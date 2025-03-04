Study Debunks Menstrual Cycle Impact on Muscle Protein Synthesis

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

In recent years, fitness influencers have promoted the idea that timing workouts to specific phases of the menstrual cycle can enhance muscle growth. However, a new study from McMaster University, published in The Journal of Physiology, challenges this claim – finding that while resistance training increased muscle protein synthesis (MPS), the menstrual cycle phase had no impact on this process.

The rise of cycle syncing in fitness culture

"Cycle syncing" has recently gained significant traction within fitness communities, driven by influencers and widespread social media discussions. This approach involves aligning various lifestyle choices – such as exercise routines, nutrition and daily activities – with the different phases of the menstrual cycle to optimize health and performance. Followers of the trend suggest that by tailoring behaviors to hormonal fluctuations, individuals can enhance energy levels and achieve better fitness outcomes.

The core premise of cycle syncing is that the different phases of the menstrual cycle uniquely influence physiological and psychological states. For example, during the follicular phase, rising estrogen levels are believed to boost energy and strength – making it an ideal time for high-intensity workouts. Alternatively, the luteal phase, characterized by increased progesterone, is thought to warrant gentler activities like yoga or stretching due to potential decreases in energy and mood. Specific apps have even been developed that tailor exercise and nutrition recommendations based on users' menstrual cycles, aiming to provide personalized guidance throughout each phase.





Menstrual cycle phases Menstruation: The uterine lining sheds, triggered by a decrease in estrogen and progesterone levels. Follicular phase: The pituitary gland releases follicle-stimulating hormone, prompting the maturation of ovarian follicles. These follicles, in turn, produce estrogen, initiating the thickening of the uterine lining in preparation for potential pregnancy. Ovulation: There is a surge in luteinizing hormone that triggers the release of a mature egg from the ovary. Luteal phase: The ruptured follicle transforms into the corpus luteum, secreting progesterone to maintain the uterine lining in anticipation of implantation.





However, many claims supporting cycle syncing are derived from animal studies or anecdotal evidence rather than rigorous human research. Although previous animal studies have indicated that estrogen may play a role in muscle maintenance and repair, translating these findings directly to human physiology is problematic since hormonal impacts can differ significantly between species.



Despite the trend's growing popularity, there has been a very limited number of studies investigating this phenomenon in humans.

Menstrual cycle phase does not influence MPS

The research team aimed to investigate whether fluctuations in ovarian hormones during the menstrual cycle influence muscle anabolism and myofibrillar proteolysis (i.e., muscle catabolism) following resistance exercise. They used a within-subject, cross-over design involving 12 naturally menstruating females. Participants underwent two separate six-day study phases, corresponding to the late follicular phase and the mid-luteal phase. The team utilized comprehensive tracking methods, including cycle monitoring, blood sampling and urinary tests to detect ovulation.





Muscle anabolism The process of building and repairing muscle tissue, primarily through protein synthesis, in response to exercise and nutrition. Proteolysis The process of breaking down proteins into smaller peptides or amino acids, typically by enzymatic action. It plays an important role in muscle remodeling, digestion and cellular maintenance.





During each phase, participants performed unilateral resistance exercises, alternating the exercised leg between menstrual phases in a counterbalanced manner. This approach ensured that each leg served as both control and experimental conditions across the different phases. MPS rates were measured using stable isotope tracers over five days. Whole-body muscle protein breakdown (MPB) was evaluated using labeled D₃-3-methyl-histidine. Unbiased metabolomics analyses were also conducted to explore any phase-specific metabolic variations.





Muscle protein synthesis (MPS) MPS is the biological process through which the body builds new muscle proteins in response to exercise and nutrition. It is essential for muscle repair, growth and recovery after resistance training. Muscle protein breakdown (MPB) MPB refers to the process of muscle protein degradation, where proteins within muscle fibers are broken down and recycled. This occurs naturally and is balanced by MPS to maintain muscle mass. If MPB exceeds MPS, muscle loss occurs.





Although engaging in resistance exercise led to a significant increase in MPS rates, there was no effect of cycle phase on either resting or exercise-stimulated MPS. Both follicular and luteal phases exhibited similar anabolic responses to resistance training.

“Our findings conflict with the popular notion that there is some kind of hormonal advantage to performing different exercises in each phase. We saw no differences, regardless of cycle timing,” said lead author Lauren Colenso-Semple , PhD candidate at McMaster University.

The menstrual cycle phase also did not significantly influence whole-body MPB rates, indicating that protein catabolism remained consistent across different phases.



“We also observed no remarkable trends in metabolites that would indicate a menstrual cycle phase-specific pattern,” noted the authors.

Implications for women’s strength training

By demonstrating that menstrual cycle phases do not influence MPS in response to resistance training, this research undermines the rationale behind tailoring workouts to specific hormonal phases.





“Our work shows that women who want to lift weights and recondition their muscles should feel free to do so in any phase of their cycle. There is no physiological difference in response to the exercise. It is important to tailor your training to how you feel,” said corresponding author Dr. Stuart Phillips, a professor in the Department of Kinesiology at McMaster University.





While this study provides valuable data, it also highlights the need for further research, particularly concerning the effects of hormonal contraceptives on training outcomes and long-term adaptations.





Hormonal contraceptives induce hormonal levels different from the natural menstrual cycle, requiring specific study in relation to physical fitness. Understanding these nuances is crucial for developing comprehensive and individualized training recommendations for women.





Although the data suggests that cycle syncing is unnecessary, it's important to acknowledge that some women may still experience subjective variations in energy, strength or mood throughout their cycle. While these fluctuations may not impact MPS directly, they could still affect workout performance, motivation and recovery.





This article is a rework of a press release issued by McMaster University. Material has been edited for length and content.