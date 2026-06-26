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Should “Success” in Science Be Measured Differently?

Citations are valuable, but they don’t reflect the full scope of scientific contributions that are needed in research.

Article  
Published: June 26, 2026 
Alexander Beadle
 speaking with 
Raeka Aiyar, PhD
Mark Lewis, PhD
Vivian Li, PhD
Xiang Ding, PhD
Tammer Farid, PhD
Joseph Wu, MD, PhD
Robert Schickel, PhD
Amos Chungwon Lee, PhD
Annika Wittich
 & Alix Rouault, PhD
Edited by 
Izzy Hirst
Researchers in a lab, surrounded by glassware and cool-toned blue light.
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The growing competition for research funding and academic positions is one of the most central pressures in science today. In many top research countries, the success of a scientist—and thus, their suitability for securing funding or a promotion—is strongly tied to the volume of their research output. The number of publications they have and the impact factor of the journals they have appeared in are often used as a proxy for measuring career success.


This has given rise to a “publish or perish” culture within science. But this culture doesn’t just affect a scientist’s career, it could be affecting science itself. Analyses have found that this pressure to publish may introduce more bias in research and negatively impact the perceived trustworthiness of science. Surveys of scientists have also indicated that the “publish or perish” mindset could be contributing to the reproducibility crisis seen in biomedical research, as more than 60% of respondents to a recent PloS Biology study attributed irreproducibility issues to this pressure to prioritize quantity over quality.


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Technology Networks recently spoke with a variety of academics at different stages of their careers, as well as several scientists working in industry, and asked them all, in the context of the current “publish or perish” culture: “Should success in science be measured differently?”

Dr. Vivian Li. Senior group leader and assistant research director, the Francis Crick Institute

“Publications, citations, and grants are often used as proxies for scientific achievements. While these metrics are convenient and widely adopted, they do not account for structural and often subconscious disadvantages related to factors such as institutional prestige, ethnicity, or career breaks (e.g., parenthood). Motherhood, in particular, can carry lasting and often invisible challenges, including reduced ability to travel or attend conferences, which can limit networking and career progression opportunities. Despite initiatives such as the San Francisco Declaration on Research Assessment (DORA), research assessment continues to be heavily influenced by journal-based metrics. 


“To enable a more meaningful evaluation of scientific contribution, the reliance on impact factors should be reconsidered. Alternative approaches could include simpler journal-level indicators that prioritize rigor and reliability over perceived impact, alongside a shift towards open science practices such as preprints and transparent peer review, rather than a system centered on journal prestige.

Dr. Xiang Ding. Research associate and core technology translator, University of Bath  

“I think it should be measured more broadly. Publications and grants are important, but they are not the whole picture. Good science also includes rigor, reproducibility, mentorship, collaboration, openness, and real-world impact. Some of the most valuable scientific contributions are not always the fastest to publish or the easiest to quantify.


“I also think success should include how well researchers train others, share knowledge across disciplines, and help translate research into practical outcomes.” — Dr. Xiang Ding.


“In applied fields, especially, meaningful progress can involve long-term development, troubleshooting, and collaboration with many different people, and those contributions are not always captured well by simple metrics.”

Dr. Tammer Farid. General manager, Data, Champions Oncology

“The main limitation of our publication-driven research system is that so much excellent science doesn’t yield positive, publishable results. As a society, we lose the rigor of peer review to assess the quality of the work yielding non-results, and therefore other researchers tackling the same questions cannot easily benefit from that effort and may repeat it.”

                               

Dr. Raeka Aiyar. Executive director, Institute for Glial Sciences, Case Western Reserve University

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“The metrics we use in science perpetuate the lone wolf and marginalize talent and innovation. Plenty of brilliant and promising scientists don't get the top grants in the field because there aren't enough grants to reward the talent out there.


“We need to broaden our images of what a successful scientist looks like, of who is really making an impact on the field.” — Dr. Raeka Aiyar.


“It's not only the scientist who went to Stanford, published a two-author Nature paper, and never sets foot outside of their field. It's also the scientist who overcame incredible personal challenges to pursue the project of their dreams, the scientist who built international collaborations and bridged disciplines, the scientist who did a stint in industry or pivoted to different fields throughout their career, the scientist who advocated for policies that improved everyone's labs or whose mentorship created paths their trainees never would have had otherwise, or who launched an education program that brought more young talent into the field.


“Having a one-size-fits-all mentality is preposterous in evaluating data, and so should it be for evaluating success. Thinking out of the box is expected when we're in scientific inquiry, yet we so often remain inside the box when it comes to how we evaluate each other. We shoot ourselves in the foot when we stick to these incredibly reductive metrics of journal name, impact factor, and grant dollars, and it is imperative that we get better at looking beyond them so that we do not keep hemorrhaging the talent that actually drives science forward. Nearly all of the ways that we recognize and reward merit need to be overhauled.”

