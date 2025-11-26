Three to Four Cups of Coffee Linked to Slower Cellular Aging

Read time: 4 minutes

Coffee is often our morning fuel, keeping us alert and focused, but could it do more than perk us up?





Research suggests that the amount of coffee we drink might also be linked to how quickly our cells age.





A new study from King’s College London and the University of Oslo found that moderate daily coffee consumption was associated with longer telomeres, the protective caps on our chromosomes, in people with severe mental illness.

How coffee and aging intersect

Severe mental disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression are often linked to poorer physical health and a shorter life expectancy compared with the general population.





On average, individuals with these conditions live ~15 years less, largely due to physical illnesses that develop earlier and progress faster than expected. One of the clearest signals of this accelerated biological aging is telomere length. Telomeres, located at the ends of chromosomes, gradually shorten as cells age. Studies have shown that these disorders are often associated with shorter telomeres, indicating faster cellular aging.





This has led scientists to explore everyday factors that might influence telomere length, such as diet. Coffee is widely consumed and contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds that have been linked to better long-term health.





Some large population studies have reported longer telomeres in individuals who drink coffee, while others have found the opposite true, especially for instant coffee.





This is further complicated in those with severe mental disorders, since they tend to consume more coffee and smoke more than the general population, as smoking changes the way the body processes caffeine.





Despite these patterns, no research had directly tested how coffee intake relates to telomere length in psychiatric populations.





“Telomeres are highly sensitive to both oxidative stress and inflammation, highlighting how coffee intake could help preserve cellular aging in a population whose pathophysiology may be predisposing them to an accelerated rate of aging,” explained the authors.





The new study aimed to test this link and determine whether moderate coffee intake has any measurable association with biological aging.

Coffee intake and telomere length

This study used data from 436 adults taking part in the ongoing Norwegian Thematically Organised Psychosis study, a long-running effort to track health in people with severe mental disorders. The group included 259 people with schizophrenia-spectrum disorders and 177 with affective disorders who were recruited between 2007 and 2018.





Each participant reported how many cups of coffee they usually drank per day, and was then split into one of four groups:

No coffee

One to two cups

Three to four cups

Five cups or more





They also collected information that might influence aging biology, such as age, sex, ethnicity, years of smoking and medication history. Telomere length was measured via a blood sample.

Advertisement





Smoking rates were high at 77%; the group drinking 5 cups or more reported smoking for the longest period.





Telomere length followed an inverted J-shape when plotted against coffee intake. The three to four cups group had the longest telomeres, aligning with a biological age of ~five years younger than those who drank no coffee. This estimate came from translating telomere differences into biological age using an average loss of 70 base pairs per year, and the association held after adjusting for smoking, medication and demographic factors.





Drinking five cups or more did not show the same link, fitting with other work suggesting that heavy caffeine use may promote oxidative stress.





The team reported a statistically significant difference between coffee groups, with the clearest contrast between non-drinkers and those drinking three to four cups a day.





The pattern was similar for men and women and did not differ between schizophrenia and affective disorder groups.

Coffee’s impact on aging

The findings raise the question of whether dietary guidance could support broader lifestyle interventions for those with severe mental illness.





Those drinking five cups or more showed no advantage, with a downward shift in trend.

Advertisement





“Consuming more than the daily recommended amount of coffee may cause cellular damage and [telomere] shortening through the formation of reactive oxygen species,” cautioned the team, echoing current guidelines that advise staying below roughly 400mg caffeine per day, or around 4 cups.





“Coffee consumption might have a positive effect but has a reverse effect in large doses,” they added.





However, the data shows association, rather than cause, meaning it cannot prove that coffee itself protects telomeres. People in better health may happen to drink moderate amounts of coffee, which would influence the pattern. Many participants also smoked, and smokers often drink more coffee, making the relationship hard to separate. The lack of a healthy control group makes it harder to place the results in a broader context. Coffee intake was also self-reported, with no detail on cup size, brew type or other caffeine sources.





Longitudinal studies are needed to track telomere changes over time to see if coffee intake predicts actual attrition rates. Intervention studies could test moderate coffee consumption in a controlled setting. Adding other aging markers, such as epigenetic clocks or brain aging measures, would help build a wider picture.

Reference: Mlakar V, Forti MD, Halff EF, et al. Coffee intake is associated with telomere length in severe mental disorders. BMJ Ment Health. 2025. doi: 10.1136/bmjment-2025-301700

This article is a rework of a press release issued by the BMJ Group. Material has been edited for length and content.