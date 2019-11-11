We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.

We use cookies to provide you with a better experience, read our Cookie Policy

I Understand

Better Biosensor Technology Created for Stem Cells

News   Nov 11, 2019 | Original story from Rutgers University

 
Better Biosensor Technology Created for Stem Cells

This unique biosensing platform consists of an array of ultrathin graphene layers and gold nanostructures. The platform, combined with high-tech imaging (Raman spectroscopy), detects genetic material (RNA) and characterizes different kinds of stem cells with greater reliability, selectivity and sensitivity than today's biosensors. Credit: Letao Yang, KiBum Lee, Jin-Ho Lee and Sy-Tsong (Dean) Chueng

Read Time:

A Rutgers-led team has created better biosensor technology that may help lead to safe stem cell therapies for treating Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases and other neurological disorders.

The technology, which features a unique graphene and gold-based platform and high-tech imaging, monitors the fate of stem cells by detecting genetic material (RNA) involved in turning such cells into brain cells (neurons), according to a study in the journal Nano Letters.

Stem cells can become many different types of cells. As a result, stem cell therapy shows promise for regenerative treatment of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, stroke and spinal cord injury, with diseased cells needing replacement or repair. But characterizing stem cells and controlling their fate must be resolved before they could be used in treatments. The formation of tumors and uncontrolled transformation of stem cells remain key barriers.

“A critical challenge is ensuring high sensitivity and accuracy in detecting biomarkers – indicators such as modified genes or proteins – within the complex stem cell microenvironment,” said senior author KiBum Lee, a professor in the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology in the School of Arts and Sciences at Rutgers University–New Brunswick. “Our technology, which took four years to develop, has demonstrated great potential for analyzing a variety of interactions in stem cells.”

The team’s unique biosensing platform consists of an array of ultrathin graphene layers and gold nanostructures. The platform, combined with high-tech imaging (Raman spectroscopy), detects genes and characterizes different kinds of stem cells with greater reliability, selectivity and sensitivity than today’s biosensors.

The team believes the technology can benefit a range of applications. By developing simple, rapid and accurate sensing platforms, Lee’s group aims to facilitate treatment of neurological disorders through stem cell therapy.

Stem cells may become a renewable source of replacement cells and tissues to treat diseases including macular degeneration, spinal cord injury, stroke, burns, heart disease, diabetes, osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Reference: Yang, L., Lee, J.-H., Rathnam, C., Hou, Y., Choi, J.-W., & Lee, K.-B. (2019). Dual-Enhanced Raman Scattering-Based Characterization of Stem Cell Differentiation Using Graphene-Plasmonic Hybrid Nanoarray. Nano Letters. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.nanolett.9b03402 

This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.

 
 
 

RELATED ARTICLES

Exploring the World's First Holographic Brain Atlas

Exploring the World's First Holographic Brain Atlas

News

Researchers have used a mixed reality platform to develop an interactive, holographic mapping system of the axonal pathways of the human brain.

READ MORE
Depressed MS Patients Suffer Debilitating Symptoms Earlier

Depressed MS Patients Suffer Debilitating Symptoms Earlier

News

People with multiple sclerosis (MS) who also have depression are more likely to suffer debilitating symptoms early than people with MS who are not depressed, according to a study.

READ MORE
Autistic Adults Believed They Were "Bad People"

Autistic Adults Believed They Were "Bad People"

News

A new study reveals that some who were diagnosed with autism late in life believed they were “bad people” and highlighted a lack of support available.

READ MORE
 

Like what you just read? You can find similar content on the communities below.

Analysis & Separations Applied Sciences Biopharma Cell Science Neuroscience

To personalize the content you see on Technology Networks homepage, Log In or Subscribe for Free

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE
 
 
Related Content
The Neuroscience Roundup - 11/08/19
The Neuroscience Roundup - 11/08/19

List

Read more
Organoids – Revolutionizing the Study of Human Development and Disease
Organoids – Revolutionizing the Study of Human Development and Disease

Infographic

Read more
TAU Protein Aggregation Assay Relevance to Alzheimer’s Disease and Tauopathies Research
TAU Protein Aggregation Assay Relevance to Alzheimer’s Disease and Tauopathies Research

Application Note

Read more
 
 
The Value and Versatility of Clinical Flow Cytometry
The Value and Versatility of Clinical Flow Cytometry

Article

Read more
What Is the Biggest Single-celled Organism?
What Is the Biggest Single-celled Organism?

Video

Watch now
How the Brain Tackles Math Is Nothing To Do With Gender
How the Brain Tackles Math Is Nothing To Do With Gender

News   Nov 11, 2019

Read More
Stress Hormone Helps Control Brain Cells' Circadian Rhythm
Stress Hormone Helps Control Brain Cells' Circadian Rhythm

News   Nov 11, 2019

Read More
Heart Attack Modeled With Human Stem Cells
Heart Attack Modeled With Human Stem Cells

News   Nov 11, 2019

Read More
Stem Cell Transplants Used To Grow Fully Functional Lungs in Mice
Stem Cell Transplants Used To Grow Fully Functional Lungs in Mice

News   Nov 11, 2019

Read More