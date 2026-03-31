We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

How Can We Improve Representation in Major Scientific Conversations?

Outdated frameworks have led to some voices being underrepresented in important scientific discussions.

Article  
Published: March 31, 2026 
Alexander Beadle
 speaking with 
Stephanie T. Page, MD, PhD
Karim Khaled, PhD
Bryan Dechario, PhD
David Hava, PhD
Junyue Cao, PhD
Rob Estrella
Shafagh A. Waters, PhD
Guozhen Liu, PhD
 & Augusto Schneider, PhD
A Black female scientist using a pipette in a lab.
Credit: iStock.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register or log In for free to listen to this article
Read time: 4 minutes

Scientific research strives to answer the big questions facing the world today. But who decides what makes a question big? Who sets the priorities within a company, an institution, a country? Whose voices are shaping the future of scientific progress—and whose voices are being left out?


Technology Networks recently spoke with a range of experts across academia and industry, from institutions and companies around the world, to ask them all one question: “Which voices are still underrepresented in major scientific conversations, and what practical steps could help improve inclusion?”

Subscribe to Technology Networks updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
 Subscribe Now

Guozhen Liu, PhD. Professor of biomedical engineering, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen.

“Despite significant progress in STEM participation, women scientists in China, like many around the world, often find their voices underrepresented in critical workplace discussions and decisions.


“It is essential to recognize that these disadvantages stem not from a lack of merit or ambition, but from a scientific ecosystem historically modelled around a male-default archetype of the ‘ideal researcher’. Achieving true equity requires dismantling this outdated framework and rebuilding a system that genuinely values diverse life paths, voices, and forms of contribution.”

Augusto Schneider, PhD. Associate professor in the Faculty of Nutrition, Universidade Federal de Pelotas.

“I think that scientists from developing countries do not receive the attention they deserve. We see excellent research being produced, but because many labs lack the funds to travel to international conferences or pay for publishing in expensive journals, that work remains invisible. When young scientists see that their work isn't getting seen or cited, it discourages them from pursuing a certain project and may delay new discoveries.”

Shafagh A. Waters, PhD. Scientia associate professor at the University of New South Wales and co-lead of the Non-Animal Technologies Network.

“We often focus on demographic representation—which is critically important—but there are also structural voices missing from major scientific discussions.


“Technical specialists and platform engineers, for example, are rarely part of strategic decision-making. Yet, in fields like organoids and non-animal technologies, they are the custodians of reproducibility and scalability. Including them formally in governance and funding panels would strengthen translational outcomes.


“Regulatory scientists are another under-integrated group. If we want innovative models to gain approval, regulators need to be embedded early in validation pathways, not consulted only at the end.


“Patients—particularly in rare and pediatric diseases—should move from advisory roles to true co-design partners. They bring perspective on acceptable risk, meaningful endpoints, and lived disease burden that cannot be inferred from data alone.


“Finally, we need to recognize the pressures on mid-career researchers and the growing gap between academic and industry compensation. If we want to retain technical expertise in advanced biomedical platforms, career stability and infrastructure investment must be part of the inclusion conversation.


“Inclusion is not only about who is visible. It is about who has influence in shaping decisions.”

Webinar title overlaying image of the earth and scientific glassware
Webinar title overlaying image of the earth and scientific glassware
Episode 4: Panel Discussion on Collaborative Initiatives
Bringing together all speakers from the series, this dynamic panel will focus on fostering collaboration between researchers, facility managers and sustainability officers.
View Webinar
Advertisement

Stephanie T. Page, MD, PhD. Chief of the Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, University of Washington.

“The voices that guide policy and allocation of scientific resources are both political and driven by short-term economic gains. Voices that represent the under-resourced are faint, in part because these communities do not have the educational opportunities to get to the table. Improving education and access to medical education across the socioeconomic spectrum is a critical step in shifting our priorities.


“Young people need to see science and medicine as fun, interesting, and a realistic path for their future. Our current public and higher education systems are lacking in making this a reality, and thus we have not diversified our scientific leadership.”

Karim Khaled, PhD. Postdoctoral researcher at the Gilbert and Rose-Marie Chagoury School of Medicine, Lebanese American University.

