We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Untangling Glucose "Traffic Jams" in Type 2 Diabetes

Managing the traffic flow of glucose entering pancreatic beta cells could offer hope for patients with Type 2 diabetes.

News  
Published: August 19, 2025 
Original story from the Indian Institute for Science
Pancreatic beta cells, with glucose transporters shown in green and insulin granules in red.
A pancreatic beta cell that shows puncta in the form of GLUT transporters in green and insulin granules in red, the nucleus of the cell in blue, taken in super-resolution under Zeiss-Elyra. Credit: Anuma Pallavi
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 2 minutes

Just as smart traffic management ensures smooth vehicular movement during peak hours, our body relies on a molecular traffic system to manage the surge in glucose levels after a meal. Pancreatic β-cells play a major role in this system by taking up glucose from the blood and triggering insulin release into the bloodstream. Inside these cells, glucose uptake is managed by glucose transporters (GLUTs) – proteins that move to the β-cell surface when blood glucose levels rise and facilitate the entry of glucose into the cell to kickstart insulin release.


A new study from the Department of Developmental Biology and Genetics (DBG), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), shows how this process falters in Type 2 diabetes (T2D) and how restoring it could open new therapeutic avenues. The work, carried out by the lab of Nikhil Gandasi, Assistant Professor in DBG, is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).


In humans, GLUT1 is the main glucose “gateway” in β-cells, while in mice, GLUT2 plays that role. The team studied both to understand the process of glucose uptake across systems. Using advanced live-cell imaging, the team tracked GLUT1 and GLUT2 transporters as they were recruited to the β-cell membrane under different blood glucose levels. In healthy cells, rising glucose levels prompt a rapid deployment of GLUTs to the membrane. These transporters are then cycled in and out through clathrin-mediated endocytosis – a process in which cells internalise extracellular material by forming pockets made of the protein clathrin. This ensures a constant supply of transporters at the surface for efficient glucose uptake.

Subscribe to Proteomics & Metabolomics updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


In β-cells from people with T2D, however, this traffic is poorly managed. Fewer GLUTs reach the membrane, and their cycling is impaired, slowing down glucose entry. This, in turn, reduces the docking of insulin granules to the surface of the β-cell membrane – particularly those “primed” for rapid release after eating – weakening the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar.


“Most studies have looked at what happens after glucose enters the β-cell,” explains Anuma Pallavi, PhD student in DBG and first author of the study. “We focused on the step before that, the actual entry of glucose, and how this is disrupted in diabetes. By understanding the dynamics of these transporters, we can identify new points to intervene and improve β-cell function.”


The findings have important therapeutic implications. Current diabetes treatments largely target insulin action in peripheral tissues like muscle and fat, but this new work points to β-cell glucose uptake as a promising target. Gandasi’s lab has previously identified Pheophorbide A, a plant-derived molecule that can boost insulin release by interacting with glucose transporters.


“If we can restore proper GLUT trafficking, we may be able to slow down disease progression and personalise therapies based on a patient’s metabolic state,” says Gandasi.


Reference: Pallavi A, Sinha N, ArunKumar NK, Kothegala L, Gandasi NR. Dynamic GLUT trafficking at high glucose levels enhances insulin secretion: Dysregulation leads to decreased insulin secretion during type 2 diabetes. PNAS. 2025;122(33):e2425955122. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2425955122


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter