Removing Barriers for Women in STEMM: Insights from Nicola Koyama, PhD
"Your growth is never limited by your circumstances, you can work to create opportunities for yourself" — Dr. Nicola Koyama
Nicola Koyama is an Associate Professor in Primate Behaviour, and until recently, departmental Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator at Liverpool John Moores University. Her research focuses on wildlife behavioural flexibility, health, and welfare in response to environmental, social, and anthropogenic factors. She is active in translating institutional policies for diversity and inclusion into actionable strategies for cultural change and recently received awards from John Moores Students' Union, LJMU, and LJMU Professional Services for her Diversity and Inclusion work within and outside the university.
In this interview, Dr. Nicola Koyama discusses her motivation behind her career in science and her extensive leadership in diversity and inclusion. Drawing from her personal background and experience, she discusses barriers facing women in STEMM. Dr. Koyama also reflects on her passion for mentoring and offers essential advice for women navigating scientific careers.
Was there a particular person or experience that motivated you to choose a career in science?
As
a child, I was always fascinated by wildlife documentaries and trying to
understand the natural world around us. My aunt was a lab technician and a
lover of natural history, and I remember enjoying walks with her in the
countryside, identifying plants and looking for fossils. Her encouragement had
a major impact on me, my interest in the natural world, and my career direction
into biological sciences.
What do you
enjoy most about your work and what would you say are your proudest
achievements?
The life of an academic is multifaceted, involving teaching, admin, and research and no two days are ever the same, which is great. Being able to conduct research into primate health, behaviour, and conservation is why I chose this career, and, more than ever, we need to be working towards mitigating anthropogenic impacts and conserving our precious biodiversity.
If I had to pick one aspect I most enjoy, it would be being out in the field observing primates and then analysing the data. I love that exciting moment of testing hypotheses! Ok, I know these are two things, but they are part of the same process. Being in the field and working in remote or beautiful places and escaping the humdrum of the office is a huge motivator for me and feeds my research appetite. It’s often where I get my inspiration from and where I can let my curiosity run wild.
It’s really difficult to think what my proudest achievement
is – getting to do what I do every day is really fulfilling. If I had to pick
one thing, I think it would be supervising PhD students. Finding out how each
person works and learns, how to encourage, motivate, and guide them, seeing
them grow and develop into confident, successful, independent doctoral
students, is enormously satisfying.
What
barriers exist for women in STEMM, and what could be done to better support
them?
Careers in
science have traditionally been structured around expectations of long working
hours and short notice availability, for example, in relation to grant
submissions or project deadlines. Such norms can be incompatible with caring
responsibilities, which continue to be borne disproportionately by women. In
addition, I see ways of working around me that often don’t accommodate
neurodivergent cognitive styles. This can have a significant impact, given that
neurodivergence is underdiagnosed in women.
I think most fields are pretty good at ensuring that diverse
speakers and leaders are visible and at supporting role model initiatives.
However, mentoring schemes—while valuable—are voluntary and fall
disproportionately on minorities, without any acknowledgement of the emotional
and labour costs involved. Better recognition of such activities in workload
models would help offset the time and effort put into these initiatives. Also,
having leaders who visibly tackle harassment and microaggressions decisively
helps foster a more inclusive working culture and creates workplaces where
women want to stay and develop into established scientists.
What is your
role in advancing diversity and inclusion in academia?
I’ve been
our departmental diversity and inclusion lead for the last six years and worked
with some amazing colleagues to gain our Athena Swan Bronze accreditation in
2022. Since then, I’ve led several initiatives across the university that have
focused on addressing colonial legacies embedded in teaching, research, and
culture. As part of this, I chaired a collaborative staff-student-university
working group for five years seeking to centre and empower marginalised voices
and engage in decolonial praxis.
Where did
your passion for inclusivity stem from?
I grew up in
a single-parent family—my mother and grandmother were strong role models; they
were both highly independent, resilient, and determined. My mother returned to
study and retrained herself in her 40s, challenging expectations around age, gender,
and opportunity. At the time I just accepted that that’s what people do, but
looking back, I realise it taught me that your growth is never limited by your
circumstances and that you can work to create opportunities for yourself.
Being of mixed (Anglo-Japanese) heritage also shaped how I
see the world. I think it made me aware of how identity and belonging can be
complex, and I grew up conscious of different cultures and perspectives. I
don’t think I processed my experiences of racism as a child and teenager, and
it was only when I was much older, working in an educational environment, that
I acknowledged them and began to consider their impact. Understanding these
experiences instilled a strong belief that everyone deserves to be treated with
kindness and respect, to have equitable opportunities, and to be welcomed. I
feel strongly that everyone in our university should feel that they belong here
and can be their authentic self.
If you could
give one piece of advice to a woman considering a career in science, what would
you say?
I would say that
scientific careers are often not linear and that there is no right path. Know
that support is out there and seek out a mentor you relate to, someone who can
provide guidance and support along the way. This could involve reaching out to
someone you already know or joining a relevant society or mentorship programme.