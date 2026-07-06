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What Do Scientists Think About Open Access Publishing?

Open access scientific research can help combat misinformation. But does the current system need reform?

Article  
Published: July 6, 2026 
Alexander Beadle
 speaking with 
Kevin Rynearson, PhD
Sharon Rosenzweig-Lipson, PhD
Erika Moore, PhD
Mark Lewis, PhD
Xiang Ding, PhD
Angus Sinclair, PhD
Amos Chungwon Lee, PhD
Joseph Wu, MD, PhD
Khaled Abdelrahman, PhD
Anja Mrhar, MSc
 & Robert Schickel, PhD
Edited by 
Anna MacDonald
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Open access publishing is part of a wider “Open Science” movement, which seeks to accelerate scientific progress by making scientific knowledge, infrastructures, and engagement open to all.


Under the open access publishing model, scientific papers are made openly available online. An open access paper—denoted with an orange open padlock sign—should be able to be read, downloaded, distributed, and searched for without any fees or technical barriers attached. This is a stark contrast to the traditional model for scientific publishing, which requires readers to pay a one-off fee or purchase a subscription in order to read papers or access data published by a specific journal.

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The main purpose of open access publishing is to increase the visibility and reuse of academic research. However, the model is not without its disadvantages. While articles are free at the point of access, the research authors do have to pay a fee to publish in open access journals. This can make it harder for research groups with fewer resources to publish their work in high-visibility journals. The pay-to-publish approach has also given rise to an increase in predatory publishers that charge exorbitant fees while having no or low-quality peer-review and editorial services.


To examine researchers’ opinions on the open access model and how it might be improved, Technology Networks asked an array of academic researchers and industry leaders: “What do you think about the current open access publishing model? What changes would you implement if you could?”

Dr. Xiang Ding. Research associate and core technology translator, University of Bath

“Open access is very important because research should be as accessible as possible, especially when it is publicly funded. However, the current model often shifts the financial burden from readers to authors, and that can create a different kind of inequality. Researchers with limited funding, or from less well-resourced institutions, can face real barriers to publishing their work openly.


“If I could change one thing, I would push for models that improve access without making publication costs so dependent on the author’s financial situation. A fairer system would support both broad readership and broad participation in publishing.”

Dr. Angus Sinclair. Chief scientific officer, LabGenius Therapeutics

“Every scientific organization needs to carefully consider fund allocations. Paying for access to publications, especially when their relevance may be uncertain, adds a financial burden for academic institutions and smaller industry companies.


“I’m supportive of the open access publishing model because it removes these barriers for readers and promotes wider dissemination of knowledge.


“It also has the potential to raise the standard of submissions, as authors may be more selective and rigorous if they are required to cover publication costs to make their work openly accessible.”


“If I were to implement changes, I would focus on ensuring that publication fees for authors remain fair and do not create new barriers, particularly for researchers with limited funding.”

Dr. Erika Moore. Assistant professor and principal investigator, University of Maryland

“I love the idea of open-access because all research should be fairly disseminated; however, the expenses tied to open-access are incredibly inhibitory.

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“One model that I have loved seeing is when journals partner with organizations to develop agreements around open-access and publishing. I think more partnerships like this could be helpful for increasing access to scientific work.”

Prof. Mark Lewis. Chief executive officer, MyoMaker Bio. Professor of musculoskeletal biology, Loughborough University

“It’s an interesting issue. As an academic scientist, you publish your findings in papers, which essentially means giving away your intellectual property (IP). What I’ve come to appreciate since moving into business is that there are times when you need to protect that IP.


“Open access has clear benefits because it allows knowledge to be shared widely and ensures that more people can benefit from research findings. But there needs to be a balance. I would encourage scientists to publish less and to think more carefully about what they share and when.


“If we want to translate research into real-world applications and create value for the taxpayers who ultimately fund much of this work, then it can sometimes be appropriate to protect certain discoveries before publishing them. In those cases, holding back can be the responsible thing to do.”

