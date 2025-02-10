Pride in STEMM: Overcoming Challenges and Improving Inclusivity

Read time: 5 minutes

Here, LGBTQIA+ scientists from diverse fields share what they enjoy most about their work, discuss the primary hurdles LGBTQIA+ individuals encounter in STEMM and offer advice to young professionals entering the field.

LGBTQIA+ professionals working in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine (STEMM) make incredible contributions to science. However, many face challenges in the workplace, such as inadequate career resources and opportunities, social marginalization, and difficulties with health and wellbeing.

Kate Robinson (KR): Kate Robinson Science Editor Technology Networks Kate Robinson is a science editor at Technology Networks. She joined the team in 2021 after obtaining a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences. Learn about our editorial policies What do you enjoy most about working in STEMM?

Ashley Turner, PhD (AT): Ashley Turner, PhD Assistant Professor of Teacher Education Jacksonville State University Dr. Ashley Turner is an assistant professor of biology at Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama, and identifies as queer, lesbian and a cis-gender woman. Learn about our editorial policies

I love working in STEMM as it allows me to combine my two deepest passions of teaching and research into one career. Both areas are challenging yet incredibly rewarding components of STEMM that offer the opportunity to leave a lasting impact on society through two profound facets. The first is through novel discoveries and findings that help shed light on biological processes and the underpinnings of life. The second is by helping train the curious, competent and compassionate scientists and educators of tomorrow.

Avery Cunningham (AC): Avery Cunningham EDI Business Partner Birmingham City University Avery Cunningham is the EDI business partner at Birmingham City University, vice president of international affairs at oSTEM, and founder of STEM, LGBTQ & You. He identifies as a biromantic, demisexual transgender man. Learn about our editorial policies

What I enjoy most about working in STEMM is that I feel it's a place where I get to be a huge nerd and solve problems. There's a sense of fulfillment in knowing that the work I do has the potential to make a positive impact on society. From when I wanted to work in nuclear energy and solve our energy crisis to now, where I support STEMM faculties through EDI, for me it has always been about making the world just a little bit better. I think the best thing we can all hope for is making a positive impact, no matter how big or small, on other people.

Giles Oldroyd, PhD (GO): Giles Oldroyd, PhD Director of the Crop Science Centre University of Cambridge Professor Giles Oldroyd is the director of the Crop Science Centre at the University of Cambridge, and leader of the global research consortium Enabling Nutrient Symbioses in Agriculture (ENSA). He identifies as queer and his pronouns are he/they. Learn about our editorial policies

Even after more than 30 years as an academic, science still excites me. I love those moments of discovery, those moments when you see a result for the first time and suddenly you understand something in a way you didn’t previously. I’m especially motivated by the prospect of my research having a tangible impact on the betterment of society and the planet. I really enjoy working with people, helping them as much as I can to advance their own thinking and move forward in following their passions. I really enjoy watching someone develop as a scientist and I am particularly appreciative when I can help women and minorities in science.

Raquel Cuella Martin, PhD (RCM): Raquel Cuella Martin, PhD Assistant Professor McGill University Raquel Cuella Martin is an assistant professor in the Department of Human Genetics at McGill University. She identifies as a lesbian woman. Learn about our editorial policies

One of the things I like most about my job is that we are always surprised by how nature works. You often have an idea and a model at the start of a piece of research and a lot of the time, what you are investigating doesn't work how you think it did. I really like that – I like to be challenged. I like that you have to be critical of your results, and sometimes you have to understand that the way you thought something would work is not how it works. I think there is something beautiful in understanding even if it's just the truth of how two proteins come together or how a process works.

