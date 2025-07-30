We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Trapping Fuel Made by Gut Bacteria Improves Blood Sugar Levels

Trapping fuel made by gut bacteria before it wreaks havoc on the body can improve blood sugar levels, a new study finds.

News  
Published: July 30, 2025 
Original story from McMaster University
Microbes in the gut, illustrating how trapping their fuel could improve blood sugar.
Credit: iStock
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 2 minutes

A team of Canadian scientists has discovered a surprising new way to improve blood sugar levels and reduce liver damage: by trapping a little-known fuel made by gut bacteria before they wreak havoc on the body.


The findings, published in Cell Metabolism on July 29, 2025, could open the door to new therapies to treat metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes and fatty liver disease.


Researchers at McMaster University, Université Laval and the University of Ottawa showed that a molecule produced by microbes in the gut can sneak into the bloodstream and fuel the liver to make more glucose and fat than necessary. But when researchers developed a way to trap this molecule in the gut before it enters the body, they saw dramatic improvements in blood sugar control and fatty liver disease in mice with obesity.

Subscribe to Proteomics & Metabolomics updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


“This is a new twist on a classic metabolic pathway,” says Jonathan Schertzer, senior and corresponding author and professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences at McMaster. “We’ve known for nearly a century that muscles and the liver exchange lactate and glucose — a process called the Cori cycle. What we’ve discovered is a new branch of that cycle, where gut bacteria are also part of the conversation.”


In 1947, married scientists Carl Ferdinand Cori and Gerty Theresa Cori were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their work showing how muscles in the body generate lactate that fuels the liver to produce blood glucose, which then cycles back to fuel the muscle. The work laid the foundation to explain how muscles use a form of lactate (L-lactate), and the liver uses blood glucose, to communicate and exchange fuel with each other.


The Canadian team found that obese mice — and even people with obesity — have higher levels of a lesser-known molecule, D-lactate, in their blood. Unlike the more familiar L-lactate made by muscles, most of the D-lactate comes from gut microbes and was shown to raise blood sugar and liver fat more aggressively.


To stop this, the researchers created a “gut substrate trap” — a safe, biodegradable polymer that binds to D-lactate in the gut and prevents it from being absorbed. Mice fed this trap had lower blood glucose, less insulin resistance, and reduced liver inflammation and fibrosis — all without changing their diet or body weight.


“This is a completely new way to think about treating metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes and fatty liver disease. Instead of targeting hormones or the liver directly, we’re intercepting a microbial fuel source before it can do harm,” says Schertzer, a member of the Centre for Metabolism, Obesity, and Diabetes Research (MODR) and Farncombe Family Digestive Health Research Institute at McMaster. Schertzer holds a Canada Research Chair in Metabolic Inflammation.


Reference: Fang H, Anhê FF, Zada DK, et al. Gut substrate trap of D-lactate from microbiota improves blood glucose and fatty liver disease in obese mice. Cell Metabolism. 2025. doi: 10.1016/j.cmet.2025.07.001


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter