Weight Loss or Fluctuations Tied to Faster Cognitive Decline

Adults over 65 whose weight decreases or fluctuates by more than 5% may experience faster cognitive decline, according to researchers in the Department of Nutritional Sciences at Penn State. The team published their findings in the journal Obesity.
“We examined 11 years of data related to weight, body mass index and waist circumference,” said Muzi Na, associate professor of nutritional sciences and senior author of the study. “We conducted three different types of analysis on how those measures compared to cognitive decline. Any way we looked at the data, the relationship was crystal clear — the more a person’s weight varied from year to year, the faster that person experienced cognitive decline.”
The researchers analyzed data from 4,304 older adults who participated in the National Health and Aging Trends Study between 2011 and 2021. In addition to the body composition metrics, the data also included measurements of memory, orientation and executive function. Na and the team combined those data points into a composite measure of cognitive function for their analyses. Aside from a couple small adaptations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these measures were collected annually across the 11 years of data used in the current study.
Muzi Na, associate professor of nutritional sciences