Some workplaces have hostile or unwelcoming environments for LGBTQIA+ individuals, where they may feel pressured to conceal their identities or experiences to avoid discrimination or harassment. The lack of inclusion ignores the importance of LGBTQIA+ identities, discrimination against the queer community and the intersectionality of diverse identities and experiences. To support queer people in STEMM, it is crucial to take proactive steps to create inclusive and supportive environments. First and foremost, be an ally and an advocate. By addressing these barriers and implementing supportive measures, we can create more inclusive and welcoming environments, ultimately fostering greater diversity, innovation and excellence in STEMM fields.

While the discrimination and biases faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals are prevalent across many sectors, the impact within STEMM is particularly pronounced. This is due to the traditionally male-dominated nature of these fields and a lack of diverse role models. Considering this lens is crucial, as it highlights the broader cultural challenges that need to be addressed alongside those unique to STEMM. Recognizing this overlap emphasizes the importance of our collective responsibility in fostering inclusive environments, not just within our professional domains, but in society at large. By leveraging the influence we hold in STEMM, we can spearhead initiatives that challenge these societal norms, promote diversity and create a ripple effect that encourages acceptance and equality beyond our immediate spheres.

Diversity among leadership is lacking, and this reinforces the perception that success is only for a narrow sector of society. Greater representation at the higher levels of academia is not only good for diversity but it’s good for innovation and for science. Mentoring LGBTQIA+ scientists and, indeed, all minorities, requires a sensitivity of understanding, which is often lacking in academic institutions dominated by scientists who have benefitted from their majority status. Peer support groups and sensitive mentors are really important to build the confidence of minority scientists and to help them thrive.

Refusing to speak out about overtly discriminatory legislation is one of the most counterproductive approaches institutions can take. Visibly and vocally communicating to students and faculty that they will be supported and protected is essential. In instances where access to medical treatment or similar rights are being infringed upon, institutional provisioning of alternative services or care options can be lifesaving.

Employers sometimes fail to understand the realities LGBTQIA+ people face. Even in my workplace, I have had to explain to senior colleagues a couple of times what they/them means. Those senior colleagues might be unconsciously or consciously mis-assigning pronouns to nonbinary people who could be working for them. You could be in a workplace where people don't understand that if you have a same-sex partner, relationship dynamics might be different. It's very easy to make those realities invisible, to not be able to acknowledge or understand them or understand the challenges they could face.

Be unapologetically you and find your community. I am a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community, and identify as queer, lesbian and a cis-gender woman. It is important for queer-identifying scientists and trainees, allies and really everyone to know, see, communicate and collaborate with other queer individuals and professionals in STEMM. Your unique perspective and experience as an LGBTQIA+ individual bring valuable insights to your work and contribute to the diversity and richness of your chosen field.

Find your community. I wouldn’t have finished my degree without the community I found. It's where I found role models to look up to across the UK and beyond, and where I found friends that kept me going through all that.

You're going to be happiest in the lab where you feel most comfortable. When looking at joining a lab, ask yourself if you will enjoy the research, if you are going to get good mentorship and if the environment is inclusive and supportive. I would encourage anyone interested in going to work or study in a lab to meet with the principal investigator or other researchers in the lab to gauge the work culture. I think feeling comfortable in your work environment is so important and that will be what keeps you engaged in the research.

See your uniqueness as your strength. Try to not be afraid to turn up authentically as yourself at work. You have a gift to offer organizations: by presenting your unique take on sexuality or gender identity, you allow others at that organization to feel more comfortable in their own differences. It takes bravery to be openly queer. But I have learned that years of compromising your queer identity undermines your self-worth and ultimately is a path to poor mental health. Thriving as a scientist means thriving as a person. Be brave and show who you truly are – you may be surprised how positive the reaction could be.

First and foremost, my advice would be: “You belong here, and don’t let anyone tell you that you don’t”. I want young LGBTQIA+ researchers to know that they are not alone and that they have substantial value in contributing to the field of research. I would strongly suggest that younger LGBTQIA+ researchers seek out established LGBTQIA+ mentors in their research field of interest, as they play an essential role in offering advice on how to navigate any professional and interpersonal hurdles that may arise.

