Allyship in STEMM: Embracing Inclusion & Equity

As we all do, I find myself wandering through life, questioning my direction. Like science, life involves collecting data points every day, which shape our worldview and influence our path. Naturally, everyone’s data points are vastly different, and so are our opinions. My goal is to start a conversation on how we can strive to be better allies, particularly in STEMM. The future of STEMM depends on the full inclusion of all perspectives and experiences – because, without them, our progress is limited. History has shown us that some of the greatest innovations have come from those who see the world differently. When we inadvertently exclude others, we limit society’s ability to advance. So, how do we strive for a more united world that benefits from every perspective?



Even as a minority, I fear saying the wrong thing, unintentionally hurting someone, or leaving a group out. In the age of cancel culture, these worries are very real. But how can we find our voice if we refuse to use it? Being an ally isn’t about being perfect – it’s about showing up, learning and growing, even when we are scared. I may not be able to give you a three step-guide on how to solve the world’s diversity, equity and inclusion problems, but I can help you to see how powerful you are.

Embracing gray areas

The world-famous scene from Matilda comes to mind here: “I’m smart, you’re dumb. I’m big, you’re little. I’m right, you’re wrong!”.



Like I said about embracing perfectionism, it’s important to allow yourself to make mistakes. Similarly, it’s important to be allowing of other people to make mistakes too. As humans, it is in our nature to make mistakes. For example, you may hear somebody use outdated terminology – it doesn’t make them a bad person, it just means they don’t know.





That being said, things aren’t black and white. We live in shades of gray, yet we’re often polarized to believe there are only two ways to think. We are not a monolith. No one group of people thinks the same. A great illustration of this complexity can be found in Anne Fadiman’s book, “The Spirit Catches You and You Fall Down”, which recounts the story of Lia Lee, a young Hmong child with epilepsy. Lee’s parents perceived her seizures as a spiritual gift to be developed, while Western physicians approached it strictly through a biomedical lens, seeking to cure her.





The tragic outcome in Lee’s case wasn’t simply about one side being “right” or “wrong.” Instead, it came from a lack of understanding and cultural humility. Lee’s doctors needed a collaborative approach – one that prioritized open dialogue and compromise. If we fail to acknowledge the moral hierarchy that places one perspective above another, how can we effectively engage with and understand different cultures? If we don’t recognize that our own cultural background shapes our interests, emotions and biases, we risk misunderstanding others.





So how do we go forwards knowing this information? We communicate with each other. Not to be right, or to make others wrong. We communicate to understand each other. We don’t play devil’s advocate to intellectualize people’s feelings, because it’s rarely that simple anyway. When we notice ourselves becoming uncomfortable, we take a step back and we consider why we feel uncomfortable. We don’t run away. After all, nobody ever grew in their comfort zone. So today I ask you: where can you listen more attentively? Perhaps it’s a lab co-worker, your PhD student or even your supervisor. How can you respond with compassion and an openness to truly understand their world?

Have the courage to tell your stories

Sharing your stories can be scary. What if people criticize my story? What if people make fun of me? What if people don’t understand? What if people can’t relate? The thoughts go on. But what if people love your story? What if people embrace you? What if people do understand? What if people can relate?



Mae Jemison, the first Black woman in space, is a great example of this courage. She famously said, “Never limit yourself because of others’ limited imagination.” In 1961, becoming a scientist wasn’t realistic for the average person, let alone for a young woman of color. As she recounts in her memoir, “Find Where the Wind Goes”, when her teacher asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, Jemison eagerly replied, “A scientist.” Her teacher responded, “Don’t you mean a nurse?”. Standing her ground, Jemison replied: “No, I mean a scientist!”





Despite the pushback from others’ limitations, Jemison had the courage to pursue her passions and dreams. By sharing her story, she expands the boundaries of what others believe is possible for themselves.





