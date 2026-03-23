Where Are the Greatest Inequities in Today’s Scientific Ecosystem?

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Languages and borders may divide us on the surface—but the scientific thirst for knowledge is a fundamental, global driving force.





Researchers from every corner of the map are currently hard at work, attempting to bring clarity and solutions to the world’s most pressing problems, from curing cancer to halting climate change.





But while the pursuit of knowledge is a universal goal, the scientific landscape has never been an equal playing field.





To hear more about the global research landscape, Technology Networks asked leading academics working in institutions around the world one question: “Where do you see the greatest inequalities in today’s scientific ecosystem?”

Guozhen Liu, PhD. Professor of biomedical engineering, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen.

“The fundamental injustice lies in a system that prioritizes privilege over potential—rewarding institutional prestige, professional networks, and prior resources, instead of original ideas and sustainable impact. This is exacerbated by an over-reliance on biased, gameable metrics like journal impact factors, which sideline a holistic assessment of a scientist's true contribution and translational ability.





“Furthermore, persistent implicit bias in peer review, hiring, and awards systematically disadvantages women (especially [for a] senior role), racial/ethnic minorities, and researchers from non-traditional backgrounds.”

Björn Schumacher, PhD. Professor and director of the Institute for Genome Stability in Aging and Diseases, University of Cologne.

“We have so many bright minds in the world that never get the chance to pursue a scientific career. There is so much unexplored human potential, particularly in developing countries, but also in low-income families, and we need to do a better job in including them in the scientific ecosystem.”

Augusto Schneider, PhD. Associate professor in the Faculty of Nutrition, Universidade Federal de Pelotas.

“I think the exorbitant cost of publishing in top-tier journals is discouraging for scientists in developing countries. It makes high-impact journals, which are the ones with the most visibility, financially out of reach. When the work from scientists in developing countries isn't seen by top scientists or news outlets, our citation counts drop, reducing our chances of winning future grants and continuing our research programs.





“This funding disparity also affects our students. It is nearly impossible for a principal investigator to fund travel for PhD students and postdocs to attend major international conferences. Without that exposure, students lose the chance to showcase their work to future employers, stalling their careers. Sometimes we see very good young scientists dropping [out] of academic work due to lack of opportunities.”

Karim Khaled, PhD. Postdoctoral researcher at the Gilbert and Rose-Marie Chagoury School of Medicine, Lebanese American University.

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“One of the greatest inequities in today’s scientific ecosystem lies in unequal access to funding, infrastructure, and visibility. Researchers in low- and middle-income countries often face structural barriers that limit their ability to conduct large-scale studies, publish in high-impact journals, or influence global research agendas—despite often working in settings where health burdens are greatest.”

Junyue Cao, PhD. Associate professor and head of the Laboratory of Single-Cell Genomics and Population Dynamics, The Rockefeller University.

“The biggest inequity is uneven access to resources—stable funding, advanced instrumentation, high-quality datasets, and the staffing needed to maintain them. That gap can determine which questions are even possible to pursue, and it tends to compound over time.”

Shafagh Waters, PhD. Scientia associate professor at the University of New South Wales and co-lead of the Non-Animal Technologies Network.

“One of the most pressing inequities is funding competition in an environment where industry salaries increasingly outpace academic pathways. Recruiting and retaining early-career researchers has become significantly harder, particularly in highly technical fields such as bioengineering, AI integration, and stem cell technologies.





“We are also seeing infrastructure inequity; access to advanced platforms is often limited to major metropolitan centers. Without coordinated national investment, fragmentation persists.





“If we want innovation, we must ensure stable career pathways and equitable infrastructure access.”