Prof. Mark Lewis. Chief executive officer, MyoMaker Bio. Professor of musculoskeletal biology at Loughborough University

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“It probably should be, although it’s not a straightforward problem to solve. I spent around 20 years managing and mentoring people in academia, and these questions about how we measure success come up all the time.


“Historically, science has been dominated by white men, and biases within the system still affect how success is measured and recognized. There is evidence, for example, that people who take career breaks, women, or researchers from different ethnic backgrounds often appear less ‘successful’ by conventional metrics.” — Prof. Mark Lewis.


“But those metrics don’t account for different life circumstances. Someone who has worked full-time for 30 years will inevitably have a different publication and grant record from someone who has worked part-time over the same period because they’ve raised children, taken career breaks, or dealt with health issues such as cancer treatment.


Performance management in academia is a relatively recent development, introduced as higher education funding mechanisms changed. The current system is far from ideal, but the real challenge is identifying what should replace it. That’s a much harder question.”

Dr. Amos Chungwon Lee. Chief executive officer and co-founder, Meteor Biotech

“While publications and peer review remain essential pillars of the scientific method, they should not be the ultimate finish line. Science, by definition, is the study of our world to improve it. Therefore, success should not be measured merely by the perceived ‘prestige’ of a journal or the volume of publications, but by the true translational impact—how effectively a discovery transitions from the bench to real-world applications that improve human life.


“Currently, the citation system is flawed. It often creates academic echo chambers—or ‘silos’—where knowledge is only shared and cited within closed networks, heavily skewed toward whatever field is currently trending. We need to shift away from this popularity contest.


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“I believe the future of measuring scientific success lies in the integration of artificial intelligence. AI has the potential to objectively map the genealogy of ideas. Instead of relying on manual citation networks that are prone to human bias, AI can track, validate, and connect how foundational knowledge is formed and utilized across different disciplines over time. If we can use AI to trace the exact path from a piece of prior art to a real-world clinical application, we can finally reward researchers for their true contributions to society, regardless of the popularity of their specific subfield. Ultimately, success should be defined by real-world utility, and AI will be the tool that democratizes how we track and measure that impact.”

Annika Wittich. Scientific researcher, Fraunhofer Institute for Translational Medicine and Pharmacology

“I believe that publishing in highly cited journals alone does not fully reflect scientific success, and the criteria should be more diverse. For instance, sharing negative or inconclusive results is extremely valuable, as it helps other researchers avoid repeating the same dead ends and supports a more transparent research culture.


“Another dimension of successful science, which is important to me, is scientific education. Mentoring students and interns, and helping them develop critical thinking and research skills, is a lasting contribution that shapes the future of the scientific field. Finally, the translational impact of research is essential. Success should also reflect how well scientific work translates into real-world benefits, whether in improving healthcare, informing policy, or driving innovation.”

Dr. Alix Rouault. Senior scientist, Superluminal Medicines

“I agree that while publishing is essential for the scientific community to make informed decisions, it is not a definitive measure of merit. When success is measured primarily by paper output, it becomes easy to produce publishable work that does not actually advance science. For example, I have seen my own work replicated using a different species to reach the same conclusion, which adds little value to the field.


“Metrics like grant awards and citations are often flawed. Non-immigrant students on visas have fewer grant opportunities than citizens, and citation counts are frequently inflated by authors who repeatedly cite their own work.

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“I question whether measuring a scientist's success is even necessary. If asked whether a scientist is ‘good,’ my response would be: What is the question you are trying to answer?”

Dr. Joseph C. Wu. Director, Stanford Cardiovascular Institute. Professor of medicine and radiology, Stanford University

“Publications, citations, and grants remain important indicators of scientific rigor, but they do not fully capture the impact of modern biomedical research. Especially in fields like new approach methodologies (NAMs), success should also be measured by translational contribution, whether discoveries can be validated, reproduced, and implemented to improve predictive accuracy, regulatory decision-making, and ultimately patient outcomes.


“A more balanced framework that values real-world impact, reproducibility, and collaborative contributions, such as shared datasets, standardized protocols, and regulatory science, while enabling the development of therapeutic and preventive strategies, will better align scientific priorities with societal benefit. In this context, success is not only defined by what we publish, but by what we translate.”

Dr. Robert Schickel. Chief executive officer and co-founder, NUAgo Therapeutics

“Publications, citations, and grants remain important measures of scientific productivity, but they are not the ultimate purpose of science. The goal of research should be to generate knowledge that advances understanding and improves outcomes for society.


“I would like to see greater recognition of translational impact, scientific rigor, reproducibility, mentorship, and collaboration. Some of the most important scientific contributions influence future discovery and patient care in ways that cannot be fully captured through publication metrics alone.”