“Voices from low-resource settings, early-career researchers, and scholars from interdisciplinary or non-traditional backgrounds remain underrepresented in major scientific conversations.


Webinar title overlaying image of the earth and scientific glassware
Webinar title overlaying image of the earth and scientific glassware
Episode 3: Sustainable Technologies & Laboratory Design
Discover how to create a more sustainable future for scientific research. Join this webinar to learn practical strategies for minimizing your lab's environmental impact.
View Webinar
Advertisement

“Practical steps to improve inclusion include diversifying editorial boards and grant review panels, supporting mentorship and capacity-building initiatives, and valuing locally relevant research questions rather than prioritizing only those aligned with high-income country perspectives.”

Bryan Dechario, PhD. Chief operating officer, GeneDx.

“The voices that remain underrepresented are wide-ranging. They include individuals from historically marginalized racial and ethnic groups, patients and families living with rare diseases, and those from low-income and rural communities.


“When these perspectives are missing, critical health needs, cultural context, and real-world challenges are less likely to be reflected in research priorities, clinical guidelines, or policy decisions.


“To improve inclusion, the scientific community can:

  • Proactively seek out and involve diverse patient populations in research design and data collection, as [we] have done by building a rare disease dataset with over 50% non-European ancestry representation.
  • Empower frontline clinicians, such as general pediatricians, to participate in research and guideline development.
  • Foster partnerships with advocacy organizations and community leaders to ensure patient and caregiver voices are heard, especially in rare disease research and policy.
  • Expand education and outreach to reduce barriers to participation and make resources, technologies, and findings more accessible to all stakeholders.


“By intentionally diversifying who is at the table, and whose data is represented, we can accelerate scientific discovery, improve clinical outcomes, and create a more equitable healthcare ecosystem for everyone.”

Webinar title overlaying images of the globe and scientific glasswares
Webinar title overlaying images of the globe and scientific glasswares
Episode 2: Energy Efficiency & Environmental Control
Focused on cutting-edge methods to reduce energy consumption in laboratories, enable green chemistry and AI/ML directed work flows.
View Webinar
Advertisement

David Hava, PhD. Chief scientific officer, Alltrna.

“Patient communities, frontline clinicians, and scientists working outside traditional power centers are still underrepresented in many major conversations. Practically, improving inclusion means bringing those voices in earlier, not just as validation at the end. That can look like involving patient advocates in target selection, engaging clinicians when defining meaningful endpoints, and creating real opportunities for early-career and international scientists to contribute to platform-shaping discussions. Inclusion works best when it is embedded into how decisions are made.”

Junyue Cao, PhD. Associate professor and head of the Laboratory of Single-Cell Genomics and Population Dynamics, The Rockefeller University.

“Researchers from lower-resource institutions and countries, and many historically excluded groups, remain underrepresented in high-visibility venues—such as keynote talks, editorial roles, policy panels, etc.


“Practical steps include transparent selection processes for speaking roles and committees, funded travel/childcare support, and stronger incentives for journals and conferences to build diverse reviewer and speaker pools.”

Rob Estrella. Chief executive officer, Elemental Machines.

“Early-career scientists, technicians, and operations professionals are underrepresented, even though they often see the day-to-day friction that shapes scientific quality. Practical steps might include creating more forums where operations and bench insights are valued, funding mentorship and leadership pathways, and ensuring that credit and authorship practices recognize the work that makes research possible.”

