We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.

We use cookies to provide you with a better experience, read our Cookie Policy

I Understand
Advertisement

FDA Issues First Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 Point of Care Diagnostic

News   Mar 23, 2020 | Original story from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

 
FDA Issues First Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 Point of Care Diagnostic

Credit: Pixabay

Read Time:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the first emergency use authorization for a point-of-care COVID-19 diagnostic for the Cepheid Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2 test.

“The test we’re authorizing today will be able to provide Americans with results within hours, rather than days like the existing tests, and the company plans to roll it out by March 30, which is an incredibly rapid timeline for such an effort. With new tools like point-of-care diagnostics, we are moving into a new phase of testing, where tests will be much more easily accessible to Americans who need them,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “With the development of point of care diagnostics, Americans who need tests will be able to get results faster than ever before. More and more options for reliable, convenient testing are becoming available at an incredibly rapid pace, thanks to the hard work of our FDA team and the ingenuity of American industry.”

“Our dedicated team at the FDA has been working nonstop to expedite the review and authorization of novel diagnostics during the COVID-19 public health emergency,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, M.D. “Today marks an important step in expanding the availability of testing and, importantly, rapid results. Point-of-care testing means that results are delivered to patients in the patient care settings, like hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms, instead of samples being sent to a laboratory. With today’s authorization, there is now an option for testing at the point of care, which enables patient access to more immediate results.”

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization to Cepheid for the Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2 test for use in high- and moderate-complexity CLIA-certified laboratories as well as in certain patient care settings. The company intends to roll-out availability of its point-of-care testing by March 30.

This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.

 
 
 

RELATED ARTICLES

How Are Government Recommendations on COVID-19 Measures Being Received?

How Are Government Recommendations on COVID-19 Measures Being Received?

News

To capture public sentiment towards government recommendations, a YouGov survey was commissioned and completed by 2,108 UK adults between the dates of 17th – 18th March 2020. Here's what the public think.

READ MORE
Portal for Sharing Data From Coronavirus Trials Set To Launch

Portal for Sharing Data From Coronavirus Trials Set To Launch

News

Vivli, the Center for Clinical Research Data, is launching a COVID-19 portal for sharing of completed interventional treatment trial data.

READ MORE
Coronavirus – Only Mission-critical Functions Within NIH Labs Will Be Supported To Reduce Risk of Transmission

Coronavirus – Only Mission-critical Functions Within NIH Labs Will Be Supported To Reduce Risk of Transmission

News

To further reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and for the safety of staff, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is shifting all non-mission-critical laboratory operations to a maintenance phase.

READ MORE
 

Like what you just read? You can find similar content on the communities below.

Diagnostics Immunology & Microbiology

To personalize the content you see on Technology Networks homepage, Log In or Subscribe for Free

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE
 
 
Related Content
Critical Challenges in Cell-Based Analysis
Critical Challenges in Cell-Based Analysis

Infographic

Read more
Key Techniques in Cell Therapy Quality Control
Key Techniques in Cell Therapy Quality Control

List

Read more
MALDI Guided SpatialOMx Uncovers Proteomic Profiles in Tumor Subpopulations of Breast Cancer
MALDI Guided SpatialOMx Uncovers Proteomic Profiles in Tumor Subpopulations of Breast Cancer

eBook

Read more
 
 
Device Could "Hear" Disease By Detecting the Stiffness of the ECM
Device Could "Hear" Disease By Detecting the Stiffness of the ECM

News   Mar 21, 2020

Read More
How COVID-19 May Impact Farming
How COVID-19 May Impact Farming

News   Mar 20, 2020

Read More
Rapid Coronavirus Testing Kits for Research Use
Rapid Coronavirus Testing Kits for Research Use

Product News

Read more
Designing a Novel Oral Antibiotic To Treat Multidrug-resistant Gonorrhea
Designing a Novel Oral Antibiotic To Treat Multidrug-resistant Gonorrhea

News   Mar 20, 2020

Read More
Coronavirus Testing Kits to Be Developed Using Pioneering Imaging Tech
Coronavirus Testing Kits to Be Developed Using Pioneering Imaging Tech

News   Mar 20, 2020

Read More
Automation Software Offered Free to Teams Working on COVID-19
Automation Software Offered Free to Teams Working on COVID-19

News   Mar 19, 2020

Read More