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Meet the Author
A picture of Alexander Beadle
Alexander Beadle
Science Writer & Editor
Alexander is a science writer and editor for Technology Networks. He writes news and features for the Applied Sciences and Analysis & Separations communities, leading the site's coverage of topics relating to environmental science, food and beverage analysis, and analytical techniques. Before joining Technology Networks, Alexander worked as a freelance science writer. He holds a masters degree in Materials Chemistry from the University of St Andrews, Scotland.
Interviewing
Headshot of Dr. Raeka Aiyar in greyscale.
Raeka Aiyar, PhD
Executive Director
Dr. Raeka Aiyar is the executive director of the Institute for Glial Sciences at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. She is a molecular biologist turned science communicator and ambassador, with 15 years of experience in disseminating biomedical research to diverse audiences. From her training at the University of Waterloo, Canada, to her PhD from the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) in Germany, to over a decade of leadership at nonprofit and academic institutions in the United States, she has driven scientific progress by building bridges across disciplines and communities. Aiyar’s scientific background spans various areas of biomedical research characterized by emerging technologies and collaborative efforts. As director of communications and development at the Stanford Genome Technology Center, she led fundraising and scientific strategy for programs in diagnostics, chronic fatigue syndrome, synthetic biology, and precision medicine—as well as support for these programs via patient engagement, conference organization, and consortium building. For seven years as vice president of scientific outreach at The New York Stem Cell Foundation, she led scientific communications, content development, grant strategies, and event programming for scientists and the public, forging new partnerships in stem cell technology, regenerative medicine, and disease modeling. As founder and principal of Community Science, LLC, Aiyar provides strategic support for several scientific organizations—including the Allen Institute in Seattle, the Stellar Science Foundation in Japan, and the Dana Foundation in New York. She serves as vice chair of the Education Committee and as a member of the Consortium on Advanced Stem Cell Models for Drug Discovery & Development for the International Society for Stem Cell Research. Aiyar also sits on the Board of Trustees for the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation.
A picture of Mark Lewis, PhD
Mark Lewis, PhD
Chief Executive Officer
Prof. Mark Lewis is co-founder and chief executive officer of Myomaker Bio, and professor of musculoskeletal biology at Loughborough University. He has held leadership positions in several academic institutions in different spheres of the higher education sector while maintaining his status as a fully research-active academic. He has also held a number of directorships and consultancies with companies in the life sciences sector. Lewis’ work includes involvement in multiple projects in a leadership capacity. Alongside this, he has dedicated more than 25 years to the development and applications of human muscle organs. He has authored and co-authored over 50 publications in the skeletal muscle field.
A grayscale image of Dr. Vivian Li, smiling slightly at the camera.
Vivian Li, PhD
Senior Group Leader and Assistant Research Director
Vivian Li is a senior group leader and assistant research director at the Francis Crick Institute. She is a stem cell and cancer biologist who is known for her work on the fine-tuning of Wnt signalling pathway in intestinal stem cells, regeneration and cancer. Her lab combines genetically engineered mouse models, patient-derived organoids, and advanced genomic tools to investigate how Wnt signalling and cell state plasticity contribute to homeostasis and disease, particularly therapy resistance in colorectal cancer. Her team has also pioneered organoid-based regenerative strategies, including the engineering of lab-grown human intestinal grafts from patient tissue, with potential applications in treating intestinal failure.
A black and white image of Ding, smiling at the camera.
Xiang Ding, PhD
Research Associate and Core Technology Translator
Dr. Xiang Ding is a research associate and core technology translator at the University of Bath. His research focuses on sustainable functional materials, electrospun nanofibre membranes, and advanced polymer processing for environmental and healthcare applications. His recent work includes the development of a bio-based nanofibre membrane for PFAS capture from water, as well as sustainable polymer systems for wound dressing applications. Xiang received his PhD in materials engineering from Deakin University, Australia, and has published research in journals including Nano Energy, Journal of Materials Chemistry A, and ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.
White initials TF on a dark background.
Tammer Farid, PhD
General Manager, Data
Dr. Tammer Farid is the general manager, data at Champions Oncology. His career spans 15 years at the intersection of data, technology, health care, and life sciences. He has held multiple strategy, advisory, and operational leadership roles with a consistent focus on portfolio development, commercial strategy and new business growth. He has led multiple businesses focused on translational services for precision medicine development and implementation, including large-scale data, analytical services, clinical study support, and companion diagnostics and clinical assay development. Prior to those roles, he was a Partner in the Boston Consulting Group’s Healthcare practice. Tammer holds a PhD in biophysics and molecular biology from the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and an undergraduate degree in chemistry.
Black and white headshot of Joseph Wu.
Joseph Wu, MD, PhD
Professor & Director, Stanford Cardiovascular Institute
Dr. Joseph C. Wu is director of the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute and the Simon H. Stertzer, MD, Professor of Medicine and Radiology at Stanford University. He earned his MD from Yale University and his PhD in molecular and medical pharmacology from the University of California, Los Angeles. He currently serves as president of the Association of University Cardiologists (2026). Wu’s research integrates genomics, stem cells and organoids, artificial intelligence, and drug discovery to understand disease mechanisms, advance precision medicine, and accelerate therapeutic development through new alternative methodologies and the “clinical trial in a dish” concept. He has published more than 700 manuscripts and has an H-index of 151 on Google Scholar. He has been named among the top 0.1% of highly cited researchers by Web of Science for eight consecutive years (2018–2025). His honors include the NIH Director’s New Innovator Award, the NIH Roadmap Transformative Award, the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE), the American Heart Association Distinguished Scientist Award, and the Burroughs Wellcome Foundation Innovation in Regulatory Science Award. Dr. Wu previously served as president of the American Heart Association (2023–2024) and on the FDA Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee (2017–2025). He currently serves on the boards of Keystone Symposia, the American Heart Association, and Greenstone Biosciences, a drug discovery startup he co-founded. Wu is an elected member or fellow of multiple scientific organizations, including the American Society for Clinical Investigation, the American Association of Physicians, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the National Academy of Inventors, and the National Academy of Medicine.
A picture of Robert Schickel, PhD
Robert Schickel, PhD
Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder
Dr. Robert Schickel is the chief executive officer and cofounder of NUAgo Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing small RNA-based therapies targeting critical survival gene networks in cancer. With more than 15 years of experience across biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, he has led strategy, business development, and scientific innovation focused on advancing novel therapeutics and therapeutic platforms. Schickel holds a BSc in chemistry/biochemistry from the University of California, San Diego, and a PhD in biomedical sciences from the University of Chicago. He combines expertise in translational oncology, company building, and scientific and commercial risk mitigation across multiple stages of development. Prior to founding NUAgo Therapeutics, he advised senior executives of life science companies on corporate strategy, portfolio prioritization, and asset evaluation across a range of therapeutic areas and market opportunities.
A greyscale headshot of Amos Chungwon Lee
Amos Chungwon Lee, PhD
Chief Executive Officer
Dr. Amos Chungwon Lee is the CEO and co-founder of Meteor Biotech, Co. Ltd., a company dedicated to advancing spatial omics solutions. Alongside his leadership at Meteor Biotech, he is also a co-founder and serves on the Scientific Advisory Board for Bhomegen, Co. Ltd. Lee received his BS in bioengineering from the University of California, Berkeley. He then earned his PhD in bioengineering from Seoul National University, where his doctoral thesis pioneered spatially-resolved laser-activated cell sorting for genomics and transcriptomics in biological specimens. Prior to his current executive roles, he served as a postdoctoral scholar and a research assistant professor at the Bio-MAX Institute at Seoul National University. His extensive research expertise encompasses translational medicine, spatial omics, DNA nanotechnology, and BioMEMS. As a leading expert in his field, Lee has directed high-impact research initiatives as a principal investigator.
A grayscale image of Annika Wittich, smiling slightly at the camera.
Annika Wittich
Scientific Researcher
Annika is a scientific researcher at the Fraunhofer Institute for Translational Medicine and Pharmacology ITMP, Discovery Research ScreeningPort.

