We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

How Can We Make Research Collaborations More Equitable?

Targeted grants, fair credit, and local investment could help to improve international research partnerships.

Article  
Published: April 9, 2026 
Alexander Beadle
 speaking with 
John Yoshi Shyu, PhD
David Hava, PhD
Bryan Dechario, PhD
Karim Khaled, PhD
Junyue Cao, PhD
Björn Schumacher, PhD
 & Augusto Schneider, PhD
Edited by 
Katie Brighton
A woman in a lab coat and blue gloves using a pipette in a research laboratory.
Credit: iStock.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register or log In for free to listen to this article
Read time: 3 minutes

Global challenges require global solutions. That’s why, in recent years, there has been an increase in international partnerships between researchers from the Global North and Global South.


But forming a partnership means little if it is not equitable. In a true partnership, there must be mutual respect, trust, data sharing, and proper value given to all parties’ contributions at every stage of the research process.

Subscribe to Technology Networks updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
 Subscribe Now


To learn more about global research partnerships and how they can be improved, Technology Networks asked academics and industry leaders from around the world one simple question: “How can global research collaborations be made more equitable and genuinely collaborative?”

Junyue Cao, PhD. Associate professor and head of the Laboratory of Single-Cell Genomics and Population Dynamics, The Rockefeller University.

“Equitable collaboration starts with co-design: partners should jointly define the scientific questions, budgets, timelines, and success criteria from the beginning. It also requires fair credit (authorship and leadership roles), real investment in local capacity (training and infrastructure), and shared governance over data and downstream use—so collaborations aren’t extractive, but truly mutually beneficial.”

Björn Schumacher, PhD. Professor and director of the Institute for Genome Stability in Aging and Diseases, University of Cologne.

“We should particularly encourage scientific education within our countries and in disadvantaged regions in the world. Alliances between countries and regions to improve scientific curricula could already make a big difference.


“The advent of computational biology has generated entirely new perspectives on taking part in discovery science, even remotely, without any of the expensive laboratory infrastructure. Remote collaborations could boost synergy between the academically leading nations and developing countries.”

Augusto Schneider, PhD. Associate professor in the Faculty of Nutrition, Universidade Federal de Pelotas.

“I believe that grant mechanisms that specifically target international collaboration would be very helpful. We need to bridge the gap by giving scientists in developing countries access to state-of-the-art facilities and training for our young researchers.


“I think these collaborations benefit both sides. There are so many good ideas being developed that can't get off the ground because the local investment is too low. On the other hand, we have a wealth of qualified scientists and unique biological samples that are essential for high-end research. If we can also secure travel grants to get these scientists into international meetings, we can spark the partnerships that turn these local ideas into global collaborative networks.”

Bryan Dechario, PhD. Chief operating officer, GeneDx.

“An equitable and truly collaborative global research starts with recognizing the value of every partner’s expertise and perspective, and ensuring that the benefits of discovery reach all communities, not just a select few. That means building partnerships where data, insights, and resources flow both ways, investing in local capacity, and making sure our technology and knowledge are accessible across geographies and backgrounds.


Women in STEMM
Women in STEMM
Women in Science: Taking Steps To Close the Gender Gap
In honor of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, this listicle amplifies the voices of eight women in STEMM who share personal stories, insights, and advice.
View Listicle
Advertisement

“Our work with initiatives like the GUARDIAN study and our partnership with Komodo Health to build the world’s most comprehensive and diverse rare disease dataset are grounded in this philosophy. We’re not just collecting data; we’re connecting real-world patient experiences from around the globe, and using those insights to accelerate diagnosis, improve outcomes, and close longstanding gaps in access.


“When we put patients and families at the center, and commit to transparency, shared learning, and mutual respect, we create a network where every discovery has the power to lift up the entire field, and that’s how we move precision medicine forward for everyone.”

Karim Khaled, PhD. Postdoctoral researcher at the Gilbert and Rose-Marie Chagoury School of Medicine, Lebanese American University.

“Global research collaborations become more equitable when they move beyond extractive models toward genuine partnership. This includes shared decision-making, transparent authorship practices, fair distribution of funding, and investment in local research capacity.


Webinar title overlaying image of the earth and scientific glassware
Webinar title overlaying image of the earth and scientific glassware
Episode 4: Panel Discussion on Collaborative Initiatives
Bringing together all speakers from the series, this dynamic panel will focus on fostering collaboration between researchers, facility managers and sustainability officers.
View Webinar
Advertisement

“Equitable collaboration also means recognizing local expertise, aligning research priorities with community needs, and ensuring that the benefits of research (such as data ownership and policy impact) are shared among all partners.”