Dr. Amos Lee. Chief executive officer and co-founder, Meteor Biotech

“The open access (OA) model has successfully democratized the distribution of science by removing paywalls, which is a necessary step forward. However, it has solved the distribution problem while amplifying the validation problem.

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“The sheer volume of OA publications has inadvertently created vulnerabilities regarding research ethics, quality control, and the rise of predatory publishing.”


“If I could implement a change, it would be shifting the ecosystem's focus from the mere ‘availability’ of a paper to a strict, rigorous scoring of its ethical integrity and real-world impact.


“Just as we need to reform the ‘publish or perish’ culture, I believe AI must be deeply integrated into the open access infrastructure. In a completely open model, human peer review alone cannot keep up with the volume. We need AI to accurately track, validate, and connect the knowledge being published. AI can act as an objective auditor—cross-referencing data to catch ethical anomalies, verifying methodological integrity, and mapping how a specific finding actually translates into tangible applications.


“Ultimately, an open ecosystem is only as valuable as the truth it holds. Research should be strictly scored and rewarded based on its verified ethical standards and its measurable translational impact, rather than just the fact that it is freely available to read.”

Dr. Joseph C. Wu. Director, Stanford Cardiovascular Institute. Professor of medicine and radiology, Stanford University

“The open access publishing model has significantly improved global access to scientific knowledge, accelerating collaboration and innovation. However, challenges remain, as high publication costs can create barriers for researchers.


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“Strengthening standards for data sharing, reproducibility, and peer review is essential to ensure that open access not only expands availability, but maintains quality and trust.”

Dr. Sharon Rosenzweig-Lipson. Chief scientific officer, Life Biosciences

“Open access publications are critical to enabling everyone to access scientific data and discussion before it gets distorted or misrepresented. It is important that we teach all high school and college students how to read and understand scientific data.”

Dr. Kevin Rynearson. Chief scientific officer, Acta Pharmaceuticals. Head of research, CogniSHIELD Global

“Open access is incredibly important. It’s so vital to get information quickly. In today’s environment, where information can be shared and accessed so quickly—especially with the way AI tools are now used to search and synthesize information—having broad access to high-quality scientific data is critical for advancing the field.


“One area that could improve is creating more space for reproducibility. Many studies don’t get independently validated, and there’s real value in publishing results that confirm and/or challenge previous findings. That kind of work isn’t always prioritized, but I feel it should be. Allowing replication and follow-on studies would strengthen the overall quality and reliability of scientific research.”

Dr. Khaled Abdelrahman. Assistant professor, University of British Columbia

“Open access is important because it improves access to science and allows researchers, clinicians, and the public to benefit from new knowledge. However, the current model has become increasingly costly, and publication fees can be challenging for some labs or institutions to sustain. This may inadvertently create disparities in who can publish and share their work, potentially limiting the breadth and diversity of scientific discourse.”

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Anja Mrhar, MSc. Research assistant and PhD candidate, University of Ljubljana

“Open access is very important because publicly funded research should be accessible to researchers, clinicians, policymakers, and the wider public. However, the current model also has challenges. High article processing charges can create inequalities, especially for early-career researchers, researchers from smaller institutions, and those working in countries or settings with fewer resources.


“If I could change the system, I would like to see open access models that are more equitable and less dependent on individual researchers or research groups paying large publication fees.”


“Institutional or funder-level agreements can help, but they do not solve the problem everywhere.


“I also think we need to put more support into high-quality peer review and editorial work while ensuring that access to publish and access to read are not determined by financial resources.”

Dr. Robert Schickel. Chief executive officer and co-founder, NUAgo Therapeutics

“Open-access publishing has expanded access to scientific knowledge and helped accelerate collaboration across disciplines. That is a significant benefit for researchers, clinicians, and patients.


“At the same time, publication costs can create barriers, particularly for smaller organizations and academic groups. Any future model should balance accessibility with affordability while continuing to strengthen standards around data quality, reproducibility, and scientific transparency.”

