Removing Barriers for Women in STEMM: Insights from Nicola Koyama, PhD

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In this interview, Dr. Nicola Koyama discusses her motivation behind her career in science and her extensive leadership in diversity and inclusion. Drawing from her personal background and experience, she discusses barriers facing women in STEMM. Dr. Koyama also reflects on her passion for mentoring and offers essential advice for women navigating scientific careers.

Nicola Koyama is an Associate Professor in Primate Behaviour, and until recently, departmental Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator at Liverpool John Moores University. Her research focuses on wildlife behavioural flexibility, health, and welfare in response to environmental, social, and anthropogenic factors. She is active in translating institutional policies for diversity and inclusion into actionable strategies for cultural change and recently received awards from John Moores Students' Union, LJMU, and LJMU Professional Services for her Diversity and Inclusion work within and outside the university.

Georgina Davies (GD): Georgina Davies Assistant Science Writer Technology Networks Georgina Davies holds a First-Class BSc in Animal Behaviour and a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Anthrozoology from Liverpool John Moores University, along with a Certificate of Higher Education in Neuroscience from Cardiff University. Her academic journey has been driven by a fascination with biological systems and a rigorous approach to research, earning her recognition as the top-performing student in her cohort. Learn about our editorial policies Was there a particular person or experience that motivated you to choose a career in science?

Nicola Koyama, PhD (NK): Nicola Koyama, PhD Associate Professor in Primate Behaviour and Subject Leader for the Biosciences Liverpool John Moores University Nicola is an Associate Professor at LJMU specializing in primate behavior and wildlife welfare. An award-winning advocate for diversity and inclusion, she focuses on translating institutional policies into actionable cultural change. Learn about our editorial policies

As a child, I was always fascinated by wildlife documentaries and trying to understand the natural world around us. My aunt was a lab technician and a lover of natural history, and I remember enjoying walks with her in the countryside, identifying plants and looking for fossils. Her encouragement had a major impact on me, my interest in the natural world, and my career direction into biological sciences.

GD: Georgina Davies Assistant Science Writer Technology Networks Georgina Davies holds a First-Class BSc in Animal Behaviour and a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Anthrozoology from Liverpool John Moores University, along with a Certificate of Higher Education in Neuroscience from Cardiff University. Her academic journey has been driven by a fascination with biological systems and a rigorous approach to research, earning her recognition as the top-performing student in her cohort. Learn about our editorial policies What do you enjoy most about your work and what would you say are your proudest achievements?

NK: Nicola Koyama, PhD Associate Professor in Primate Behaviour and Subject Leader for the Biosciences Liverpool John Moores University Nicola is an Associate Professor at LJMU specializing in primate behavior and wildlife welfare. An award-winning advocate for diversity and inclusion, she focuses on translating institutional policies into actionable cultural change. Learn about our editorial policies

The life of an academic is multifaceted, involving teaching, admin, and research and no two days are ever the same, which is great. Being able to conduct research into primate health, behaviour, and conservation is why I chose this career, and, more than ever, we need to be working towards mitigating anthropogenic impacts and conserving our precious biodiversity.

If I had to pick one aspect I most enjoy, it would be being out in the field observing primates and then analysing the data. I love that exciting moment of testing hypotheses! Ok, I know these are two things, but they are part of the same process. Being in the field and working in remote or beautiful places and escaping the humdrum of the office is a huge motivator for me and feeds my research appetite. It’s often where I get my inspiration from and where I can let my curiosity run wild.

It’s really difficult to think what my proudest achievement is – getting to do what I do every day is really fulfilling. If I had to pick one thing, I think it would be supervising PhD students. Finding out how each person works and learns, how to encourage, motivate, and guide them, seeing them grow and develop into confident, successful, independent doctoral students, is enormously satisfying.

GD: Georgina Davies Assistant Science Writer Technology Networks Georgina Davies holds a First-Class BSc in Animal Behaviour and a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Anthrozoology from Liverpool John Moores University, along with a Certificate of Higher Education in Neuroscience from Cardiff University. Her academic journey has been driven by a fascination with biological systems and a rigorous approach to research, earning her recognition as the top-performing student in her cohort. Learn about our editorial policies What barriers exist for women in STEMM, and what could be done to better support them?

