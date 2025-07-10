We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

NIH To Cap Publishing Fees for Federally Funded Research

Some good news for federally funded researchers.

News  
Published: July 10, 2025 
Written by 
Leo Bear-McGuinness
Glasses on a notebook. Laptop and pen visible.
Credit: Dan Dimmock/Unsplash
Read time: 1 minute

Some good news for federally funded researchers: the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) is set to cap publishing fees.


In an announcement on July 8, the federal agency said it “plans to implement a new policy that will cap how much publishers can charge NIH-supported scientists to make their research findings publicly accessible.”

NIH caps fees

According to the NIH, some major scientific publishers charge as much as $13,000 per article for immediate open access, while also collecting substantial subscription fees from government agencies.

The federal agency claims that one publishing group receives more than $2 million annually just from NIH subscription fees, in addition to tens of millions more through exclusive article processing charges (APCs).


To “address this imbalance,” the NIH’s new cap will limit publication fees, curbing APCs and ensuring “the broad dissemination of research findings without unnecessary financial barriers.”


The cap is expected to come into effect next year. Its exact limit has yet to be announced.


“This policy marks a critical step in protecting the integrity of the scientific publishing system while ensuring that public investments in research deliver maximum public benefit,” NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya said in a statement.


The NIH says the cap builds on its other public-first commitments, such as its public access policy, which ensures that peer-reviewed publications resulting from NIH funding are made freely available to the public without embargo.


“Creating an open, honest, and transparent research atmosphere is a key part of restoring public trust in public health,” Bhattacharya stated.


“This reform will make science accessible not only to the public but also to the broader scientific community, while ending perverse incentives that don’t benefit taxpayers,” he added.

What is the NIH and what does it fund?

The NIH is one of the United States’ leading medical research agencies and one of the largest public funders of biomedical research. In 2023’s Fiscal Year, it spent over $35 billion on ~50,000 competitive grants awarded to over 300,000 researchers across 2,500 universities.


Since coming into office in January, the Trump administration has pulled substantial funding (40%) from the agency and other key US health institutions.

Some of the administration’s actions  have been challenged  and deemed “likely unlawful” by federal judges. Nonetheless, the effects of the cuts persist, and major health initiatives aimed at combating HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria  remain weakened .

Meet the Author
A picture of Leo Bear-McGuinness
Leo Bear-McGuinness
Science Writer & Editor
Leo is a science writer with a focus on environmental and food research. He holds a bachelor's degree in biology from Newcastle University and a master's degree in science communication from the University of Edinburgh.
