Building Inclusive Cultures in STEMM: An Interview With Dr. Tyler Brown

Read time: 3 minutes

Earlier this year, Technology Networks had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Tyler Brown, founder, president and chair of OUTbio San Diego , to learn more about the evolving landscape of LGBTQ+ inclusion in the life sciences. In this interview, Tyler discusses his experiences of working in STEMM and highlights how the industry can foster a more inclusive workplace culture.

While representation and visibility are improving in STEMM, barriers that limit full inclusion still remain. Achieving meaningful cultural change demands ongoing, organization-wide commitment. International Day of LGBTQIA+ People in STEM serves as a timely reminder of the work still to be done and the individuals and communities driving that progress forward.

Anna MacDonald (AM): Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies What do you enjoy most about working in STEMM?

Tyler Brown, PhD (TB): Tyler Brown, PhD Founder, President and Chair OUTbio San Diego Tyler Brown is the founder, chair and president of OUTbio San Diego, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit empowering LGBTQ+ professionals in the life sciences through networking, education, advocacy and peer support. Learn about our editorial policies

I was initially drawn to STEMM by the chance to improve patients’ lives in meaningful ways. There’s something genuinely rewarding about turning innovative ideas and scientific discoveries into tangible outcomes, whether contributing to our broader understanding of the world or developing therapies that truly impact people’s lives.

Above all, I deeply value the collaborative spirit of STEMM, the excitement of working in teams that build on each other’s insights, blend diverse perspectives and pioneer groundbreaking solutions. Being part of that collective effort at the forefront of cutting-edge science is incredibly motivating and fulfilling.

AM: Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies Has your identity presented any challenges in your career? How have you overcome them?

TB: Tyler Brown, PhD Founder, President and Chair OUTbio San Diego Tyler Brown is the founder, chair and president of OUTbio San Diego, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit empowering LGBTQ+ professionals in the life sciences through networking, education, advocacy and peer support. Learn about our editorial policies

I’ve been fortunate to work in supportive environments throughout my career, but as someone who grew up in Mississippi and identifies as LGBTQ+, there were times early on when I wasn’t sure how fully I could show up as myself without being judged or seen differently. I also didn’t always see others who reflected my experience, especially in the life sciences, which made it difficult to feel a true sense of belonging.

Over time, I came to see my identity not as a challenge, but as a source of strength that shapes how I lead, from the welcoming, warm-hearted nature I carry as a true Mississippian to the resilience, empathy and perspective I bring as an out gay man. By embracing who I am, I’ve been able to find and create spaces where others feel empowered to do the same, whether through mentorship, building community or simply leading by example.

AM: Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies What progress have you seen in LGBTQ+ inclusion within STEMM and what areas still need improvement?

TB: Tyler Brown, PhD Founder, President and Chair OUTbio San Diego Tyler Brown is the founder, chair and president of OUTbio San Diego, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit empowering LGBTQ+ professionals in the life sciences through networking, education, advocacy and peer support. Learn about our editorial policies

We’ve seen meaningful progress in LGBTQ+ inclusion within STEMM, particularly in industry. Many companies now support LGBTQ+ employee resource groups (ERGs), and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is becoming more integrated into corporate strategy, board composition and workplace culture.

However, the momentum is not consistent. In times of economic uncertainty or shifting priorities, DEI initiatives are often among the first to face cuts. Additionally, these efforts are frequently led by employees on a volunteer basis, which can lead to burnout, especially when the demands of day-to-day work begin to outweigh the capacity for extra, often unpaid responsibilities.

Some companies are leading by example. We’ve heard of organizations that offer compensation or formal recognition for employees contributing to DEI efforts, which sends a powerful message that inclusion is not just encouraged but valued. Still, many newer or smaller companies want to do more but aren’t sure where to start. They may not have built an ERG before, or they may lack the resources to support one effectively.

That’s where OUTbio San Diego hopes to play a role. We aim to be a bridge, offering support where internal efforts may fall short or helping to reinforce and scale what’s already in motion. This year, we’re launching our first OUTbio San Diego ERG Leadership Summit, bringing together DEI leaders from across the life sciences and the local community to share best practices, strengthen networks and build collective resilience. Often, people simply don’t know where to go for resources or support. We want to be that touchstone, helping companies and individuals sustain this important work, especially during times like today when it’s most at risk.

AM: Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies What advice would you give to labs/biotech companies aiming to improve their support for LGBTQ+ employees and foster a more inclusive workplace culture?

TB: Tyler Brown, PhD Founder, President and Chair OUTbio San Diego Tyler Brown is the founder, chair and president of OUTbio San Diego, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit empowering LGBTQ+ professionals in the life sciences through networking, education, advocacy and peer support. Learn about our editorial policies

Start by listening with intention. Engage LGBTQ+ employees directly to understand their experiences, needs and ideas. Then create safe spaces, whether through ERGs, employee forums or informal gatherings, where people can connect, share and feel supported.

From there, follow through with meaningful action. This could include offering inclusive healthcare benefits, ensuring that company policies reflect a broad definition of family and identity, and providing time and resources to support LGBTQ+ initiatives. Representation also matters. LGBTQ+ voices should be included at all levels, especially in leadership and on boards.

Allyship is also critically important. Companies should foster a culture of active allyship, where non-LGBTQ+ employees are encouraged to listen, learn and speak up. When allyship is visible and sustained, it reinforces that inclusion is everyone’s responsibility and not just the work of LGBTQ+ employees. Inclusion should not only be written into policy but practiced in the day-to-day from how meetings are run to how success is recognized.

Most importantly, hold leaders accountable. Culture isn’t a one-time initiative or a Pride Month campaign to check a box. It’s a daily commitment that requires consistency, humility and care.

AM: Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies If you could give one piece of advice to young LGBTQ+ researchers beginning their career, what would it be?

TB: Tyler Brown, PhD Founder, President and Chair OUTbio San Diego Tyler Brown is the founder, chair and president of OUTbio San Diego, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit empowering LGBTQ+ professionals in the life sciences through networking, education, advocacy and peer support. Learn about our editorial policies