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Meet the Author
A picture of Alexander Beadle
Alexander Beadle
Science Writer & Editor
Alexander is a science writer and editor for Technology Networks. He writes news and features for the Applied Sciences and Analysis & Separations communities, leading the site's coverage of topics relating to environmental science, food and beverage analysis, and analytical techniques. Before joining Technology Networks, Alexander worked as a freelance science writer. He holds a masters degree in Materials Chemistry from the University of St Andrews, Scotland.
Interviewing
A greyscale headshot of Kevin Rynearson
Kevin Rynearson, PhD
Chief Science Officer
Dr. Kevin Rynearson is a medicinal chemist, translational scientist, and drug developer with more than a decade of experience advancing small-molecule therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. His work has focused on the design and optimization of gamma-secretase modulators. Rynearson has helped establish a new class of pyridazine-derived compounds that demonstrate strong in vivo activity, drug-like characteristics, and disease-modifying potential for Alzheimer’s disease.

As chief scientific officer at Acta Pharmaceuticals, Rynearson leads research and development for a clinical candidate that emerged from his research and is being evaluated in a first-in-human trial. As head of research at CogniSHIELD Global, he also advocates for and supports research across general brain health, having helped to develop a science-based supplement designed to protect against normal age-related cognitive decline.
A picture of Sharon Rosenzweig-Lipson, PhD
Sharon Rosenzweig-Lipson, PhD
Chief Scientific Officer
Dr. Sharon Rosenzweig-Lipson is chief scientific officer of Life Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering cellular rejuvenation therapies to reverse and prevent multiple diseases of aging. She earned her BA in the biological basis of behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and her PhD in psychology (behavioral neuroscience) from Harvard University. She has held leadership positions at both large pharmaceutical and small biotechnology companies throughout her 30-year career. Rosenzweig-Lipson has a proven track record of advancing programs from the early exploratory phase through to Phase 2b trials. Her career has included time at American Cyanamid, American Home Products, Wyeth, and Pfizer, where she led a team to a successful Phase 2 proof-of-concept study and served as site head at Princeton. As vice president of research and development for AgeneBio, Rosenzweig-Lipson led the clinical development of its lead asset through Phase 2b clinical trials, as well as managing the company’s preclinical discovery program. Having led global translational alliances, Rosenzweig-Lipson is globally recognized for her top scientific and strategic leadership. She has a strong publication and patent record. One of her key focuses is building high-quality, integrated, cross-functional teams utilizing both internal and external talent to deliver programs in a timely manner.
Headshot of Dr. Erika Moore in greyscale.
Erika Moore, PhD
Assistant Professor/Principal Investigator
Dr. Erika Moore is an assistant professor in the Fischell Department of Bioengineering at the University of Maryland, College Park. She earned her bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from Johns Hopkins University in 2013 and her PhD in biomedical engineering from Duke University in 2018. As principal investigator of the Moore Lab, Moore engineers biomaterial platforms to study and harness the regenerative potential of macrophage immune cells in tissue repair and disease. Her research focuses on understanding how immune–vascular–matrix interactions drive health disparities, with projects spanning age-associated macrophage dysfunction, macrophage–endothelial inflammation in lupus, integrin–ligand signaling in extracellular matrices, and the role of macrophages in uterine fibroid progression. Through these systems, her lab integrates biomaterials, immunology, and women’s health to develop more physiologically relevant models of disease and regeneration. In addition to her research, Moore is a dedicated educator and mentor and the founder of Moore Wealth Inc., a nonprofit organization that equips students—particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds—with financial literacy and career readiness skills. Moore’s work has been recognized with numerous honors, including the NIH R35 Maximizing Investigators Research Award, NSF CAREER Award, and the 3M Non-Tenured Faculty Award. She was named a 2020 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree in Healthcare and a 2024 TED Fellow. More recently, she was selected as a 2025 Emerging Leader in Health and Medicine by the National Academy of Medicine, a 2025 Science News Scientist to Watch, an invited participant in the National Academy of Engineering’s 2025 Grainger Foundation Frontiers of Engineering Symposium, and a member of the National Academies Forum on Regenerative Medicine.
