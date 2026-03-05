The Brain Circuit That Keeps Cocaine Addiction Going

Read time: 3 minutes

With millions struggling with cocaine use, the lack of medical treatments remains a public health crisis.

A recent study at Michigan State University identified a specific protein that acts as a switch to turn addiction-related genes on and off.

The biological gaps in treating cocaine addiction

Cocaine addiction affects over a million people in the United States.

“Addiction is a disease in the same sense as cancer,” said senior author Dr. A. J. Robison, a professor of neuroscience and physiology at Michigan State University. “We need to find better treatments and help people who are addicted in the same sense that we need to find cures for cancer.”

While cocaine floods the brain’s reward centers with dopamine, the problem goes deeper than a simple rush. Even if an individual manages to successfully quit, ~24% relapse and a further ~18% return to a treatment program within a year.

The brain's reward system involves a region called the nucleus accumbens, which relies on signals from the ventral hippocampus to handle memories and cues linked to drugs. When someone uses cocaine chronically, a protein called DeltaFosB builds up in the brain.

This protein buildup is well documented, but how it impacts behavior is poorly understood, making it hard to create targeted therapies.

The new study aimed to see if DeltaFosB, specifically within the brain’s reward circuit, is needed for cocaine-seeking, and to find the exact molecular changes that rewire this circuit.

How brain circuits change during chronic addiction

Robinson and the team used CRISPR/Cas9 to remove the protein DeltaFosB from the neurons that connect the hippocampus to the reward center in mice. They tested the mice using models that show how much a mouse prefers a drug and how hard a mouse will work to get cocaine after a period of forced abstinence.

“This protein isn’t just associated with these changes; it is necessary for them,” said lead author Dr. Andrew Eagle, an assistant professor of neuroscience at the University of Texas at Dallas. “Without it, cocaine does not produce the same changes in brain activity or the same strong drive to seek out the drug.”

The team measured the electrical activity of these cells and found that chronic cocaine use makes them less likely to fire. This dampening effect was driven by the buildup of DeltaFosB.

The longer an individual uses cocaine, the more this protein accumulates in the circuit, increasingly altering how the neurons function.

To find out how the protein does this, the team used a technique called translating ribosome affinity purification to look at gene activity. They found that DeltaFosB regulates a gene called calreticulin, which helps neurons communicate.

When they increased calreticulin levels, it caused the same sluggish cell activity seen after cocaine use, over-activating the brain's drive to seek more cocaine.

Developing molecular therapies for addiction

The findings suggest that DeltaFosB and calreticulin act as switches in the brain. If scientists can find a way to flip these switches back, they might be able to help people avoid relapse.

However, the study’s applicability to humans is currently limited. Using gene editing in the human brain is a distant possibility and involves complex ethical questions.

The next steps involve looking for small molecules that can block DeltaFosB from binding to DNA, potentially leading to a pill rather than a gene editing treatment.

The team also wants to see if male and female brains respond differently, as addiction risks can vary by sex.

Similar research into hippocampal circuits is underway in schizophrenia studies, showing how these brain pathways are relevant across different diagnoses.

“If we could find the right kind of compound that works in the right way, that could potentially be a treatment for cocaine addiction,” said Robison. “That’s years away, but that’s the long-term goal.”

Reference: Eagle AL, Sugimoto C, Doyle MA, et al. Transcriptional regulation of ventral hippocampus-nucleus accumbens circuit excitability drives cocaine seeking. Sci Adv. 2026;12(10):eadv1236. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.adv1236

