What Does Running an Ultramarathon Do to Your Red Blood Cells?

While runners often track their progress by the kilometers, their blood cells are keeping a much more detailed molecular record of the physical toll.





Conducted by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus (CU Anschutz), a study found that ultramarathon distances induce significant oxidative stress and structural changes in red blood cells.

The physiological impact of ultra-endurance running

Ultra-endurance running has shifted from a niche pursuit to a mainstream sport. Athletes now regularly push their bodies through 50 km, 100 km, and even over 200 km races.





While the strain on muscles and the heart is well understood, the impact on the blood itself is often overlooked. Scientists have attributed post-race anemia to “foot-strike hemolysis,” which suggests that the physical impact of the foot hitting the ground physically ruptures red blood cells (RBCs). However, mechanical impact only explains a fraction of the blood loss observed in athletes.





RBCs lack a nucleus, meaning that they cannot repair themselves or create new proteins to respond to stress. As they circulate, they accumulate chemical and physical marks, documenting a story of every mile covered.





“Red blood cells are remarkably resilient, but they are also exquisitely sensitive to mechanical and oxidative stress,” said study co-author Dr. Angelo D’Alessandro, a CU Anschutz professor and member of the Hall of Fame of the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies.





This sensitivity makes them ideal biological recorders for tracking the physiological toll of extreme exercise.





Despite their importance in carrying oxygen to working muscles, previous research frequently focused on plasma or muscle tissue, leaving a gap in our understanding of how the internal chemistry of the RBC changes during an ultramarathon.





The new study compared runners in a 40 km race to those in a 171 km race to create a molecular map of how distance-induced stress alters the body's most abundant cell.

Mapping molecular damage in ultra-endurance running

The team followed 23 athletes participating in either the Martigny-Combes à Chamonix (40 km) or the Ultra Trail de Mont Blanc (171 km). They used multiomics, a high-resolution technique that measures thousands of proteins, lipids, and metabolites at once, to see exactly how the internal environment of the blood cell shifted after the races.





While 40 km caused measurable stress, the 171 km distance triggered a massive increase in molecular damage. Specifically, the researchers found methionine oxidation in the proteins that give RBCs their structure, such as spectrin and band 3. When these structural proteins oxidize, the cell loses its ability to deform.

Methionine oxidation A chemical reaction where the amino acid methionine is modified by oxygen-containing molecules, often leading to damaged or dysfunctional proteins.

RBCs must be flexible to squeeze through capillaries in the muscles that are narrower than the cells themselves. However, after 171 km, the cells became stiff and brittle. This was linked to a rise in copper levels, which correlated with the loss of flexibility.





Elevated levels of bilirubin and hypoxanthine post-race further confirmed the accelerated breakdown of RBCs.





Rather than simply bursting inside the veins, the stiffened cells are likely filtered out by the spleen—explaining why ultrarunners often become slightly anemic after a race. The body chooses to remove the damaged cells rather than keep using them, triggered by both physical pressure and inflammation. The longer the race, the more damage accumulates in the cells that remain.

Clinical implications of ultra-endurance running

The findings show that extreme distances seem to push the blood into a state of accelerated aging.

“Participating in events like these can cause general inflammation in the body and damage RBCs,” said the study’s lead author, Dr. Travis Nemkov, an associate professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics at CU Anschutz.

“Based on these data, we don’t have guidance as to whether people should or should not participate in these types of events; what we can say is, when they do, that persistent stress is damaging the most abundant cell in the body,” he added.

The findings also have direct applications for transfusion medicine: “Extreme endurance exercise pushes RBCs toward accelerated aging through mechanisms that mirror what we observe during blood storage. Understanding these shared pathways gives us a unique opportunity to learn how to better protect blood cell function both in athletes and in transfusion medicine,” said D’Alessandro.





By studying runners, we might find ways to keep donated blood fresh for longer.

However, the sample size was small at 23 participants, and the group lacked racial diversity. Blood was also only sampled immediately before and after the race.





“At some point between marathon and ultramarathon distances, the damage really starts to take hold,” said Nemkov. “We’ve observed this damage happening, but we don’t know how long it takes for the body to repair that damage, if that damage has a long-term impact, and whether that impact is good or bad.”





Future work will need to track recovery over several weeks to see whether this damage lasts. These molecular markers may eventually help athletes tailor their nutrition and recovery to mitigate the oxidative cost of extreme distances.

Reference: Nemkov T, Stauffer E, Cendali F, et al. Long-distance trail running induces inflammatory-associated protein, lipid, and purine oxidation in red blood cells. Blood RCI. 2026:100055. doi: 10.1016/j.brci.2026.100055

This article is a rework of a press release issued by the University of Colorado Anschutz. Material has been edited for length and content.