Amid Rising Misinformation, How Can Scientists Foster Public Trust?

Transparency and active engagement with the general public could improve science communication efforts.

Article  
Published: February 2, 2026 
Alexander Beadle
 speaking with 
Adrien Rennesson
Lindsey Stigers
Sunitha Venkat
Faraz A. Choudhury, PhD
Yee Lian Chew, PhD
Jo Varshney, PhD
 & Sarah Walmsley, PhD
A person reading a newspaper, holding it in front of their face.
Credit: Roman Kraft / Unsplash.
Read time: 3 minutes

In today’s technological landscape, it has never been easier to access global knowledge and find the answer to any number of questions you might have. But equally, it has never been easier to fall foul of misinformation.


Misinformation vs disinformation

Misinformation refers to the unintentional sharing of false or out-of-context (and therefore, misleading) material. Misinformation is usually shared by mistake, without any harmful intent. For example, making an honest mistake when interpreting data, or sharing a satirical news report that is believed to be factual.  


In contrast, disinformation is the deliberate spread of misinformation with the intent to deceive. This may include the deliberate fabrication of news stories (“fake news”) or digitally-altered video/audio content.

Scientific misinformation is a subtype of misinformation, where the material presented is “misleading or deceptive relative to the best available scientific evidence”.


Left unchecked, exposure to scientific misinformation can have dramatic consequences; when people accept and absorb misinformation, these beliefs can become internalized and affect their ability to make informed decisions regarding their health, response to natural disasters, and more. For example, misinformation surrounding vaccines was shown to affect vaccine uptake during the COVID-19 pandemic; one 2023 study estimates that at least 232,000 deaths among unvaccinated adults could have been prevented by vaccination.


To combat scientific misinformation, the public must have access to reliable, credible, and trusted sources of information on scientific topics.


To learn more about the role that academics and scientific industry leaders can play in combating scientific misinformation, Technology Networks asked an array of experts the same question: “In an era of rapid information flow and rising misinformation, what actions can science professionals take to foster public trust and enhance communication of research findings?”

Yee Lian Chew, PhD. Senior lecturer, Flinders University.

“Making the effort to speak directly to the public about researchnot just the findings, but the entire ‘journey’is important to build trust. It can take practice to learn how to talk about science to people who are not scientists, but it is worth it, and it is the duty of all researchers.”

Faraz A Choudhury. CEO & co-founder, Immuto Scientific.

“Consistent, transparent communication and proactive engagement with evidence-based responses to misinformation are vital for sustaining public trust in science.


“Clarity and openness build credibility. Provide concise, plain-language summaries that outline the research question, methods, findings, and uncertainties, and make underlying protocols, code, and data available whenever possible.”

Jo Varshney, PhD. CEO and founder, VeriSIM Life.

“In today’s world of constant information exchange and increasing misinformation, science professionals must take an active role in building public trust. Clear, transparent, and accessible communication is essential. Research findings should be shared in ways that nonexperts can understand without losing the integrity or nuance of the science.


“Openly discussing methods, data, and limitations demonstrates honesty and accountabilityqualities that strengthen credibility. Scientists should also engage across multiple platforms, from social media and public forums to partnerships with journalists and educators, to ensure accurate information reaches diverse audiences.


“Equally important is responsiveness. Listening to public concerns, answering questions, and correcting misconceptions quickly reinforces the idea that the scientific community is not only rigorous but also approachable and responsible. By communicating with clarity and empathy, we turn science into something people can trust, relate to, and believe in.”

Sarah Walmsley, PhD. Professor of respiratory medicine, University of Edinburgh.

“I think that evidence is key. Scientists have a duty to present the facts that they obtain from their research in an open and transparent way. It is crucial that information is shared with the public to help people make informed choices.”

Adrien Rennesson. Co-founder & CEO, Syntopia.

“Science is increasingly becoming a cultural battleground, especially in the United States, which weakens its role in public debate and complicates the adoption of evidence-based policies. Yet, there are reasons for optimism. The scientific consensus remains strong within the research community, and institutions continue to deliver major breakthroughs. There is also a growing awareness of the importance of scientific education, transparency, and open dialogue with society.


“In fact, this climate of distrust can serve as a wake-up call, pushing scientists to rethink how they communicate and engage with the public. Science is not only facing a scientific challenge, but also a cultural, educational, and democratic one. By addressing these dimensionsthrough better education, greater transparency, and more active dialoguethe scientific community can strengthen its legitimacy and rebuild public trust.”

