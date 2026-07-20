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What Can Senior and Early-Career Researchers Learn From Each Other?

Early-career scientists can be valuable disruptors, bringing new techniques, insights, and questions to a given field.

Article  
Published: July 20, 2026 
Alexander Beadle
 speaking with 
Khaled Abdelrahman, PhD
Mark Lewis, PhD
Annika Wittich
Barry Ryan, PhD
Ludmil B. Alexandrov, PhD
Yerem Yeghiazarians, MD
Joseph Wu, MD, PhD
Robert Schickel, PhD
Anja Mrhar, MSc
Vivian Li, PhD
 & Xiang Ding, PhD
Edited by 
Anna MacDonald
A group of researchers working together in a lab.
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Early-career researchers find themselves at a critical juncture in their professional careers. Entering into their first years of postdoctoral work, these scientists will be carving out a distinct niche for themselves in their chosen field, while rapidly having to develop their communication, project design, and research skills.


One study of prominent scientists across eight academic fields found that early-career factors significantly influenced career trajectories over the next two decades. Having a more experienced mentor and/or co-authoring with already prominent scientists is one way for early-career researchers to gain this valuable experience. But what lessons can senior scientists learn from their early-career colleagues?

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Technology Networks recently spoke to early-career and established academics, as well as scientists working in industry, and asked: “What skills or knowledge could early-career and advanced researchers learn from each other? And how could scientific training better support this exchange?”

Dr. Vivian Li. Senior group leader and assistant research director, The Francis Crick Institute

"Early-career and advanced researchers have complementary strengths that can benefit each other. Early-career researchers often bring up-to-date technical skills (e.g., new computational methods, multiomics analysis) and fresh perspectives, while more senior researchers contribute deep conceptual understanding, experience in experimental design, leadership, and navigating funding and research strategy.


"Scientific training could better support this by encouraging bidirectional mentorship rather than a purely top-down model."


"This could include structured opportunities for junior researchers to teach emerging methods, alongside mentorship in critical thinking and career development. Encouraging collaborative, interdisciplinary environments and promoting open discussion across career stages would help create a more balanced and effective learning culture."

Dr. Xiang Ding. Research associate and core technology translator, University of Bath

"I think the exchange should go both ways. Early-career researchers often bring fresh ideas, technical adaptability, and a willingness to cross boundaries between disciplines and methods. More advanced researchers bring perspective, judgment, deeper field knowledge, and a better sense of how to shape a strong long-term research direction.


"Scientific training would benefit from creating more structured opportunities for that exchange. That could include better mentoring, more open discussion of failed experiments, more interdisciplinary training, and more support for skills that are essential but often under-taught, such as scientific writing, project design, communication, and collaboration across fields. In my experience, some of the most valuable learning happens when technical knowledge and broader research judgment are shared together."

Prof. Ludmil Alexandrov. Professor of biomedicine, cellular and molecular medicine, University of California, San Diego. Deputy director, Sanford Stem Cell Fitness and Space Medicine Center.

"A colleague of mine likes to say, ‘The reason the experiment works is because the cells in our body didn't read the textbook about how they're supposed to behave.’ I've always liked that quote because, in many ways, it captures the essence of science. Nature has no obligation to follow our theories. Our job is to understand nature, not to force it into the framework we've already built.


"I sometimes worry that scientific training unintentionally teaches us the framework a little too well. Of course, we need to understand what is already known, learn rigorous experimental design, and appreciate the literature. But there is also a danger that we start treating today's models as if they were immutable truths rather than our current best approximation of reality.


"One of the things I enjoy most about working with students is that they often ask questions that more experienced scientists would never think to ask."


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"They haven't yet learned all the reasons why something ‘shouldn't’ work. Sometimes those ideas don't pan out, but occasionally they expose a blind spot that everyone else has accepted without questioning. More experienced researchers bring something equally important. Experience gives you perspective. You develop intuition for which questions are fundamental, how to design experiments that truly test a hypothesis, and perhaps most importantly, how to recognize when the biology is trying to tell you that your assumptions are wrong.