David Hava, PhD. Chief scientific officer, Alltrna.

“True collaboration requires shared ownership, not just shared data. Too often, global partnerships are structured around one-way flows of samples or insights rather than mutual scientific exchange.


“Making them more equitable means aligning incentives, recognizing contributions transparently, and building long-term relationships, rather than transactional ones. From a scientific standpoint, the most productive collaborations are those where all parties are involved in framing the questions, interpreting the data, and shaping what comes next.”

John Yoshi Shyu, PhD. Director, commercial technology and chief scientific officer, Corning Life Sciences.

“Global research collaborations become more equitable when access to tools, knowledge, and infrastructure is shared, not just ideas. The greatest inequity in today’s scientific ecosystem is not a shortage of innovation, but unequal access to the manufacturing expertise and operational know-how required to translate discoveries into reliable, scalable products.


“To bridge this gap, real-world manufacturing knowledge must be treated as a shared asset within global collaborations. Creating open, pre-competitive platforms for process development, standardization, and scale-up, where large pharmaceutical companies and smaller organizations can contribute and learn on equal footing, would give all partners a fairer chance of success. This approach ensures that scientific advances can be translated into real-world impact for patients globally, regardless of where the innovation originates.”

Google News Preferred Source Add Technology Networks as a preferred Google source to see more of our trusted coverage.
Meet the Author
A picture of Alexander Beadle
Alexander Beadle
Science Writer & Editor
Alexander is a science writer and editor for Technology Networks. He writes news and features for the Applied Sciences and Analysis & Separations communities, leading the site's coverage of topics relating to environmental science, food and beverage analysis, and analytical techniques. Before joining Technology Networks, Alexander worked as a freelance science writer. He holds a masters degree in Materials Chemistry from the University of St Andrews, Scotland.
Interviewing
A black and white image of Shyu, smiling at the camera. He is wearing a dark colored suit, a white shirt, and a dark colored tie.
John Yoshi Shyu, PhD
Director, Commercial Technology and Chief Scientific Officer
John (Yoshi) Shyu is director of commercial technology and chief scientific officer at Corning Life Sciences. He leads global efforts supporting product development, application, and adoption across bioprocessing, cell and gene therapy, viral vector and vaccine production, and 3D cell culture. Since joining Corning in 2008, Yoshi has partnered closely with pharmaceutical and biotech customers to address research and manufacturing challenges, with a strong focus on process scale-up and advanced cell culture technologies. He holds a master’s degree in neurobiology from The University of Texas and a PhD in medicinal chemistry and molecular pharmacology from Purdue University.
Black and white headshot of a smiling man in a patterned button-down shirt.
David Hava, PhD
Chief Scientific Officer
Dr. David (Dave) Hava is an accomplished biotech entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience advancing innovative therapies across rare, inflammatory, metabolic, respiratory, and oncologic diseases. He brings deep expertise in drug delivery and complex product development, with a proven track record of translating novel science into clinical-stage programs. Hava received his PhD in molecular biology and microbiology from Tufts University and completed postdoctoral training at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. Prior to Alltrna, Hava served as Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Mass General Brigham Ventures (MGBV), where he was a founding CEO of a stealth startup and provided scientific expertise and leadership for new company formation efforts and existing companies in the MGBV portfolio. Previous to that, he was chief scientific officer (CSO) and head of research and development at Synlogic, where he led the discovery and development of first-in-class engineered bacterial medicines and advanced a drug candidate for the treatment of phenylketonuria from nomination to Phase 2 and subsequently launched a global Phase 3 study. Earlier in his career, he held CSO roles at Pulmatrix Inc. and Metera Pharmaceuticals, companies advancing inhaled small molecule therapies for serious respiratory diseases. He is an inventor on multiple patents and author of more than 40 peer-reviewed publications.
Initials of the interviewee.
Bryan Dechario, PhD
Chief Operating Officer
Dr. Bryan Dechairo serves as the chief operating officer at GeneDx. In his role, Dechairo oversees the company’s product & technology, operations, medical affairs, innovation and program management teams. He is responsible for driving operational excellence as the company enters the next phase of commercial growth. Dechairo brings over 30 years of experience in exploratory and commercial diagnostic businesses, driving the development of revenue-generating clinical innovations that enhance patient outcomes. He most recently served as president and CEO of Sherlock Biosciences, where he successfully transformed the company from a research-stage start-up into a commercial operation. Dechairo has also held executive leadership roles at prominent diagnostic and pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Myriad Genetics, Assurex, Medco Health and others. Dechairo holds a PhD in human genetics from the University College of London and a BA in integrative biology from the University of California, Berkeley.
A black and white image of Khaled, smiling at the camera. He wears a white shirt and dark-gray suit, and has short black hair and stubble.
Karim Khaled, PhD
Researcher
Dr. Karim Khaled is an epidemiologist with over nine years of experience in epidemiological research and more than three years of experience working in clinical settings. He holds a PhD in epidemiology and has worked across academic, clinical, and public health environments in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. He is currently a postdoctoral researcher at the Gilbert and Rose-Marie Chagoury School of Medicine at Lebanese American University, where his research work focuses on ophthalmology, population health, nutrition, and mental health research. He previously served as an assistant professor at Birmingham City University, where he led and co-led courses in public health, epidemiology, modeling, research methods, systematic reviews, statistics, food science, microbiology, and nutrition innovation.
A black and white image of Cao, smiling at the camera. He has short black hair, wears glasses, and is wearing a dark-colored fleece jacket.
Junyue Cao, PhD
Associate Professor
Dr. Junyue Cao received his PhD from the University of Washington in 2019. In August 2020, he started his independent lab as an assistant professor and head of the Laboratory for Single-Cell Genomics at The Rockefeller University. His lab focuses on investigating how the cell population in our body maintains homeostasis and how it is disrupted in aging through developing novel single-cell and spatial genomic techniques. Dr. Cao has been awarded the NIH Director's New Innovator Award, William Ackman and Neri Oxman Innovator Award, Sagol Network GerOmic Award for Junior Faculty, MRA Young Investigator Award, Science & SciLifeLab Grand Prize for Young Scientists, the Verne Chapman Young Scientist Award, and Irma T. Hirschl/Monique Weill-Caulier Trust Research Award, and Hevolution/AFAR Young Investigator Award.
A black and white image of Schumacher, smiling at the camera. He is wearing a white shirt and black suit jacket, and is bald with a gray beard.
Björn Schumacher, PhD
Professor and director of the Institute for Genome Stability in Aging and Diseases
Since 2013, Björn Schumacher is a full professor and director of the Institute for Genome Stability in Aging and Diseases (IGSAD), and since 2026, the scientific coordinator of the Cologne Excellence Cluster on Aging and Aging-Associated Diseases (CECAD) at the University of Cologne. He received his PhD at the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry in Munich and conducted his postdoctoral research as EMBO and Marie Curie fellow at the Erasmus Medical Centre in Rotterdam. Prof. Schumacher is president of the German Society for DNA Repair (DGDR), co-director of the Minerva Center of the Biological Mechanisms of Healthy Aging at Bar-Ilan University (IL), and between 2014 and 2020, served as president of the German Society for Aging Research (DGfA). Since 2023, Schumacher is speaker of the DFG Research Unit FOR 5504 on “Physiological causes and consequences of genome instability” and, since 2025, holds the ERA Chair in the Research and Innovation Program of Excellence on Aging and Longevity at the University of Crete, Greece.
A grayscale image of Prof. Augusto Schneider, smiling slightly.
Augusto Schneider, PhD
Associate Professor
Prof. Augusto Schneider is an associate professor at the Nutrition College at the Federal University of Pelotas. The main focus of his research is the interface between reproduction, nutrition, and aging biology. Particularly, he seeks to understand how aging and obesity-related metabolic dysfunction accelerates the loss of fertility in females and alternatives to prevent this damage. His research has also focused on understating ovarian primordial follicle activation and its consequence for reproductive longevity. Schneider holds a degree in veterinary medicine and a master's degree and a doctorate in biotechnology from the Federal University of Pelotas.
Edited By
A picture of Katie Brighton
Katie Brighton
Science and Newsletter Writer
Katie joined Technology Networks in January 2022 after completing a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and a master’s by research degree in molecular and cellular biology, both at the University of Leeds. They loved the breadth of scientific content covered in their undergraduate studies and wanted to share their passion for research through science communication. As a scientific copywriter, Katie assembles newsletters, writes promotional webinar copy, supports the publication’s in-house writers and produces scientific content.
Related Topic Pages
Personalized Medicine
Single-Cell Analysis
Next-Generation Sequencing
Spatial Biology
Bioinformatics
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter