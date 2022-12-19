The Challenges of Vaccine Transport and Storage

The COVID-19 pandemic brought global attention to the process of developing a new vaccine – and with it, the crucial role of cold chain technologies for shipping and storage. Although different approaches to vaccine development were used, they all share a unifying challenge – the need for storage at low temperatures.



The need for refrigeration or ultra-low temperature storage for biological drugs and vaccines is not new, but demand increased considerably during the COVID-19 pandemic. This meant the cold chain industry needed to rapidly scale up production of equipment like ultra-low freezers while ensuring their reliability, a demand that has continued. It has also stimulated innovation in the industry, with consumers looking for more compact products with better energy efficiency and sophisticated monitoring systems to alert users of temperature fluctuations. For developing countries, where cold-chain infrastructure challenges predate the pandemic, researchers are pioneering new technologies such as solar-powered fridges to help prolong vaccine shelf-life.





Despite this progress, vaccines that are more stable and can be shipped and stored without refrigeration remains a key goal, and a wide range of approaches are being explored to achieve it.

Innovations in vaccine storage and shipping

Dr. Maria Croyle, professor of molecular pharmaceutics and drug delivery at the University of Texas, USA, is developing film matrices that could be used to transport live viruses without the cold chain. Her team recently set out to stabilize the adeno-associated virus (AAV) so it could be shipped without the need for dry ice or cold packs.1 There are several Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved AAV products on the market; each must be stored and shipped frozen, and given to the patient within eight hours after thawing. If they thaw on the way to the clinic they must be discarded.



“We’re the first group to document shipment of an AAV vector across the US in a simple envelope without any cold packs or dry ice, and have the embedded virus deliver the genes in mice just as well as freshly prepared virus,” Croyle says. “We were also able to store live virus in the films for up to six months at room temperature without a reduction in their ability to deliver genes.”





One of the challenges Croyle’s lab need to overcome is the viscosity of the film formulation. “The formulation used to make the film matrix currently has the consistency of maple syrup, which cannot be easily pushed through a syringe,” says Croyle. “To address this issue, we had to modify the formulation to reduce the viscosity but still stabilize the virus at room temperature.” Unfortunately, the stability profile was better in the viscous formulation, but this taught the team something about the environment that AAV needs to remain stable. When they took virus stabilized in the viscous formulation and diluted it to the required dose, the dilution itself reduced the viscosity making it easier to push through a syringe.





They now plan to conduct additional testing in larger animals before the formulation is implemented in an AAV product currently in clinical testing. “The concept is not limited only to AAV vectors,” says Croyle. “We’re also working with collaborators to stabilize mRNA-based vaccines and a variety of livestock vaccines within our film, and plan to have a pilot production line built next year allowing us to mass produce the films in a rapid fashion.”

Storage challenges with RNA vaccines

The approval of the first messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine for COVID-19 has opened the door to a new wave of RNA-based therapeutics. But the nature of RNA as a large, transient molecule that must be completely intact to function properly makes its stability a challenge for vaccine developers.



“mRNA is unstable because Nature designed it that way,” says Dr. Daan Crommelin, emeritus professor of pharmaceutical science at the University of Utrecht, the Netherlands. “These are large molecules and it takes just one break in a nucleotide chain to completely lose their activity.” Different solutions are being explored to address this issue, says Crommelin, who co-authored a recent review on the thermostability and storage of these products.2 “One approach is to look at whether you can stabilize the mRNA-lipid-nanoparticle (LNP) structure through freeze-drying and optimizing the choice of excipients such as lyoprotectants, or there’s a second option where you explore alternative ways of formulating the end product”, as discussed below.





The freeze-drying approach, lyophilization, is a technically challenging process, but it’s one being hotly pursued by companies in the field of RNA therapeutics. Kenneth Chien, professor in cell and molecular biology at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, co-founder of Moderna and a member of eTheRNA’s board of directors, says that the capability to lyophilize complex mRNA molecules is already here, and he hopes to see this new technology available to everyone developing mRNA therapeutics, ushering in a new wave of vaccines and RNA therapeutics. “In a pandemic, where you need to get the vaccine to different locations that are challenging because of the current cold-chain requirements, the need for lyophilization is clear, but we also see there being a demand for rare diseases too, where manufacturers will need to make larger batches of product and store them because patients are distributed all over the world.”