"If I could change one thing about scientific training, it would be to encourage people to follow ideas rather than disciplines. Biology doesn't care whether an insight comes from chemistry, engineering, computer science, physics, or medicine. Nature certainly doesn't organize itself into university departments or scientific disciplines—we do. The best discoveries often happen when someone ignores those boundaries. Ultimately, I don't think our goal should simply be to train experts in increasingly narrow areas. It should be to train scientists who are curious enough to question accepted wisdom, courageous enough to pursue unconventional ideas, and humble enough to let biology tell them when they're wrong."

Dr. Yerem Yeghiazarians. Co-founder and chief executive officer, Soley Therapeutics

"Early-career researchers often bring fluency with new methods, computational tools, and a willingness to question assumptions. More advanced researchers bring pattern recognition, biological judgment, and a clearer sense of which questions are worth pursuing over the long term.


"Scientific training should do more to create structured exchange between those strengths. That means more cross-generational mentorship, more interdisciplinary project work, and more emphasis on experimental design, interpretation, and scientific judgment—not just technical execution. The best environments are the ones where new tools and deep experience are constantly informing each other."

Prof. Mark Lewis. Chief executive officer, MyoMaker Bio. Professor of musculoskeletal biology, Loughborough University

"A lot of it comes down to incentives. If the incentive system were different, you would likely see different behaviors. At the moment, the way researchers are evaluated can sometimes discourage collaboration.

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"But science is fundamentally a team sport. No single person knows everything. My team and I might know a great deal about one very specific area, but we rely on others who have expertise in completely different fields. Progress happens when those different perspectives come together.


"Early-career researchers and more experienced scientists can learn a great deal from one another, but collaboration and teamwork have to be actively encouraged. The difficulty is that researchers often receive mixed messages. They’re told to collaborate, but they’re also evaluated in ways that reward individual outputs. Navigating that can be very challenging, particularly early in a career."

Annika Wittich. Scientific researcher, Fraunhofer Institute for Translational Medicine and Pharmacology

"I think early-career and advanced researchers have a lot to learn from each other. One important lesson is that making mistakes is not inherently bad—what really matters is whether you learn from them. Strong communication skills are also essential, especially when it comes to clearly explaining your research, the challenges you face, and how you are working to address them. In this sense, more emphasis on communication training could improve clarity and, ultimately, the quality of scientific discussions.


"Overall, we should encourage more open exchanges between researchers at different stages, focusing not only on achievements but also on challenges, specific situations, and how they were solved."


"This kind of dialogue fosters a more transparent and supportive research environment."

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Dr. Barry Ryan. Postdoctoral researcher, École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne

"I think the optimal scientific training between advanced and early-career researchers involves complementary exchanges of expertise. As an early-career researcher, I see how fast current research progresses, and as careers in academia advance, it can be hard to keep up with all these changes. I hope to be able to provide an avenue to exchange skills and new knowledge for the experience and expertise that I have yet to learn with my advanced academic supervisor."

Dr. Khaled Abdelrahman. Assistant professor, University of British Columbia

"Early-career researchers often bring new ideas and emerging technologies and methodologies, while established researchers contribute the experience needed to refine research design, frame meaningful questions, and navigate academic challenges. They also play an important role in supporting the transition to independence, including guidance on grants, promotions, and effective teaching approaches.


"Scientific training could better support this exchange by fostering structured mentorship and collaborative environments where both groups can learn from and support each other."

Prof. Joseph C. Wu. Director, Stanford Cardiovascular Institute. Professor of medicine and radiology, Stanford University

"Early-career and advanced researchers bring complementary strengths that are essential for modern biomedical science. Early-career scientists are often highly fluent in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data science, and advanced bioengineering, whereas senior researchers contribute deep domain expertise, translational perspectives, and experience in navigating regulatory and clinical pathways. Bridging these perspectives can accelerate innovation while ensuring scientific rigor and real-world relevance.


"To support this exchange, scientific training should move toward more integrated and collaborative models. Structured mentorship, cross-disciplinary team science, and public-private partnership-based training environments can create opportunities for bidirectional learning. Embedding trainees in settings that combine computational, experimental, and regulatory expertise, supported by digital platforms, shared resources, and open science practices, will be critical to fostering a more connected, adaptable, and translational workforce."

