that regulate the biology of aging.”





In males, the lifespan benefit was strongest when castration occurred before puberty, pointing to long-lasting effects of early hormone exposure. Blocking reproduction also reduced deaths linked to aggression and risky behavior.





However, “in females, lifespan increases after several different forms of sterilization, suggesting that benefits arise from reducing the substantial energetic and physiological costs of pregnancy, lactation and caring for offspring, rather than from a single hormonal mechanism,” Garratt explained.





Female animals that had undergone sterilization also showed lower death rates from infectious disease.





The meta-analysis showed similar lifespan benefits in laboratory and wild studies, including controlled experiments.





Rodent data suggested a split outcome: males gained broad late-life health benefits after castration, while females gained protection from reproductive cancers but showed declines in cognition and physical function after ovary removal.

What these findings mean for aging, menopause and healthspan

The findings provide strong support for a reproduction–survival trade-off within species.





“Reproduction is inherently costly, although environments can soften or exaggerate these costs, particularly human environments, which can buffer or modify them thanks to healthcare, nutrition and social safety,” said co-author Dr. Fernando Colchero, a group leader at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology.





The data also provides an evolutionary explanation for menopause.





“Unlike in males, we found no evidence that the effects of contraception on survival are dependent on the timing of sterilization, so not reproducing in later adulthood, even after already producing some offspring, might provide later-life survival benefits in females,” said Garratt.





“However, while lifespan was increased by a range of sterilization approaches, in the case of ovary removal, which also removes ovarian hormone production, aspects of health in later life are impaired,” he added. “These findings on lifespan and healthspan shed light on the health-survival paradox observed in post-menopausal women, who outlive men on average but suffer increased frailty and poorer overall health during aging.”





However, caution is needed when translating these results to humans. Zoo data are observational, not randomized, and contraceptive methods were often inferred rather than recorded for individuals.





Future studies are needed to separate the effects of reproduction itself from hormone loss. Additionally, research should aim to focus not only on how long animals live, but how well they age.