Google News Preferred Source Add Technology Networks as a preferred Google source to see more of our trusted coverage.
Meet the Author
A picture of Alexander Beadle
Alexander Beadle
Science Writer & Editor
Alexander is a science writer and editor for Technology Networks. He writes news and features for the Applied Sciences and Analysis & Separations communities, leading the site's coverage of topics relating to environmental science, food and beverage analysis, and analytical techniques. Before joining Technology Networks, Alexander worked as a freelance science writer. He holds a masters degree in Materials Chemistry from the University of St Andrews, Scotland.
Interviewing
White letters "STP" on a navy background.
Stephanie T. Page, MD, PhD
Chief of the Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition
Dr. Page is chief of the division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition at the University of Washington, where she holds the Robert B. McMillen Professorship in Lipid Research and is founding co-director of the UW Medicine Diabetes Institute. Dr. Page’s clinical research program is focused on male reproduction and the development of effective and reversible male contraceptives. In addition, her group investigates the impact of testosterone on male aging, metabolic health, and disease risk. Dr. Page has also worked collaboratively to better understand cardiovascular and metabolic risk in people living with HIV in sub-Saharan Africa. She has an overall interest in disease prevention, including strategies to minimize unplanned pregnancy and metabolic disease risk across the globe. Dr. Page has a strong commitment to diversifying our healthcare and research communities and has been recognized by the University of Washington for her mentorship and work advancing women in science and medicine. Dr. Page earned her bachelor's degree from Stanford University and her M.D. and Ph.D. in immunology from the University of Washington. She continued her training at UW, including residency in internal medicine and fellowship in endocrinology, before joining the faculty in 2003. Dr. Page is a member of the Endocrine Society and the American Society of Andrology and was elected to the American Society of Clinical Investigation in 2010. She has published over 120 peer-reviewed articles and has served on the editorial boards of the Journal of Clinical Investigation Insight, Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, and the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.
A black and white image of Khaled, smiling at the camera. He wears a white shirt and dark-gray suit, and has short black hair and stubble.
Karim Khaled, PhD
Researcher
Dr. Karim Khaled is an epidemiologist with over nine years of experience in epidemiological research and more than three years of experience working in clinical settings. He holds a PhD in epidemiology and has worked across academic, clinical, and public health environments in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. He is currently a postdoctoral researcher at the Gilbert and Rose-Marie Chagoury School of Medicine at Lebanese American University, where his research work focuses on ophthalmology, population health, nutrition, and mental health research. He previously served as an assistant professor at Birmingham City University, where he led and co-led courses in public health, epidemiology, modeling, research methods, systematic reviews, statistics, food science, microbiology, and nutrition innovation.
Initials of the interviewee.
Bryan Dechario, PhD
Chief Operating Officer
Dr. Bryan Dechairo serves as the chief operating officer at GeneDx. In his role, Dechairo oversees the company’s product & technology, operations, medical affairs, innovation and program management teams. He is responsible for driving operational excellence as the company enters the next phase of commercial growth. Dechairo brings over 30 years of experience in exploratory and commercial diagnostic businesses, driving the development of revenue-generating clinical innovations that enhance patient outcomes. He most recently served as president and CEO of Sherlock Biosciences, where he successfully transformed the company from a research-stage start-up into a commercial operation. Dechairo has also held executive leadership roles at prominent diagnostic and pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Myriad Genetics, Assurex, Medco Health and others. Dechairo holds a PhD in human genetics from the University College of London and a BA in integrative biology from the University of California, Berkeley.
Black and white headshot of a smiling man in a patterned button-down shirt.
David Hava, PhD
Chief Scientific Officer
Dr. David (Dave) Hava is an accomplished biotech entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience advancing innovative therapies across rare, inflammatory, metabolic, respiratory, and oncologic diseases. He brings deep expertise in drug delivery and complex product development, with a proven track record of translating novel science into clinical-stage programs. Hava received his PhD in molecular biology and microbiology from Tufts University and completed postdoctoral training at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. Prior to Alltrna, Hava served as Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Mass General Brigham Ventures (MGBV), where he was a founding CEO of a stealth startup and provided scientific expertise and leadership for new company formation efforts and existing companies in the MGBV portfolio. Previous to that, he was chief scientific officer (CSO) and head of research and development at Synlogic, where he led the discovery and development of first-in-class engineered bacterial medicines and advanced a drug candidate for the treatment of phenylketonuria from nomination to Phase 2 and subsequently launched a global Phase 3 study. Earlier in his career, he held CSO roles at Pulmatrix Inc. and Metera Pharmaceuticals, companies advancing inhaled small molecule therapies for serious respiratory diseases. He is an inventor on multiple patents and author of more than 40 peer-reviewed publications.