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Dr. Robert Schickel. Chief executive officer and co-founder, NUAgo Therapeutics

"Early-career researchers bring curiosity, technical fluency, and a willingness to challenge established assumptions. More experienced scientists contribute perspective, strategic thinking, and a deeper understanding of how discoveries move from basic science to practical application.


"The strongest scientific environments encourage learning in both directions."


"Innovation frequently emerges when fresh ideas are combined with experience and discipline. Science advances most effectively when different generations of researchers work together rather than operating in isolation."

Anja Mrhar. Research assistant and PhD candidate, University of Ljubljana

"Early-career and senior researchers can learn a lot from each other. Senior researchers bring experience in study design, interpretation, scientific judgment, leadership, and understanding how a field has developed over time. Early-career researchers often bring new methodological skills, familiarity with emerging tools, openness to interdisciplinary approaches, and fresh perspectives on scientific questions.


"Scientific training could better support this exchange by creating more structured opportunities for collaboration across career stages. This includes joint writing, methods workshops, peer mentoring, open discussions about research practices, and more transparent conversations about career development.


"Good mentorship should be a two-way process. Early-career researchers need guidance and support, but they also bring valuable expertise and ideas that can strengthen research groups and scientific fields."

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Meet the Author
A picture of Alexander Beadle
Alexander Beadle
Science Writer & Editor
Alexander is a science writer and editor for Technology Networks. He writes news and features for the Applied Sciences and Analysis & Separations communities, leading the site's coverage of topics relating to environmental science, food and beverage analysis, and analytical techniques. Before joining Technology Networks, Alexander worked as a freelance science writer. He holds a masters degree in Materials Chemistry from the University of St Andrews, Scotland.
Interviewing
A picture of Khaled Abdelrahman, PhD
Khaled Abdelrahman, PhD
Assistant Professor
Dr. Khaled Abdelrahman is an assistant professor at the University of British Columbia and a principal investigator at the Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health, where he leads a rapidly growing and well-funded research program focused on the role of G protein–coupled receptor (GPCR) signaling in neurodegenerative diseases. His work is centered on Alzheimer’s disease, where he investigates how dysregulated GPCR signaling contributes to impaired neurovascular coupling, altered cerebral blood flow, neuroinflammation, and the progression of amyloid and tau pathology. His research aims to identify novel therapeutic targets that can slow or modify disease progression. Abdelrahman completed his PhD in pharmacology at the University of Calgary, followed by postdoctoral training in neuropharmacology at the University of Ottawa. In addition to his academic training, he brings over a decade of experience as a licensed pharmacist, providing him with a unique translational perspective that bridges mechanistic discovery with clinical relevance and patient care. Since establishing his independent program, Abdelrahman has secured substantial and highly competitive funding. Beyond his research program, Abdelrahman has demonstrated strong leadership in mentorship and training. Many members of his research team, from postdoctoral fellows to undergraduate trainees, have received competitive scholarships and presented their work at national and international conferences. Abdelrahman currently serves as chair of the scientific program committee for the Canadian Society of Pharmacology and Therapeutics and contributes to multiple committees within the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics. Additionally, he organizes workshops and public-facing initiatives to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and connect research with patients and care partners.
A picture of Mark Lewis, PhD
Mark Lewis, PhD
Chief Executive Officer
Prof. Mark Lewis is co-founder and chief executive officer of Myomaker Bio, and professor of musculoskeletal biology at Loughborough University. He has held leadership positions in several academic institutions in different spheres of the higher education sector while maintaining his status as a fully research-active academic. He has also held a number of directorships and consultancies with companies in the life sciences sector. Lewis’ work includes involvement in multiple projects in a leadership capacity. Alongside this, he has dedicated more than 25 years to the development and applications of human muscle organs. He has authored and co-authored over 50 publications in the skeletal muscle field.
A grayscale image of Annika Wittich, smiling slightly at the camera.
Annika Wittich
Scientific Researcher
Annika is a scientific researcher at the Fraunhofer Institute for Translational Medicine and Pharmacology ITMP, Discovery Research ScreeningPort.

Her prime focus is the application of human-induced pluripotent stem cells and their differentiation into disease-affected cell types for drug discovery. She implements automation-compatible high-throughput screening assays using these human cellular models to identify known drugs for alternative targets and indications across different contexts of rare neurological diseases.

