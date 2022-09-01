Adjuvant Derived From Marine Sponges Boosts Effect of COVID-19 Vaccine
Ironically, some vaccines need their own “boosters.” Adding an ingredient called an adjuvant can help vaccines elicit a more robust immune response, better training the body to fight a pathogen. In a new study in ACS Infectious Diseases, researchers report a substance that boosted the immune response to an experimental COVID-19 shot in mice by 25 times, compared to injection with the vaccine alone.