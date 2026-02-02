Amid Rising Misinformation, How Can Scientists Foster Public Trust?

Read time: 3 minutes

In today’s technological landscape, it has never been easier to access global knowledge and find the answer to any number of questions you might have. But equally, it has never been easier to fall foul of misinformation.





Misinformation vs disinformation Misinformation refers to the unintentional sharing of false or out-of-context (and therefore, misleading) material. Misinformation is usually shared by mistake, refers to the unintentional sharing of false or out-of-context (and therefore, misleading) material. Misinformation is usually shared by mistake, without any harmful intent . For example, making an honest mistake when interpreting data, or sharing a satirical news report that is believed to be factual.

In contrast, disinformation is the deliberate spread of misinformation with the intent to deceive. This may include the deliberate fabrication of news stories (“fake news”) or digitally-altered video/audio content.





Scientific misinformation is a subtype of misinformation, where the material presented is “misleading or deceptive relative to the best available scientific evidence”.





Left unchecked, exposure to scientific misinformation can have dramatic consequences; when people accept and absorb misinformation, these beliefs can become internalized and affect their ability to make informed decisions regarding their health, response to natural disasters, and more. For example, misinformation surrounding vaccines was shown to affect vaccine uptake during the COVID-19 pandemic; one 2023 study estimates that at least 232,000 deaths among unvaccinated adults could have been prevented by vaccination.





To combat scientific misinformation, the public must have access to reliable, credible, and trusted sources of information on scientific topics.





To learn more about the role that academics and scientific industry leaders can play in combating scientific misinformation, Technology Networks asked an array of experts the same question: “In an era of rapid information flow and rising misinformation, what actions can science professionals take to foster public trust and enhance communication of research findings?”

Yee Lian Chew, PhD. Senior lecturer, Flinders University.

“Making the effort to speak directly to the public about research—not just the findings, but the entire ‘journey’—is important to build trust. It can take practice to learn how to talk about science to people who are not scientists, but it is worth it, and it is the duty of all researchers.”

Faraz A Choudhury. CEO & co-founder, Immuto Scientific.

“Consistent, transparent communication and proactive engagement with evidence-based responses to misinformation are vital for sustaining public trust in science.





“Clarity and openness build credibility. Provide concise, plain-language summaries that outline the research question, methods, findings, and uncertainties, and make underlying protocols, code, and data available whenever possible.”

Jo Varshney, PhD. CEO and founder, VeriSIM Life.

“In today’s world of constant information exchange and increasing misinformation, science professionals must take an active role in building public trust. Clear, transparent, and accessible communication is essential. Research findings should be shared in ways that nonexperts can understand without losing the integrity or nuance of the science.





“Openly discussing methods, data, and limitations demonstrates honesty and accountability—qualities that strengthen credibility. Scientists should also engage across multiple platforms, from social media and public forums to partnerships with journalists and educators, to ensure accurate information reaches diverse audiences.





“Equally important is responsiveness. Listening to public concerns, answering questions, and correcting misconceptions quickly reinforces the idea that the scientific community is not only rigorous but also approachable and responsible. By communicating with clarity and empathy, we turn science into something people can trust, relate to, and believe in.”

Sarah Walmsley, PhD. Professor of respiratory medicine, University of Edinburgh.

“I think that evidence is key. Scientists have a duty to present the facts that they obtain from their research in an open and transparent way. It is crucial that information is shared with the public to help people make informed choices.”

Adrien Rennesson. Co-founder & CEO, Syntopia.

“Science is increasingly becoming a cultural battleground, especially in the United States, which weakens its role in public debate and complicates the adoption of evidence-based policies. Yet, there are reasons for optimism. The scientific consensus remains strong within the research community, and institutions continue to deliver major breakthroughs. There is also a growing awareness of the importance of scientific education, transparency, and open dialogue with society.





“In fact, this climate of distrust can serve as a wake-up call, pushing scientists to rethink how they communicate and engage with the public. Science is not only facing a scientific challenge, but also a cultural, educational, and democratic one. By addressing these dimensions—through better education, greater transparency, and more active dialogue—the scientific community can strengthen its legitimacy and rebuild public trust.”

Lindsey Stigers, PE. Senior director of design operations, CRB.

“The scientific community needs to be as open to critique and as above reproach as it has ever been. I think showing up in our local communities in real, undisputable ways is also going to be a necessary part of building trust. This can be in professional scientific capacities or otherwise.





“We need to normalize science professionals reserving the rights to learn more as time progresses, as other information is available, and as methods improve. This may look like having less solid answers or highlighting more of the risks or gaps in understanding as breakthroughs are presented.”

Sunitha Venkat. Vice-president of data services and Insights, Conexus Solutions.

“Science professionals can foster trust by prioritizing clarity, transparency, and accessibility in communication. Sharing methodologies, data, and limitations openly helps demystify complex findings. Engaging proactively with the public through multiple channels, such as social media, public talks, and educational content, can counter misinformation and highlight the real-world impact of research. Collaborating with communicators and journalists ensures that scientific messages are accurate, understandable, and compelling, strengthening public confidence in science.”