She received a master's in molecular life sciences from the University of Hamburg in May 2022. In April 2026, she successfully defended her doctoral thesis with the title: "Drug discovery for rare neurological disorders using human cellular models".
Man standing by coastal landscape with hills and shoreline in background.
Barry Ryan, PhD
Postdoctoral researcher
Dr. Barry Ryan joined Professor Jacques Fellay’s Lab of Human Genomics of Infection and Immunity in October 2025, after completing his PhD at the University of Edinburgh under Professor Ian Simpson in the area of biomedical artificial intelligence. Ryan comes from a computational background, having studied Electrical and Electronic Engineering at University College Cork (UCC), Ireland. He first began to train in Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) during a master’s year at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland. This was where he first developed an interest in interdisciplinary biomedical applications of ML and AI. Ever since, Ryan has enjoyed tackling problems of biological data integrations, characterising Parkinson’s Disease phenotypes, and now, identifying clinical insights for HIV disease research.
A grayscale image of Dr. Ludmil Alexandrov, smiling slightly.
Ludmil B. Alexandrov, PhD
Professor
Dr. Ludmil B. Alexandrov is professor of cellular and molecular medicine and professor of bioengineering at the University of California, San Diego, where he also serves as deputy director of the Sanford Stem Cell Fitness and Space Medicine Center. His research combines cancer genomics, computational biology, artificial intelligence, and molecular epidemiology to understand the mutational processes that initiate and drive human cancer. Alexandrov pioneered the computational framework for mutational signature analysis, establishing the methods used worldwide to identify and interpret mutational processes from cancer genome sequencing data. His work has revealed the genomic footprints of numerous environmental and endogenous mutagens, including tobacco smoking, air pollution, microbial toxins, ultraviolet radiation, and defective DNA repair pathways, providing new insights into cancer etiology, prevention, and precision oncology. His laboratory develops computational and AI-based methods for analyzing cancer genomes and digital pathology images, with the goal of translating genomic discoveries into clinically useful biomarkers for cancer risk assessment, early detection, treatment selection, and prevention. He currently leads several large international research initiatives, including the Cancer Grand Challenges CAUSE consortium, focused on uncovering the environmental and biological causes of unexplained mutational signatures.
A grayscale image of Dr. Yerem Yeghiazarians smiling at the camera.
Yerem Yeghiazarians, MD
Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Yerem Yeghiazarians, M.D., is co-founder and chief executive officer of Soley Therapeutics. A clinician scientist with more than two decades of experience in cardiology, stem cell biology, and translational research, he leads Soley’s biology-first discovery strategy and guides the company’s evolution from foundational science into a clinical-stage organization. Before founding Soley, Dr. Yeghiazarians served as professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, where he founded and directed the Translational Cardiac Stem Cell Program and held the Leone-Perkins Family Endowed Chair in Cardiology. His work helped establish the infrastructure for cardiac stem cell research at UCSF and advanced understanding of how stressed cells sense and respond to their environment, forming the scientific basis of Soley’s platform. Over his academic career, Dr. Yeghiazarians published more than 110 peer-reviewed papers and edited two books, with contributions spanning cardiac regeneration, cellular stress biology, and mechanisms of cell fate. He also served as President of the American Heart Association in the San Francisco Bay Area and was an Associate Member of the Experimental Therapeutics Program at the UCSF Helen Diller Cancer Center. Dr. Yeghiazarians earned his B.A. in biology and biochemistry from Brandeis University and his M.D. from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He completed his residency, chief residency, cardiology fellowship, and interventional cardiology training at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School.
Black and white headshot of Joseph Wu.
Joseph Wu, MD, PhD
Professor & Director, Stanford Cardiovascular Institute
Dr. Joseph C. Wu is director of the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute and the Simon H. Stertzer, MD, Professor of Medicine and Radiology at Stanford University. He earned his MD from Yale University and his PhD in molecular and medical pharmacology from the University of California, Los Angeles. He currently serves as president of the Association of University Cardiologists (2026). Wu’s research integrates genomics, stem cells and organoids, artificial intelligence, and drug discovery to understand disease mechanisms, advance precision medicine, and accelerate therapeutic development through new alternative methodologies and the “clinical trial in a dish” concept. He has published more than 700 manuscripts and has an H-index of 151 on Google Scholar. He has been named among the top 0.1% of highly cited researchers by Web of Science for eight consecutive years (2018–2025). His honors include the NIH Director’s New Innovator Award, the NIH Roadmap Transformative Award, the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE), the American Heart Association Distinguished Scientist Award, and the Burroughs Wellcome Foundation Innovation in Regulatory Science Award. Dr. Wu previously served as president of the American Heart Association (2023–2024) and on the FDA Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee (2017–2025). He currently serves on the boards of Keystone Symposia, the American Heart Association, and Greenstone Biosciences, a drug discovery startup he co-founded. Wu is an elected member or fellow of multiple scientific organizations, including the American Society for Clinical Investigation, the American Association of Physicians, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the National Academy of Inventors, and the National Academy of Medicine.
A picture of Robert Schickel, PhD
Robert Schickel, PhD
Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder
Dr. Robert Schickel is the chief executive officer and cofounder of NUAgo Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing small RNA-based therapies targeting critical survival gene networks in cancer. With more than 15 years of experience across biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, he has led strategy, business development, and scientific innovation focused on advancing novel therapeutics and therapeutic platforms. Schickel holds a BSc in chemistry/biochemistry from the University of California, San Diego, and a PhD in biomedical sciences from the University of Chicago. He combines expertise in translational oncology, company building, and scientific and commercial risk mitigation across multiple stages of development. Prior to founding NUAgo Therapeutics, he advised senior executives of life science companies on corporate strategy, portfolio prioritization, and asset evaluation across a range of therapeutic areas and market opportunities.
A black and white image of Mrhar. She is standing outside of a university building, smiling and looking off into the distance.
Anja Mrhar, MSc
Research Assistant and PhD Candidate
Anja Mrhar is a research assistant and PhD candidate in biosciences–nutrition at the University of Ljubljana, where she obtained a Master’s degree in nutrition science in 2021. Her research focuses on the topic of diet quality related to aging, with a particular focus on eating behavior, eating patterns, cognitive decline, and dementia in older adults. Her current work involves close collaboration with the neurology clinic at the University Medical Center Ljubljana, including involvement in interdisciplinary projects related to dementia prevention, cognitive health, and public awareness. Since 2024, Mrhar has been affiliated with the Aging Research Center at Karolinska Institutet as a visiting researcher in Davide Liborio Vetrano’s research group, where she studies the relationship between dietary patterns, biomarkers of neurodegeneration, and dementia risk through epidemiological research.
A grayscale image of Dr. Vivian Li, smiling slightly at the camera.
Vivian Li, PhD
Senior Group Leader and Assistant Research Director
Vivian Li is a senior group leader and assistant research director at the Francis Crick Institute. She is a stem cell and cancer biologist who is known for her work on the fine-tuning of Wnt signalling pathway in intestinal stem cells, regeneration and cancer. Her lab combines genetically engineered mouse models, patient-derived organoids, and advanced genomic tools to investigate how Wnt signalling and cell state plasticity contribute to homeostasis and disease, particularly therapy resistance in colorectal cancer. Her team has also pioneered organoid-based regenerative strategies, including the engineering of lab-grown human intestinal grafts from patient tissue, with potential applications in treating intestinal failure.
A black and white image of Ding, smiling at the camera.
Xiang Ding, PhD
Research Associate and Core Technology Translator
Dr. Xiang Ding is a research associate and core technology translator at the University of Bath. His research focuses on sustainable functional materials, electrospun nanofibre membranes, and advanced polymer processing for environmental and healthcare applications. His recent work includes the development of a bio-based nanofibre membrane for PFAS capture from water, as well as sustainable polymer systems for wound dressing applications. Xiang received his PhD in materials engineering from Deakin University, Australia, and has published research in journals including Nano Energy, Journal of Materials Chemistry A, and ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.
Edited By
A picture of Anna MacDonald
Anna MacDonald
Senior Science Editor
After obtaining a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia, Anna worked as a scientific conference producer before joining Technology Networks. As part of her role, Anna helps to coordinate coverage, working with key opinion leaders from industry and academia to produce content across all communities.
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