NK: Nicola Koyama, PhD Associate Professor in Primate Behaviour and Subject Leader for the Biosciences Liverpool John Moores University Nicola is an Associate Professor at LJMU specializing in primate behavior and wildlife welfare. An award-winning advocate for diversity and inclusion, she focuses on translating institutional policies into actionable cultural change. Learn about our editorial policies

Careers in science have traditionally been structured around expectations of long working hours and short notice availability, for example, in relation to grant submissions or project deadlines. Such norms can be incompatible with caring responsibilities, which continue to be borne disproportionately by women. In addition, I see ways of working around me that often don’t accommodate neurodivergent cognitive styles. This can have a significant impact, given that neurodivergence is underdiagnosed in women. I think most fields are pretty good at ensuring that diverse speakers and leaders are visible and at supporting role model initiatives. However, mentoring schemes—while valuable—are voluntary and fall disproportionately on minorities, without any acknowledgement of the emotional and labour costs involved. Better recognition of such activities in workload models would help offset the time and effort put into these initiatives. Also, having leaders who visibly tackle harassment and microaggressions decisively helps foster a more inclusive working culture and creates workplaces where women want to stay and develop into established scientists.

GD: Georgina Davies Assistant Science Writer Technology Networks Georgina Davies holds a First-Class BSc in Animal Behaviour and a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Anthrozoology from Liverpool John Moores University, along with a Certificate of Higher Education in Neuroscience from Cardiff University. Her academic journey has been driven by a fascination with biological systems and a rigorous approach to research, earning her recognition as the top-performing student in her cohort. Learn about our editorial policies What is your role in advancing diversity and inclusion in academia?

NK: Nicola Koyama, PhD Associate Professor in Primate Behaviour and Subject Leader for the Biosciences Liverpool John Moores University Nicola is an Associate Professor at LJMU specializing in primate behavior and wildlife welfare. An award-winning advocate for diversity and inclusion, she focuses on translating institutional policies into actionable cultural change. Learn about our editorial policies

I’ve been our departmental diversity and inclusion lead for the last six years and worked with some amazing colleagues to gain our Athena Swan Bronze accreditation in 2022. Since then, I’ve led several initiatives across the university that have focused on addressing colonial legacies embedded in teaching, research, and culture. As part of this, I chaired a collaborative staff-student-university working group for five years seeking to centre and empower marginalised voices and engage in decolonial praxis.

GD: Georgina Davies Assistant Science Writer Technology Networks Georgina Davies holds a First-Class BSc in Animal Behaviour and a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Anthrozoology from Liverpool John Moores University, along with a Certificate of Higher Education in Neuroscience from Cardiff University. Her academic journey has been driven by a fascination with biological systems and a rigorous approach to research, earning her recognition as the top-performing student in her cohort. Learn about our editorial policies Where did your passion for inclusivity stem from?

NK: Nicola Koyama, PhD Associate Professor in Primate Behaviour and Subject Leader for the Biosciences Liverpool John Moores University Nicola is an Associate Professor at LJMU specializing in primate behavior and wildlife welfare. An award-winning advocate for diversity and inclusion, she focuses on translating institutional policies into actionable cultural change. Learn about our editorial policies

I grew up in a single-parent family—my mother and grandmother were strong role models; they were both highly independent, resilient, and determined. My mother returned to study and retrained herself in her 40s, challenging expectations around age, gender, and opportunity. At the time I just accepted that that’s what people do, but looking back, I realise it taught me that your growth is never limited by your circumstances and that you can work to create opportunities for yourself. Being of mixed (Anglo-Japanese) heritage also shaped how I see the world. I think it made me aware of how identity and belonging can be complex, and I grew up conscious of different cultures and perspectives. I don’t think I processed my experiences of racism as a child and teenager, and it was only when I was much older, working in an educational environment, that I acknowledged them and began to consider their impact. Understanding these experiences instilled a strong belief that everyone deserves to be treated with kindness and respect, to have equitable opportunities, and to be welcomed. I feel strongly that everyone in our university should feel that they belong here and can be their authentic self.

GD: Georgina Davies Assistant Science Writer Technology Networks Georgina Davies holds a First-Class BSc in Animal Behaviour and a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Anthrozoology from Liverpool John Moores University, along with a Certificate of Higher Education in Neuroscience from Cardiff University. Her academic journey has been driven by a fascination with biological systems and a rigorous approach to research, earning her recognition as the top-performing student in her cohort. Learn about our editorial policies If you could give one piece of advice to a woman considering a career in science, what would you say?

NK: Nicola Koyama, PhD Associate Professor in Primate Behaviour and Subject Leader for the Biosciences Liverpool John Moores University Nicola is an Associate Professor at LJMU specializing in primate behavior and wildlife welfare. An award-winning advocate for diversity and inclusion, she focuses on translating institutional policies into actionable cultural change. Learn about our editorial policies