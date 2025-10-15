Black History Month: Pride and Power in Scientific Discovery

Read time: 3 minutes

Science thrives on diversity – of ideas, perspectives and people. This year’s Black History Month theme, “Standing Firm in Power and Pride,” focuses on how inclusion strengthens not only our communities but also the very foundations of discovery. Power in science is about more than data or discovery – it’s about representation, collaboration and the confidence to speak up. That’s what turns ideas into breakthroughs.



Last year, our Scientific Advisory Board member Laura Eghobamien explored the theme “Reclaiming Narratives,” highlighting the importance of recognizing and correcting the stories of Black scientists whose achievements have too often gone unacknowledged.



"We celebrated 11 extraordinary scientists from across the life sciences, each making an impact at different stages of their careers. Their dedication, innovation, and collective achievements continue to inspire and uplift," reflected Eghobamien.



"Among them was Professor Ijeoma Uchegbu, who earlier this year was awarded a Damehood in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the chemical sciences and her leadership in advancing diversity and inclusion. By showcasing these trailblazing scientists, we hope to ignite inspiration, encourage curiosity and empower the next generation of Black scientists to follow in their footsteps," she continued.



This year’s theme feels like a natural continuation of that conversation. Where “Reclaiming Narratives” celebrated the act of recognition, “Standing Firm in Power and Pride” celebrates the confidence that follows.

The power of representation

Scientific progress depends on representation, and this isn’t just in who conducts the research, but in who that research serves. In a previous interview with

Technology Networks,



“If we fail to look at diverse populations when we're doing these drug studies, we could be choosing doses that work in one population and not in others,” noted Bumpus.



Her research on genetic variation in drug metabolism and response demonstrates how inclusion directly impacts health outcomes. Medicines, preclinical models and discoveries should serve everyone, and that power depends on ensuring the data behind them reflect the diversity of real patients.



In a Women in Science interview , Bumpus emphasized the importance of visibility and representation across STEMM: “As the saying goes, ‘If I can’t see it, I can’t be it.’ … We need diverse representation at all levels of STEMM, including in leadership.”





When she was a child, That sentiment echoes the story of astronaut Mae Jemison , the first Black woman in space. Jemison’s determination to defy expectations embodies what it means to stand firm in both power and pride.When she was a child,

she wanted to be a scientist. The teacher replied, “Don’t you mean a nurse?”



Jemison’s answer, “No, I mean a scientist,” would become a defining moment in her life.Jemison went on to live out her dream, becoming a successful scientist and encouraging others to follow theirs. In 2009, at the Annual Biomedical Research Conference for Minority Students, she noted: “Never be limited by other people's limited imaginations… If you adopt their attitudes, then the possibility won't exist because you'll have already shut it out.”

Pride in progress

Technology Networks, we take pride in highlighting the achievements of scientists who challenge boundaries and expand our understanding. Through initiatives such as our annual Transforming STEMM through inclusion,” we aim to create platforms where all researchers’ contributions are visible and valued.



Eghobamien is also the founder of the Atwe take pride in highlighting the achievements of scientists who challenge boundaries and expand our understanding. Through initiatives such as our annual Pride in Science and Women in Science series, as well as magazine issues like “” we aim to create platforms where all researchers’ contributions are visible and valued.Eghobamien is also the founder of the

, an organization dedicated to raising the visibility and impact of Black and ethnic minority scientists.



She highlights the organization’s mission and impact: "The Black Medical Scientific Network continues to enhance the visibility of Black scientists in a variety of ways, particularly at scientific conferences, where representation can often feel limited. Our ongoing portraiture project has transformed how science is perceived, challenging outdated narratives and reinforcing the belief that everyone has the potential to contribute to scientific discovery.



Sustaining this progress depends on strong partnerships with allies such as Technology Networks, whose support amplifies the voices of Black scientists to millions of viewers across their platforms, ensuring their achievements are seen and celebrated."



These projects remind us that inclusion is an ongoing practice, embedded in how we curate, publish and communicate science.



Looking ahead