Her prime focus is the application of human-induced pluripotent stem cells and their differentiation into disease-affected cell types for drug discovery. She implements automation-compatible high-throughput screening assays using these human cellular models to identify known drugs for alternative targets and indications across different contexts of rare neurological diseases.

She received a master's in molecular life sciences from the University of Hamburg in May 2022. In April 2026, she successfully defended her doctoral thesis with the title: "Drug discovery for rare neurological disorders using human cellular models".
A picture of Alix Rouault, PhD
Alix Rouault, PhD
Senior Scientist
Dr. Alix Rouault is senior scientist and lead biologist at Superluminal Medicines where he oversees two programs. Rouault earned his PhD in molecular biology, physiology, and biophysics from the University of Iowa, specializing in GPCR biased signaling induced by accessory proteins. His research in this field has been featured in several leading journals and a book chapter. Rouault further refined his drug discovery skills and gained in vivo experience during his postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Michigan’s Life Sciences Institute. In 2024, he began consulting for Superluminal Medicines, a Boston-based biotechnology company dedicated to efficient drug development through integrated in silico and in vitro approaches. Rouault also serves as an executive member of the Industry Science Committee at the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics.
Edited By
Isobelle Hirst.
Izzy Hirst
Science Writer
Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). Her undergraduate project focused on the risk of venous thromboembolism in individuals with inflammatory bowel disease. She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy previously worked as an HIV Clinical Care Coordinator, serving as the first point of contact for over 650 patients. She also had the opportunity to write service blog posts and liaise with pharmaceutical representatives. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma.
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