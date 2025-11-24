Too Much Growth Hormone Pushes the Liver Into Early Aging

Read time: 1 minute

A new research paper was published in Volume 17, Issue 10 of Aging-US on October 3, 2025, titled “Growth hormone excess drives liver aging via increased glycation stress.”





In this study, led by first author Parminder Singh alongside with corresponding authors Pankaj Kapahi from the Buck Institute for Research on Aging and Andrzej Bartke from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, researchers investigated how elevated growth hormone (GH) levels contribute to liver aging and dysfunction. They found that excess GH disrupts liver metabolism in ways that resemble aging-related liver damage. The study suggests that managing glycation stress may help prevent or treat liver diseases linked to abnormal hormone levels.





Excess GH is known to cause different disorders, but its long-term impact on internal organs like the liver has remained unclear. To address this, researchers used a mouse model engineered to overproduce bovine GH and examined how chronic hormone exposure affects liver function over time.





“Pathological conditions such as acromegaly or pituitary tumors result in elevated circulating GH levels, which have been implicated in a spectrum of metabolic disorders, potentially by regulating liver metabolism.”





The team found that young mice with GH overexpression showed molecular and cellular patterns similar to those in naturally aged livers. In both groups, genes involved in metabolism were suppressed, while those linked to immune and inflammatory responses were activated. On one hand, the metabolic changes were associated with the buildup of advanced glycation end products, harmful compounds formed when sugars attach to proteins or fats without proper regulation. On the other hand, the immune and inflammatory changes reflected a process known as “inflammaging,” a form of chronic, low-grade inflammation commonly associated with aging. By revealing the overlap between hormone-driven and age-related liver dysfunction, the study provides new insight into how GH may accelerate aging processes.





Importantly, the team showed that reducing glycation stress can reverse many of these negative effects. Mice treated with a compound that lowers glycation levels demonstrated improved liver health, reduced insulin resistance, and enhanced physical function. This intervention also corrected several abnormal genetic patterns caused by excess GH. The findings point to a potential therapeutic strategy for liver diseases associated with aging and hormonal imbalances.





Overall, this research identifies glycation and its byproducts as key contributors to liver damage caused by excess GH. It suggests that targeting glycation could offer broad therapeutic benefits, not only for hormone-related conditions but also for supporting liver health during aging.





Reference: Singh P, Gautam A, Trujillo MN, et al. Growth hormone excess drives liver aging via increased glycation stress. Aging. 2025;17(10):2534-2551. doi: 10.18632/aging.206327