Lindsey Stigers, PE. Senior director of design operations, CRB.

“The scientific community needs to be as open to critique and as above reproach as it has ever been. I think showing up in our local communities in real, undisputable ways is also going to be a necessary part of building trust. This can be in professional scientific capacities or otherwise.


“We need to normalize science professionals reserving the rights to learn more as time progresses, as other information is available, and as methods improve. This may look like having less solid answers or highlighting more of the risks or gaps in understanding as breakthroughs are presented.”

Sunitha Venkat. Vice-president of data services and Insights, Conexus Solutions.

“Science professionals can foster trust by prioritizing clarity, transparency, and accessibility in communication. Sharing methodologies, data, and limitations openly helps demystify complex findings. Engaging proactively with the public through multiple channels, such as social media, public talks, and educational content, can counter misinformation and highlight the real-world impact of research. Collaborating with communicators and journalists ensures that scientific messages are accurate, understandable, and compelling, strengthening public confidence in science.”

Meet the Author
A picture of Alexander Beadle
Alexander Beadle
Science Writer & Editor
Alexander is a science writer and editor for Technology Networks. He writes news and features for the Applied Sciences section, leading the site's coverage of topics relating to materials science and engineering.

Before joining Technology Networks in 2023, Alexander worked as a freelance science writer, reporting on a broad range of topics including cannabis science and policy, psychedelic drug research and environmental science. He holds a masters degree in Materials Chemistry from the University of St Andrews, Scotland.
Interviewing
Headshot of Adrien Rennesson in greyscale
Adrien Rennesson
CEO and Co-founder
Adrien Rennesson is the CEO and co-founder of Syntopia, a Paris-based biotech company developing next-generation microfluidic platforms and advanced 3D biological models for preclinical drug discovery. He holds a degree in bioengineering from ESPCI Paris and a master’s degree from HEC Paris. Rennesson began his career as a management consultant before moving into leadership roles focused on strategy, operations and business growth. At Syntopia, he leads corporate strategy, fundraising, financial and administrative management and business development, building the company’s foundations and scaling its operations. Rennesson is a laureate of the i-Lab Deeptech Prize and a recipient of the Sanofi iTech Awards, reflecting Syntopia’s innovative potential at the interface of biology and technology. His areas of expertise include entrepreneurship, strategic planning, fundraising, project leadership and scaling deeptech companies, with a strong focus on translating scientific breakthroughs into impactful drug discovery solutions.
Headshot of Lindsey Stigers in greyscale.
Lindsey Stigers
Senior Director, Design Operations. CRB.
Lindsey Stigers, PE, has more than 24 years of experience in the design and execution of pharmaceutical and biotech projects at CRB. Most recently, she has been the project director for several large, phased expansion projects with operational pharmaceutical facilities. She provides engineering design and project management services for projects around the world. Stigers is an associate and a business unit manager directing a multidisciplinary team focused on the pharmaceutical marketplace. Her design background includes work with a variety of processes, including active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing, formulation, aseptic filling, primary and secondary packaging, lyophilization, potent compounds, cytotoxic drugs, kilo labs, hydrogenation, hazardous powder handling, solvent handling, oligonucleotide synthesis, mammalian cell culture and microbial fermentation. She also has extensive experience with process simulation and data-centric project delivery.
A black and white image of Venkat, smiling at the camera. She is an Indian woman wearing a dark-coloured dress.
Sunitha Venkat
Vice President of Data Services and Insights
Sunitha Venkat is vice president of data services and insights for Conexus Solutions, bringing over 20 years of experience in AI, advanced analytics and business intelligence for the life sciences and pharmaceutical sectors. She excels at translating complex business questions into actionable insights and has delivered more than 50 analytics and insights implementations through contract research organizations and contract sales organizations, supporting commercial, patient support and medical affairs functions. Sunitha is trusted by C-level leaders for AI-driven decision-making and has a proven track record leading global teams and multimillion-dollar initiatives. She holds a degree in computer science engineering from the Dr. M.G.R. Educational & Research Institute University in Chennai, India.
Professional black-and-white portrait of a CEO in a suit standing against a modern background.
Faraz A. Choudhury, PhD
CEO & Co-Founder
Dr. Faraz A. Choudhury is the co-founder and CEO of Immuto Scientific, a biotechnology company working on structural surfaceomics to transform how new drug targets and therapeutics are discovered. Since founding the company in 2018, Choudhury has defined Immuto’s scientific vision and commercial strategy, leading its evolution from an academic concept into a venture-backed innovator at the intersection of proteomics, structural biology and AI. Under his leadership, Immuto has secured partnerships with several top global pharmaceutical companies, validating its technology and accelerating its translation into real-world drug discovery programs. He co-invented Immuto’s initial core technology and has guided its development into a high-throughput structural proteomics platform capable of mapping protein conformations directly in living cells and patient samples. Prior to founding Immuto, Choudhury served as a research scientist in the Department of Biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he applied advanced mass spectrometry to study protein structures and interactions. He earned his PhD in electrical engineering and a graduate certificate in entrepreneurship from UW–Madison, where his doctoral research focused on plasma technologies for both semiconductor and biological applications. Choudhury is the author of multiple peer-reviewed publications and patents and is recognized for advancing a new frontier in structure-based drug discovery.
The initials Y.L.C. against a dark blue background.
Yee Lian Chew, PhD
Senior Lecturer
Dr. Yee Lian Chew is a senior lecturer at Flinders University who studies nematode worms to identify brain pathways that can be targeted for the treatment of neurological conditions such as chronic pain. An early career academic, Chew earned her BSc (2010) and PhD (2015) from the University of Sydney. In 2015, she moved to Cambridge, UK, to study worms in colder weather at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology. She returned to Australia in 2019 as a teaching-research academic at the University of Wollongong and is currently a Mary Overton Senior Research Fellow at Flinders University.

