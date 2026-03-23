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Where Are the Greatest Inequities in Today’s Scientific Ecosystem?

Implicit bias, poor research visibility, and unequal funding impact the careers of scientists working outside of today’s research hubs.

Article  
Published: March 23, 2026 
Alexander Beadle
 speaking with 
Guozhen Liu, PhD
Björn Schumacher, PhD
Augusto Schneider, PhD
Karim Khaled, PhD
Junyue Cao, PhD
 & Shafagh A. Waters, PhD
Edited by 
Anna MacDonald
Scientists working in a lab, looking at a computer.
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Languages and borders may divide us on the surface—but the scientific thirst for knowledge is a fundamental, global driving force.


Researchers from every corner of the map are currently hard at work, attempting to bring clarity and solutions to the world’s most pressing problems, from curing cancer to halting climate change.

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But while the pursuit of knowledge is a universal goal, the scientific landscape has never been an equal playing field.


To hear more about the global research landscape, Technology Networks asked leading academics working in institutions around the world one question: “Where do you see the greatest inequalities in today’s scientific ecosystem?”

Guozhen Liu, PhD. Professor of biomedical engineering, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen.

“The fundamental injustice lies in a system that prioritizes privilege over potential—rewarding institutional prestige, professional networks, and prior resources, instead of original ideas and sustainable impact. This is exacerbated by an over-reliance on biased, gameable metrics like journal impact factors, which sideline a holistic assessment of a scientist's true contribution and translational ability.


“Furthermore, persistent implicit bias in peer review, hiring, and awards systematically disadvantages women (especially [for a] senior role), racial/ethnic minorities, and researchers from non-traditional backgrounds.”

Björn Schumacher, PhD. Professor and director of the Institute for Genome Stability in Aging and Diseases, University of Cologne.

“We have so many bright minds in the world that never get the chance to pursue a scientific career. There is so much unexplored human potential, particularly in developing countries, but also in low-income families, and we need to do a better job in including them in the scientific ecosystem.”

Augusto Schneider, PhD. Associate professor in the Faculty of Nutrition, Universidade Federal de Pelotas.

“I think the exorbitant cost of publishing in top-tier journals is discouraging for scientists in developing countries. It makes high-impact journals, which are the ones with the most visibility, financially out of reach. When the work from scientists in developing countries isn't seen by top scientists or news outlets, our citation counts drop, reducing our chances of winning future grants and continuing our research programs.


“This funding disparity also affects our students. It is nearly impossible for a principal investigator to fund travel for PhD students and postdocs to attend major international conferences. Without that exposure, students lose the chance to showcase their work to future employers, stalling their careers. Sometimes we see very good young scientists dropping [out] of academic work due to lack of opportunities.”

Karim Khaled, PhD. Postdoctoral researcher at the Gilbert and Rose-Marie Chagoury School of Medicine, Lebanese American University.

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“One of the greatest inequities in today’s scientific ecosystem lies in unequal access to funding, infrastructure, and visibility. Researchers in low- and middle-income countries often face structural barriers that limit their ability to conduct large-scale studies, publish in high-impact journals, or influence global research agendas—despite often working in settings where health burdens are greatest.”

Junyue Cao, PhD. Associate professor and head of the Laboratory of Single-Cell Genomics and Population Dynamics, The Rockefeller University.

“The biggest inequity is uneven access to resources—stable funding, advanced instrumentation, high-quality datasets, and the staffing needed to maintain them. That gap can determine which questions are even possible to pursue, and it tends to compound over time.”

Shafagh Waters, PhD. Scientia associate professor at the University of New South Wales and co-lead of the Non-Animal Technologies Network.

“One of the most pressing inequities is funding competition in an environment where industry salaries increasingly outpace academic pathways. Recruiting and retaining early-career researchers has become significantly harder, particularly in highly technical fields such as bioengineering, AI integration, and stem cell technologies.


“We are also seeing infrastructure inequity; access to advanced platforms is often limited to major metropolitan centers. Without coordinated national investment, fragmentation persists.


“If we want innovation, we must ensure stable career pathways and equitable infrastructure access.”

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Meet the Author
A picture of Alexander Beadle
Alexander Beadle
Science Writer & Editor
Alexander is a science writer and editor for Technology Networks. He writes news and features for the Applied Sciences section, leading the site's coverage of topics relating to materials science and engineering.