Remind me how your voice isn’t important, again? I’m not saying it is easy, and I’m not saying you shouldn’t be discerning, but I am saying it will be worth it. When your story reaches the right people, and when you focus on who your story will benefit rather than that small voice in your mind telling you to stop speaking, you’ll realise how important you and your voice are.

Read, read, read!

Or listen, listen, listen! Think, think, think! Ok you get the point. Educating yourself is so important. Did you know the idea of two fixed genders is a relatively new construct? For example, the Hijra people in India are a community of queer, trans and or intersex people with a documented history of over 4000 years. Mentioned in texts like the Mahabharata and Ramayana, they were historically acknowledged as a third gender until British colonial laws sought to erase them (Sharan Dhaliwal, 2022). Today the Hijra community continue to face discrimination.





Why am I telling you this? Because reading allows us to unlearn the narratives we were taught, showing us that trans, non-binary and gender-diverse people have always existed. This in turn allows us to be better allies in STEMM. We have a responsibility to educate ourselves about the issues marginalized groups face, and to create a supportive and inclusive environment for everyone. For example, trans people are at greater risk of violence and discrimination, so being aware of this when organizing events and conferences, especially in countries where discrimination may be more pronounced, is important. Holding events in unsafe locations inadvertently suggests that the safety and participation of marginalized groups are not priorities, driving away talented individuals.





If you see something wrong, speak up! Remember, if you aren’t part of the solution, you’re part of the problem. When we educate ourselves, we realize that diversity isn’t new. It is a part of our human experience. Imagine how beautiful our world could be if we truly understood this and took the time to educate ourselves about people who have been historically silenced. Education leads to compassion, which in turn leads to change. So, let’s commit to learning more.

It's not about me vs. you

Have you heard of Oak Park pool in Montgomery, Alabama? Don’t worry, I hadn’t either until I watched Heather McGhee’s TED Talk. This swimming pool, built with the tax dollars of both black and white families, was off-limits for black people. In the 1960s when this rule was finally deemed unlawful, the town’s reaction was to drain the pool rather than share with black families. The pool was never rebuilt. In response to these desegregation orders, towns across the country followed suit by closing their public parks, schools and pools (Heather McGhee, 2021).



The moral of the story? Racism has a cost for everybody. It’s a difficult conversation, I understand. But if scientists decided to ignore a problem in the hope that it would go away, would we have the medical and technological advancements we have today? Would we be able to live as long as we are able to?

Equity vs. equality

Have you seen that picture where a tall, medium and short person are each given the same sized box so they can look over the fence? The short person still can’t see over it! This is equality, where everyone is given the same thing. Equity is when the short person is given an extra box, because it allows them to look over the fence in the same way as the other two people. It’s easy to assume that providing the same resources is fair, but this perspective overlooks our differences.



In STEMM, advocating for equity means recognizing that reasonable adjustments can upset those who feel that providing additional support gives an unfair advantage. However, this discomfort often comes from a misunderstanding of what equity truly means; it’s not about making things easier for some, but about ensuring everyone has a fair chance to succeed based on their unique circumstances.





What does fairness look like? It’s a hard question. Like in a chemical reaction, where adding excess reagents leads to a change in equilibrium, striving for equity may require us to make adjustments that feel disproportionate at first. Sometimes the pendulum swings too far before finding its balance – but only by embracing these shifts can we ever hope to reach true equality.

Moving forwards

The journey towards a more inclusive and compassionate world starts with small but measurable steps. Allyship is not about having all of the answers, it’s about showing up, ready to listen, learn and grow. It’s about showing up even when it’s hard and uncomfortable. So today I ask you: where can you listen more carefully? Where can you practice more empathy? Let’s be the kind of allies who understand the path to equity is a collaborative effort. As a team, we can build a world where everyone feels seen. So I end with this: what’s your next step?





References



1. Dhaliwal, Sharan. Burning My Roti: Breaking Barriers as a Queer Indian Woman. London, UK: Hardie Grant Books; 2022:36.





2. McGhee, Heather. The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together. London, UK: Profile Books; 2021:36-39.