A picture of Mark Lewis, PhD
Mark Lewis, PhD
Chief Executive Officer
Prof. Mark Lewis is co-founder and chief executive officer of Myomaker Bio, and professor of musculoskeletal biology at Loughborough University. He has held leadership positions in several academic institutions in different spheres of the higher education sector while maintaining his status as a fully research-active academic. He has also held a number of directorships and consultancies with companies in the life sciences sector. Lewis’ work includes involvement in multiple projects in a leadership capacity. Alongside this, he has dedicated more than 25 years to the development and applications of human muscle organs. He has authored and co-authored over 50 publications in the skeletal muscle field.
A black and white image of Ding, smiling at the camera.
Xiang Ding, PhD
Research Associate and Core Technology Translator
Dr. Xiang Ding is a research associate and core technology translator at the University of Bath. His research focuses on sustainable functional materials, electrospun nanofibre membranes, and advanced polymer processing for environmental and healthcare applications. His recent work includes the development of a bio-based nanofibre membrane for PFAS capture from water, as well as sustainable polymer systems for wound dressing applications. Xiang received his PhD in materials engineering from Deakin University, Australia, and has published research in journals including Nano Energy, Journal of Materials Chemistry A, and ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.
A picture of Angus Sinclair, PhD
Angus Sinclair, PhD
Chief Scientific Officer
Dr. Angus Sinclair has more than 30 years of leadership experience in therapeutic discovery and development, successfully advancing multiple lead assets into clinical evaluation. He joined LabGenius from IGM Biosciences, where he served as executive vice president of research. Previously, Sinclair led oncology research as senior director at Northern Biologics and served as scientific director at Amgen. Earlier in his career, he held academic positions at the University of Cambridge, the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and the University of California, San Diego.
A greyscale headshot of Amos Chungwon Lee
Amos Chungwon Lee, PhD
Chief Executive Officer
Dr. Amos Chungwon Lee is the CEO and co-founder of Meteor Biotech, Co. Ltd., a company dedicated to advancing spatial omics solutions. Alongside his leadership at Meteor Biotech, he is also a co-founder and serves on the Scientific Advisory Board for Bhomegen, Co. Ltd. Lee received his BS in bioengineering from the University of California, Berkeley. He then earned his PhD in bioengineering from Seoul National University, where his doctoral thesis pioneered spatially-resolved laser-activated cell sorting for genomics and transcriptomics in biological specimens. Prior to his current executive roles, he served as a postdoctoral scholar and a research assistant professor at the Bio-MAX Institute at Seoul National University. His extensive research expertise encompasses translational medicine, spatial omics, DNA nanotechnology, and BioMEMS. As a leading expert in his field, Lee has directed high-impact research initiatives as a principal investigator.
Black and white headshot of Joseph Wu.
Joseph Wu, MD, PhD
Professor & Director, Stanford Cardiovascular Institute
Dr. Joseph C. Wu is director of the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute and the Simon H. Stertzer, MD, Professor of Medicine and Radiology at Stanford University. He earned his MD from Yale University and his PhD in molecular and medical pharmacology from the University of California, Los Angeles. He currently serves as president of the Association of University Cardiologists (2026). Wu’s research integrates genomics, stem cells and organoids, artificial intelligence, and drug discovery to understand disease mechanisms, advance precision medicine, and accelerate therapeutic development through new alternative methodologies and the “clinical trial in a dish” concept. He has published more than 700 manuscripts and has an H-index of 151 on Google Scholar. He has been named among the top 0.1% of highly cited researchers by Web of Science for eight consecutive years (2018–2025). His honors include the NIH Director’s New Innovator Award, the NIH Roadmap Transformative Award, the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE), the American Heart Association Distinguished Scientist Award, and the Burroughs Wellcome Foundation Innovation in Regulatory Science Award. Dr. Wu previously served as president of the American Heart Association (2023–2024) and on the FDA Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee (2017–2025). He currently serves on the boards of Keystone Symposia, the American Heart Association, and Greenstone Biosciences, a drug discovery startup he co-founded. Wu is an elected member or fellow of multiple scientific organizations, including the American Society for Clinical Investigation, the American Association of Physicians, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the National Academy of Inventors, and the National Academy of Medicine.