Before joining Technology Networks in 2023, Alexander worked as a freelance science writer, reporting on a broad range of topics including cannabis science and policy, psychedelic drug research and environmental science. He holds a masters degree in Materials Chemistry from the University of St Andrews, Scotland.
Interviewing
White initials G L on a dark background.
Guozhen Liu, PhD
Professor
Prof. Guozhen Liu is a professor of biomedical engineering in the School of Medicine and Associate Dean of the Graduate School at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen. She focuses on interdisciplinary and translational research on biosensors, point-of-care diagnostics, wearables, and medical devices. Prof Liu is the Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC), Fellow of Institute of Physics and Engineering in Medicine (FIPEM), and the Distinguished Lecturer of IEEE Sensor Council (2026-2028). She is listed in the world's top 2% Scientists and ScholarGPS2025 top 0.05% highly ranked scholar in biosensors. She is the co-founder of Bio-Sens Tech Pty Ltd, a startup company in Sydney. Currently, Prof. Liu is serving as an associate editor of ACS Sensors, and is on the editor board for several journals, including Trends in Biotechnology.
A black and white image of Schumacher, smiling at the camera. He is wearing a white shirt and black suit jacket, and is bald with a gray beard.
Björn Schumacher, PhD
Professor and director of the Institute for Genome Stability in Aging and Diseases
Since 2013, Björn Schumacher is a full professor and director of the Institute for Genome Stability in Aging and Diseases (IGSAD), and since 2026, the scientific coordinator of the Cologne Excellence Cluster on Aging and Aging-Associated Diseases (CECAD) at the University of Cologne. He received his PhD at the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry in Munich and conducted his postdoctoral research as EMBO and Marie Curie fellow at the Erasmus Medical Centre in Rotterdam. Prof. Schumacher is president of the German Society for DNA Repair (DGDR), co-director of the Minerva Center of the Biological Mechanisms of Healthy Aging at Bar-Ilan University (IL), and between 2014 and 2020, served as president of the German Society for Aging Research (DGfA). Since 2023, Schumacher is speaker of the DFG Research Unit FOR 5504 on “Physiological causes and consequences of genome instability” and, since 2025, holds the ERA Chair in the Research and Innovation Program of Excellence on Aging and Longevity at the University of Crete, Greece.
A grayscale image of Prof. Augusto Schneider, smiling slightly.
Augusto Schneider, PhD
Associate Professor
Prof. Augusto Schneider is an associate professor at the Nutrition College at the Federal University of Pelotas. The main focus of his research is the interface between reproduction, nutrition, and aging biology. Particularly, he seeks to understand how aging and obesity-related metabolic dysfunction accelerates the loss of fertility in females and alternatives to prevent this damage. His research has also focused on understating ovarian primordial follicle activation and its consequence for reproductive longevity. Schneider holds a degree in veterinary medicine and a master's degree and a doctorate in biotechnology from the Federal University of Pelotas.
A black and white image of Khaled, smiling at the camera. He wears a white shirt and dark-gray suit, and has short black hair and stubble.
Karim Khaled, PhD
Researcher
Dr. Karim Khaled is an epidemiologist with over nine years of experience in epidemiological research and more than three years of experience working in clinical settings. He holds a PhD in epidemiology and has worked across academic, clinical, and public health environments in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. He is currently a postdoctoral researcher at the Gilbert and Rose-Marie Chagoury School of Medicine at Lebanese American University, where his research work focuses on ophthalmology, population health, nutrition, and mental health research. He previously served as an assistant professor at Birmingham City University, where he led and co-led courses in public health, epidemiology, modeling, research methods, systematic reviews, statistics, food science, microbiology, and nutrition innovation.
A black and white image of Cao, smiling at the camera. He has short black hair, wears glasses, and is wearing a dark-colored fleece jacket.
Junyue Cao, PhD
Associate Professor
Dr. Junyue Cao received his PhD from the University of Washington in 2019. In August 2020, he started his independent lab as an assistant professor and head of the Laboratory for Single-Cell Genomics at The Rockefeller University. His lab focuses on investigating how the cell population in our body maintains homeostasis and how it is disrupted in aging through developing novel single-cell and spatial genomic techniques. Dr. Cao has been awarded the NIH Director's New Innovator Award, William Ackman and Neri Oxman Innovator Award, Sagol Network GerOmic Award for Junior Faculty, MRA Young Investigator Award, Science & SciLifeLab Grand Prize for Young Scientists, the Verne Chapman Young Scientist Award, and Irma T. Hirschl/Monique Weill-Caulier Trust Research Award, and Hevolution/AFAR Young Investigator Award.
Black and white headshot of Shafagh Waters.
Shafagh A. Waters, PhD
Scientia Associate Professor
Associate Professor Shafagh Waters is a translational stem cell biologist and leader in organoid-based precision medicine at UNSW Sydney. She co-leads the NSW Non-Animal Technologies Network, a cross-sector initiative coordinating Australia’s transition toward validated human-relevant research platforms. Her research integrates patient-derived airway models, functional electrophysiology, and clinical translation to advance personalized therapies for cystic fibrosis and develop regenerative and gene-edited airway strategies for sinus disease. She has authored more than 60 publications and leads national collaborations across academia, clinical centers, industry, and government. Waters has secured over $20 million in competitive research funding and published in leading journals including Nature Communications, PNA, Genome Biology, and Thorax. She has supervised 14 higher-degree research candidates and established one of Australia’s largest adult stem cell-derived epithelial organoid biobanks, supporting national efforts in precision diagnostics, infection modeling, and regenerative medicine. She also serves as an invited editor for Thorax and sits on several national and international research committees focused on cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, and organoid innovation.
Edited By
A picture of Anna MacDonald
Anna MacDonald
Senior Science Editor
After obtaining a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia, Anna worked as a scientific conference producer before joining Technology Networks. As part of her role, Anna helps to coordinate coverage, working with key opinion leaders from industry and academia to produce content across all communities.
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