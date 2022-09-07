Adjuvanted HIV Vaccine Induces Broad Antibody Responses in Primates

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

A novel vaccination strategy against human immunodeficiency virus-1 (HIV) has delivered promising findings in animal models.



Why HIV has proven challenging for vaccine development

Despite several decades of research, a vaccine for HIV has remained out of reach. The virus is clever – it can evolve to avoid immune responses, meaning many different strains now circulate across the globe.





Compared to other infectious pathogens, HIV also integrates into the host’s genome very quickly – approximately 72 hours after transmission. “By the time a vaccine-primed secondary immune response to HIV develops, an irreversible infection has occurred,” wrote Dr. Barton Haynes, Frederic M. Hanes distinguished professor of medicine and professor of immunology at Duke University School of Medicine, in a commentary piece addressing why we have several SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, but no HIV vaccine.





“Basically, while the immune system is happy to respond to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to make potent and broad neutralizing antibodies, induction of potent and broad neutralizing antibodies to HIV envelope (Env) is disfavoured because of similarity of the Env regions of HIV and because of the complexity of the antibodies that are required to interact with Env-neutralizing sites,” Haynes told Technology Networks.





What is HIV Env? The HIV Env binds to CD4, a cell surface-associated receptor and a coreceptor (either CCR5 or CXCR4), inducing a conformational change which eventually causes the virus to fuse with the plasma cell membrane, delivering the viral genome into the cell. The HIV Env glycoprotein is the target of HIV neutralizing antibodies.

A multi-pronged approach for vaccine development

During the 1990s, it was discovered that some HIV patients develop broadly neutralizing antibodies, or bnAbs, that – as the name suggests – can neutralize a variety of viral strains. Developing a vaccine that induces bnAbs is a key goal for HIV research, but it is not without its challenges.