Outside the joy of experiments, Chew is a budding science communicator. She has given public lectures at National Science Week, contributed to a children’s outreach program at the Cambridge Science Festival, recorded a podcast and filmed an Elevator Pitch for ABC Science. She was part of the 2021-2022 cohort of Superstars of STEM, a program run by Science & Technology Australia to promote the profile of women STEM professionals.
A black and white headshot of Varshney, smiling at the camera. She is an Indian woman with long, straight black hair and is wearing a dark-colored patterned blazer over a light-colored top.
Jo Varshney, PhD
CEO and Founder
Dr. Jo Varshney is the Founder and CEO of VeriSIM Life and a recognized leader in the field of AI driven drug development. Raised in a pharmacological family in India, she developed an early fascination with the intersection of biology and technology – a curiosity that grew into a lifelong mission to make drug development more predictive, humane and effective.

She is a veterinarian and earned a PhD in comparative oncology and genomics from the University of Minnesota, and pursued advanced training in comparative pathology and computational sciences at Penn State and UCSF.

Varshney founded VeriSIM Life to close the critical gap between preclinical research and clinical success. As the inventor of BIOiSIM®, a first-of-its-kind biosimulation platform, she has transformed how new medicines are developed, reducing reliance on animal testing, shortening research timelines by an average of 2.5 years and saving more than $3 million per program on the path to IND readiness. The BIOiSIM platform has been validated through collaborations with the NIH and leading pharmaceutical companies, advancing new therapies in oncology, pulmonary hypertension and addiction.

Her visionary leadership has earned broad recognition, including being named among the Top 100 Women in AI and Most Influential Women in Business by the San Francisco Business Times. A sought-after keynote speaker and thought leader, Varshney is deeply committed to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in science and entrepreneurship and to inspiring the next generation of innovators who will shape the future of medicine.
The initials S.W. on a dark blue background.
Sarah Walmsley, PhD
Professor of respiratory medicine
Dr. Sarah Walmsley is a professor of respiratory medicine at the University of Edinburgh, an honorary consultant physician at NHS Lothian and dean of research and a director of the Edinburgh Clinical Academic Training Scheme. Walmsley undertook her medical training at the University of Edinburgh graduating in 1997, and an MRC training fellowship at the University of Cambridge with award of her PhD in 2004.

Her specialist training in Respiratory Medicine was in Sheffield, where she also held a Wellcome Intermediate Fellowship, prior to her move to Edinburgh as a Wellcome Senior Clinical Fellow. During this time, Walmsley had two periods of maternity leave. She is currently based in the Centre for Inflammation Research in the Institute for Regeneration and Repair in Edinburgh. Her work is focused on understanding how local oxygen and nutrient availability in the inflamed environment can reprogram neutrophil behaviour in both acute and chronic inflammatory lung disease states.
