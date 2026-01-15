Tiny Metabolites Have Outsized Control Over Cell Fate

Read time: 1 minute

Polyamines are small molecules naturally present in all cells and are critical in guiding cellular decisions, whereas an alteration in the abundance of these metabolites is invariably observed in pathological scenarios such as cancer or ageing. Despite decades of research, the mechanisms through which polyamines control cellular decisions has remained obscure.





A collaborative study recently published in the prestigious journal Nature and led by scientists in CIC bioGUNE, reports the discovery of a mechanism that reformulates our understanding about the actions of polyamines in health and disease. Using an integrated approach that combined molecular simulations, biochemical and structural analyses, proteomics, and cellular assays, the scientific team identified that these metabolites alter the phosphoproteomic landscape, which has important repercussions for protein function. They focus on proteins that take part in the control of alternative splicing, a process that alters that repertoire of RNAs and proteins in our cells. The research team could pinpoint the recognition mode of polyamines on target proteins and demonstrate that this process can be disrupted or potentiated through genetic or pharmacological means. With hundreds of proteins exhibiting potential polyamine-binding motifs, this study opens the door for a renewed perception of polyamine-regulated cellular responses.





Polyamines are overproduced in cancer, and their loss is associated to the process of ageing. In turn, inhibiting polyamine metabolism through pharmacological approaches has been evaluated in different cancers, and it is currently employed as a therapeutic strategy in neuroblastoma. Conversely, dietary polyamine supplementation is posed as an innovative strategy to counteract ageing. The findings of Zabala, Pujana and colleagues could contribute to elucidate the effectors of polyamines in these processes, thus helping in the design of next-generation dietary and pharmacological interventions.





Reference: Zabala-Letona A, Pujana-Vaquerizo M, Martinez-Laosa B, et al. Polyamine-dependent metabolic shielding regulates alternative splicing. Nature. 2026. doi: 10.1038/s41586-025-09965-1



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.