A black and white image of Cao, smiling at the camera. He has short black hair, wears glasses, and is wearing a dark-colored fleece jacket.
Junyue Cao, PhD
Associate Professor
Dr. Junyue Cao received his PhD from the University of Washington in 2019. In August 2020, he started his independent lab as an assistant professor and head of the Laboratory for Single-Cell Genomics at The Rockefeller University. His lab focuses on investigating how the cell population in our body maintains homeostasis and how it is disrupted in aging through developing novel single-cell and spatial genomic techniques. Dr. Cao has been awarded the NIH Director's New Innovator Award, William Ackman and Neri Oxman Innovator Award, Sagol Network GerOmic Award for Junior Faculty, MRA Young Investigator Award, Science & SciLifeLab Grand Prize for Young Scientists, the Verne Chapman Young Scientist Award, and Irma T. Hirschl/Monique Weill-Caulier Trust Research Award, and Hevolution/AFAR Young Investigator Award.
Black and white headshot of Rob Estrella.
Rob Estrella
Chief Executive Officer
As CEO of Elemental Machines, Rob Estrella leads the company’s strategic vision and operational execution with a dual focus on solving client challenges across lab operations and accelerating company growth. With 20+ years of experience in enterprise technology and commercial leadership, Rob has a deep understanding of what it takes to scale data-driven platforms that serve the needs of organizations ranging from startups to global enterprises. Since joining Elemental Machines, Rob has played a central role in driving record-setting commercial success, building a high-performance go-to-market engine, and deepening customer trust. His prior leadership roles include building and leading global sales, customer success, strategic alliances, and commercial operations teams for companies spanning biotech, health care, and pharma.
Black and white headshot of Shafagh Waters.
Shafagh A. Waters, PhD
Scientia Associate Professor
Associate Professor Shafagh Waters is a translational stem cell biologist and leader in organoid-based precision medicine at UNSW Sydney. She co-leads the NSW Non-Animal Technologies Network, a cross-sector initiative coordinating Australia’s transition toward validated human-relevant research platforms. Her research integrates patient-derived airway models, functional electrophysiology, and clinical translation to advance personalized therapies for cystic fibrosis and develop regenerative and gene-edited airway strategies for sinus disease. She has authored more than 60 publications and leads national collaborations across academia, clinical centers, industry, and government. Waters has secured over $20 million in competitive research funding and published in leading journals including Nature Communications, PNA, Genome Biology, and Thorax. She has supervised 14 higher-degree research candidates and established one of Australia’s largest adult stem cell-derived epithelial organoid biobanks, supporting national efforts in precision diagnostics, infection modeling, and regenerative medicine. She also serves as an invited editor for Thorax and sits on several national and international research committees focused on cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, and organoid innovation.
White initials G L on a dark background.
Guozhen Liu, PhD
Professor
Prof. Guozhen Liu is a professor of biomedical engineering in the School of Medicine and Associate Dean of the Graduate School at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen. She focuses on interdisciplinary and translational research on biosensors, point-of-care diagnostics, wearables, and medical devices. Prof Liu is the Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC), Fellow of Institute of Physics and Engineering in Medicine (FIPEM), and the Distinguished Lecturer of IEEE Sensor Council (2026-2028). She is listed in the world's top 2% Scientists and ScholarGPS2025 top 0.05% highly ranked scholar in biosensors. She is the co-founder of Bio-Sens Tech Pty Ltd, a startup company in Sydney. Currently, Prof. Liu is serving as an associate editor of ACS Sensors, and is on the editor board for several journals, including Trends in Biotechnology.
A grayscale image of Prof. Augusto Schneider, smiling slightly.
Augusto Schneider, PhD
Associate Professor
Prof. Augusto Schneider is an associate professor at the Nutrition College at the Federal University of Pelotas. The main focus of his research is the interface between reproduction, nutrition, and aging biology. Particularly, he seeks to understand how aging and obesity-related metabolic dysfunction accelerates the loss of fertility in females and alternatives to prevent this damage. His research has also focused on understating ovarian primordial follicle activation and its consequence for reproductive longevity. Schneider holds a degree in veterinary medicine and a master's degree and a doctorate in biotechnology from the Federal University of Pelotas.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter