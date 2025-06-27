How Green Is Your Lab?

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Sustainability in scientific research is becoming an ever more pressing issue. While investing in energy-efficient equipment is a significant step forward, true sustainability in the laboratory requires a fundamental shift in how analysts approach their work. From simple waste-reducing methods to resource optimization, there are several key ways lab workers can contribute to a greener environment.





This article explores both practical implementation and cultural change, speaking to experts in sustainability in university laboratories on the challenges and opportunities in fostering greener habits among the next generation of scientists.





In speaking to various fellow scientists, one of the most common sustainability challenges is waste management. Single-use plastics and their packaging, solvents and chemical reagents contribute significantly to the environmental impact of labs across the world. Steps are being taken – like the widespread adoption of the Laboratory Efficiency Assessment Framework (LEAF) – and by implementing waste-reduction strategies, scientists can not only benefit the planet but improve operational efficiency and reduce costs.





"I think it's something we do in every other aspect of life, so why wouldn’t we apply it to the lab?" said Dr. Jon Cherry, a lecturer in biological sciences at the University of Greater Manchester. "The volume of single-use plastics and chemical waste we go through demands we take sustainability seriously. But it's not just about awareness, it’s about taking the time to stop and think about what we're doing."





"One of the biggest challenges I see is the knowledge gap between different users of the lab," concurred Dr. Tapas Sen, a professor of chemistry at the University of Central Lancashire. "Undergraduates, postgraduates, and research students all have different levels of awareness when it comes to waste management."





Guidance, as well as simple steps, such as replacing disposable plastics with reusable glassware and participating in recycling programs or “Take Back” schemes for lab consumables, can make a substantial difference. Additionally, regularly assessing and considering green chemistry principles when designing experiments can help minimize hazardous waste generation.

Lab sustainability, embedding efficient education





While purchasing energy-efficient equipment is an important step, the way that equipment is used plays a crucial role in lab sustainability. Fume cupboards, for example, are essential for safety but can be major energy consumers, and can cost upwards of £2,000 more per year if used incorrectly. Ensuring that sashes are closed when not in use significantly reduces energy waste. Similarly, a reduction in freezer temperature from -80 °C to -70 °C can save energy without compromising sample integrity.





"It’s easy to feel like individual actions don’t matter," said Cherry. "But something as simple as reusing a plastic container can have a huge collective impact. This year, for the first time, all our microbiology students reused their cuvettes. They washed and sterilized them between uses, and that alone, scaled up, is making a massive difference."





This and other simple behavioral changes, such as switching off unused equipment, using timers for non-essential devices and adopting environmentally-friendly lighting collectively contribute to a vastly more sustainable laboratory.





"Another key aspect is optimizing instrument use," said Sen. "Instead of running an experiment on an instrument for just one sample, we ensure that all users plan their work thoroughly, so multiple samples are analyzed in a single session. We have seen that this reduces energy waste significantly."





Additionally, embedding sustainability into education is critical to driving long-term change. Lecturers and lab leaders have a unique opportunity to shape the mindset and habits of emerging scientists. This starts by leading by example and integrating sustainability into both theory and practical sessions.





"We have to challenge that attitude and show that sustainability doesn’t stop at the lab door," added Cherry. "Outside the lab, we all separate our recycling, but in the lab, we have unfortunately defaulted to disposing of everything."





Teaching students about the environmental impact of lab practices can foster a generation of researchers who are naturally inclined to seek greener alternatives. Making sustainability part of lab induction, incorporating relevant metrics into assessments and encouraging students to think critically about their resource use can all contribute.

Building a greener lab culture

But creating a truly sustainable lab goes beyond energy-saving devices, it involves smarter procurement, collective leadership and a culture of responsibility – all of which could be their own article. Sourcing reagents from environmentally conscious suppliers, choosing bulk-packaged or refillable materials and considering the lifecycle of lab consumables can all reduce our carbon footprint.





"When selecting chemicals and materials, we should look at companies with sustainability certifications," suggested Sen. "There are often multiple ways to synthesize a product—choosing the greenest method can make a significant difference in reducing waste and hazardous by-products."





Those running teaching or research labs play a vital role in modeling good practice and embedding sustainability into daily routines. "It’s up to lab leaders to make sustainability part of everyday lab culture," said Cherry. "If my undergrads and postgrads see that it matters to me, they’re more likely to take it seriously themselves."









Real change happens when lab sustainability becomes a shared goal. Training, feedback loops and dedicated green champions help embed that ethos across all lab users. From simulations replacing physical experiments to student-led recycling initiatives, the shift is already underway.



"We had a great success story where our students shifted to washing and reusing materials they would normally throw away," said Cherry. "It started as a small change we encouraged during a sustainability workshop, but has now been adopted across the whole teaching lab."

Green labs: making every action count



The path to greener labs is ongoing, and every analyst, technician, lecturer and student has a role to play. As sustainability becomes increasingly central to institutional goals, the lab environment must evolve to reflect those priorities.

By integrating these sustainable practices into everyday lab work, students, lecturers, analysts and beyond can make a tangible impact beyond energy-efficient equipment choices. A sustainable ethos in research benefits both scientific progress and the environment, ensuring that labs play a role in building a greener future. So, just how green is your lab?