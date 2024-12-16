We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Yeast Cell Wall Proteins Have High Emulsifying Activity

Researchers identified yeast proteins Fba1 and Tdh2 as powerful, allergen-free emulsifiers.

News  
Published: December 16, 2024 
| Original story from the Osaka Metropolitan University
The yeast-derived protein Tdh2 displays emulsifying properties comparable to milk-derived casein.
Credit: Osaka Metropolitan University.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

Mention emulsifiers and many people might be unaware what they are used for, but they are present in many daily products, from food to cosmetics. They keep substances that don’t usually mix, like water and oil, from separating and are either synthetically made or derived from milk, eggs, and soybeans, which are known as major food allergens. Thus, Osaka Metropolitan University researchers are looking at yeast proteins as emulsifiers.

A research group led by Graduate School of Engineering Professor Masayuki Azuma and Associate Professor Yoshihiro Ojima previously showed that three yeast cell wall proteins (Gas1, Gas3, and Gas5) have high emulsifying activity. However, they are strongly bound and anchored to the cell wall, so this time they found emulsifying proteins that can be easily freed from the yeast.

Want more breaking news?

Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day.

Subscribe for FREE
Of these proteins, Fba1 showed the strongest emulsifying action. On the cell surface there also reportedly exists the protein Tdh2, which in the experiments displayed properties as strong as that of Fba1 and comparable to that of casein, a commercial emulsifier usually derived from milk.

“The identification of the major emulsifying proteins in yeast cell wall components is expected to promote the use of these yeast extracts,” stated Professor Azuma. “By increasing the productivity of the identified proteins, we expect that they can be applied as purified emulsifying proteins.”


Reference: Saito D, Nerome S, Tachiwana M, Ojima Y, Azuma M. Yeast cell wall-derived proteins: Identification and characterization as food emulsifiers. Food Hydrocolloids. 2025;160:110746. doi: 10.1016/j.foodhyd.2024.110746


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter