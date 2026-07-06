What Do Scientists Think About Open Access Publishing?

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Open access publishing is part of a wider “Open Science” movement, which seeks to accelerate scientific progress by making scientific knowledge, infrastructures, and engagement open to all.





Under the open access publishing model, scientific papers are made openly available online. An open access paper—denoted with an orange open padlock sign—should be able to be read, downloaded, distributed, and searched for without any fees or technical barriers attached. This is a stark contrast to the traditional model for scientific publishing, which requires readers to pay a one-off fee or purchase a subscription in order to read papers or access data published by a specific journal.





The main purpose of open access publishing is to increase the visibility and reuse of academic research. However, the model is not without its disadvantages. While articles are free at the point of access, the research authors do have to pay a fee to publish in open access journals. This can make it harder for research groups with fewer resources to publish their work in high-visibility journals. The pay-to-publish approach has also given rise to an increase in predatory publishers that charge exorbitant fees while having no or low-quality peer-review and editorial services.





To examine researchers’ opinions on the open access model and how it might be improved, Technology Networks asked an array of academic researchers and industry leaders: “What do you think about the current open access publishing model? What changes would you implement if you could?”

Dr. Xiang Ding. Research associate and core technology translator, University of Bath

“Open access is very important because research should be as accessible as possible, especially when it is publicly funded. However, the current model often shifts the financial burden from readers to authors, and that can create a different kind of inequality. Researchers with limited funding, or from less well-resourced institutions, can face real barriers to publishing their work openly.





“If I could change one thing, I would push for models that improve access without making publication costs so dependent on the author’s financial situation. A fairer system would support both broad readership and broad participation in publishing.”

Dr. Angus Sinclair. Chief scientific officer, LabGenius Therapeutics

“Every scientific organization needs to carefully consider fund allocations. Paying for access to publications, especially when their relevance may be uncertain, adds a financial burden for academic institutions and smaller industry companies.





“I’m supportive of the open access publishing model because it removes these barriers for readers and promotes wider dissemination of knowledge.





“It also has the potential to raise the standard of submissions, as authors may be more selective and rigorous if they are required to cover publication costs to make their work openly accessible.”





“If I were to implement changes, I would focus on ensuring that publication fees for authors remain fair and do not create new barriers, particularly for researchers with limited funding.”

Dr. Erika Moore. Assistant professor and principal investigator, University of Maryland

“I love the idea of open-access because all research should be fairly disseminated; however, the expenses tied to open-access are incredibly inhibitory.

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“One model that I have loved seeing is when journals partner with organizations to develop agreements around open-access and publishing. I think more partnerships like this could be helpful for increasing access to scientific work.”

Prof. Mark Lewis. Chief executive officer, MyoMaker Bio. Professor of musculoskeletal biology, Loughborough University

“It’s an interesting issue. As an academic scientist, you publish your findings in papers, which essentially means giving away your intellectual property (IP). What I’ve come to appreciate since moving into business is that there are times when you need to protect that IP.





“Open access has clear benefits because it allows knowledge to be shared widely and ensures that more people can benefit from research findings. But there needs to be a balance. I would encourage scientists to publish less and to think more carefully about what they share and when.





“If we want to translate research into real-world applications and create value for the taxpayers who ultimately fund much of this work, then it can sometimes be appropriate to protect certain discoveries before publishing them. In those cases, holding back can be the responsible thing to do.”

Dr. Amos Lee. Chief executive officer and co-founder, Meteor Biotech

“The open access (OA) model has successfully democratized the distribution of science by removing paywalls, which is a necessary step forward. However, it has solved the distribution problem while amplifying the validation problem.

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“The sheer volume of OA publications has inadvertently created vulnerabilities regarding research ethics, quality control, and the rise of predatory publishing.”





“If I could implement a change, it would be shifting the ecosystem's focus from the mere ‘availability’ of a paper to a strict, rigorous scoring of its ethical integrity and real-world impact.





“Just as we need to reform the ‘publish or perish’ culture, I believe AI must be deeply integrated into the open access infrastructure. In a completely open model, human peer review alone cannot keep up with the volume. We need AI to accurately track, validate, and connect the knowledge being published. AI can act as an objective auditor—cross-referencing data to catch ethical anomalies, verifying methodological integrity, and mapping how a specific finding actually translates into tangible applications.





“Ultimately, an open ecosystem is only as valuable as the truth it holds. Research should be strictly scored and rewarded based on its verified ethical standards and its measurable translational impact, rather than just the fact that it is freely available to read.”

Dr. Joseph C. Wu. Director, Stanford Cardiovascular Institute. Professor of medicine and radiology, Stanford University

“The open access publishing model has significantly improved global access to scientific knowledge, accelerating collaboration and innovation. However, challenges remain, as high publication costs can create barriers for researchers.





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“Strengthening standards for data sharing, reproducibility, and peer review is essential to ensure that open access not only expands availability, but maintains quality and trust.”

Dr. Sharon Rosenzweig-Lipson. Chief scientific officer, Life Biosciences

“Open access publications are critical to enabling everyone to access scientific data and discussion before it gets distorted or misrepresented. It is important that we teach all high school and college students how to read and understand scientific data.”

Dr. Kevin Rynearson. Chief scientific officer, Acta Pharmaceuticals. Head of research, CogniSHIELD Global

“Open access is incredibly important. It’s so vital to get information quickly. In today’s environment, where information can be shared and accessed so quickly—especially with the way AI tools are now used to search and synthesize information—having broad access to high-quality scientific data is critical for advancing the field.





“One area that could improve is creating more space for reproducibility. Many studies don’t get independently validated, and there’s real value in publishing results that confirm and/or challenge previous findings. That kind of work isn’t always prioritized, but I feel it should be. Allowing replication and follow-on studies would strengthen the overall quality and reliability of scientific research.”

Dr. Khaled Abdelrahman. Assistant professor, University of British Columbia

“Open access is important because it improves access to science and allows researchers, clinicians, and the public to benefit from new knowledge. However, the current model has become increasingly costly, and publication fees can be challenging for some labs or institutions to sustain. This may inadvertently create disparities in who can publish and share their work, potentially limiting the breadth and diversity of scientific discourse.”

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Anja Mrhar, MSc. Research assistant and PhD candidate, University of Ljubljana

“Open access is very important because publicly funded research should be accessible to researchers, clinicians, policymakers, and the wider public. However, the current model also has challenges. High article processing charges can create inequalities, especially for early-career researchers, researchers from smaller institutions, and those working in countries or settings with fewer resources.





“If I could change the system, I would like to see open access models that are more equitable and less dependent on individual researchers or research groups paying large publication fees.”





“Institutional or funder-level agreements can help, but they do not solve the problem everywhere.





“I also think we need to put more support into high-quality peer review and editorial work while ensuring that access to publish and access to read are not determined by financial resources.”

Dr. Robert Schickel. Chief executive officer and co-founder, NUAgo Therapeutics

“Open-access publishing has expanded access to scientific knowledge and helped accelerate collaboration across disciplines. That is a significant benefit for researchers, clinicians, and patients.





“At the same time, publication costs can create barriers, particularly for smaller organizations and academic groups. Any future model should balance accessibility with affordability while continuing to strengthen standards around data quality, reproducibility, and scientific transparency.”