A picture of Khaled Abdelrahman, PhD
Khaled Abdelrahman, PhD
Assistant Professor
Dr. Khaled Abdelrahman is an assistant professor at the University of British Columbia and a principal investigator at the Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health, where he leads a rapidly growing and well-funded research program focused on the role of G protein–coupled receptor (GPCR) signaling in neurodegenerative diseases. His work is centered on Alzheimer’s disease, where he investigates how dysregulated GPCR signaling contributes to impaired neurovascular coupling, altered cerebral blood flow, neuroinflammation, and the progression of amyloid and tau pathology. His research aims to identify novel therapeutic targets that can slow or modify disease progression. Abdelrahman completed his PhD in pharmacology at the University of Calgary, followed by postdoctoral training in neuropharmacology at the University of Ottawa. In addition to his academic training, he brings over a decade of experience as a licensed pharmacist, providing him with a unique translational perspective that bridges mechanistic discovery with clinical relevance and patient care. Since establishing his independent program, Abdelrahman has secured substantial and highly competitive funding. Beyond his research program, Abdelrahman has demonstrated strong leadership in mentorship and training. Many members of his research team, from postdoctoral fellows to undergraduate trainees, have received competitive scholarships and presented their work at national and international conferences. Abdelrahman currently serves as chair of the scientific program committee for the Canadian Society of Pharmacology and Therapeutics and contributes to multiple committees within the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics. Additionally, he organizes workshops and public-facing initiatives to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and connect research with patients and care partners.
A black and white image of Mrhar. She is standing outside of a university building, smiling and looking off into the distance.
Anja Mrhar, MSc
Research Assistant and PhD Candidate
Anja Mrhar is a research assistant and PhD candidate in biosciences–nutrition at the University of Ljubljana, where she obtained a Master’s degree in nutrition science in 2021. Her research focuses on the topic of diet quality related to aging, with a particular focus on eating behavior, eating patterns, cognitive decline, and dementia in older adults. Her current work involves close collaboration with the neurology clinic at the University Medical Center Ljubljana, including involvement in interdisciplinary projects related to dementia prevention, cognitive health, and public awareness. Since 2024, Mrhar has been affiliated with the Aging Research Center at Karolinska Institutet as a visiting researcher in Davide Liborio Vetrano’s research group, where she studies the relationship between dietary patterns, biomarkers of neurodegeneration, and dementia risk through epidemiological research.
A picture of Robert Schickel, PhD
Robert Schickel, PhD
Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder
Dr. Robert Schickel is the chief executive officer and cofounder of NUAgo Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing small RNA-based therapies targeting critical survival gene networks in cancer. With more than 15 years of experience across biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, he has led strategy, business development, and scientific innovation focused on advancing novel therapeutics and therapeutic platforms. Schickel holds a BSc in chemistry/biochemistry from the University of California, San Diego, and a PhD in biomedical sciences from the University of Chicago. He combines expertise in translational oncology, company building, and scientific and commercial risk mitigation across multiple stages of development. Prior to founding NUAgo Therapeutics, he advised senior executives of life science companies on corporate strategy, portfolio prioritization, and asset evaluation across a range of therapeutic areas and market opportunities.
Edited By
A picture of Anna MacDonald
Anna MacDonald
Senior Science Editor
After obtaining a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia, Anna worked as a scientific conference producer before joining Technology Networks. As part of her role, Anna helps to coordinate coverage, working with key opinion leaders from industry and academia to produce content across all communities.
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