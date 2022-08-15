More Evidence on COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Safety During Pregnancy

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "More Evidence on COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Safety During Pregnancy"

A new study led by investigators at BC Children’s Hospital and the University of British Columbia (UBC) found that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are safe to use in pregnancy, and that pregnant people experienced lower rates of health events post-vaccination than similarly aged, non-pregnant vaccinated people.





The study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, is one of the first to compare vaccine side effects between a group of vaccinated pregnant people, an unvaccinated pregnant group, and a vaccinated non-pregnant group.





“In the early stages of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, there was low vaccine uptake among pregnant people due to concerns about data availability and vaccine safety. This large study helps us better understand the safety of COVID-19 vaccines by looking at changes in health for a large number of pregnant people and comparing that to similar vaccinated and vaccinated groups.” says the paper’s first author Dr. Manish Sadarangani, an investigator at BC Children’s Hospital and associate professor of pediatrics at UBC.

“This study adds to the growing body of evidence that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are safe during pregnancy.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected pregnant women, who are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 disease compared to similarly aged non-pregnant individuals. Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has recommended mRNA vaccines for pregnant people since early 2021. Still, many pregnant people have remained hesitant to receive an mRNA vaccine.





According to the new study by The Canadian National Vaccine Safety Network, which was led by Dr. Julie Bettinger, Dr. Sadarangani, and colleagues at BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute, adverse events following an mRNA vaccine dose were usually mild and less common for those who were pregnant compared to those who were not pregnant. In total, 191,360 women aged 15-49 years completed a survey after their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 94,937 completed the second dose survey. A ‘significant health event’ was defined as experiencing new or worse physical symptoms that were bad enough to cause the participant to miss school or work, require medical consultation, and/or prevent daily activities in the previous seven days. A ‘serious health event’ was defined as experiencing symptoms that required an emergency department visit and/or hospitalization in the previous seven days.





Participants were asked to self-report any health events that occurred during the seven days following each dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. An unvaccinated pregnant control group was asked to record any health problems during the seven days before they filled out the survey.





By comparing these self-report surveys, the team found that within the week of the first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine dose, four per cent of pregnant participants reported a significant health event compared to just over six per cent of non-pregnant vaccinated participants. In the week following a second dose, just over seven per cent of pregnant participants experienced a significant health event compared to 11 per cent of non-pregnant participants, with the most common symptoms being feeling unwell, headache or migraine, and cold symptoms. Approximately three per cent of pregnant unvaccinated participants reported similar events seven days prior to survey completion.





Fewer than one per cent of participants experienced serious health events in all groups.

“Our results demonstrate that these vaccines are safe in pregnancy and, importantly, there was no increased risk of miscarriages or other pregnancy complications,”

says Dr. Bettinger, an investigator at BC Children’s Hospital and pediatrics professor at UBC. “Both healthcare providers and pregnant people should be aware of the more common symptoms pregnant people may experience after vaccination, including redness/pain at the injection site, fatigue, muscle aches, and headaches.”





Reference: Sadarangani M, Soe P, Shulha HP, et al. Safety of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy: a Canadian National Vaccine Safety (CANVAS) network cohort study. Lancet Infect Dis. 2022. doi: 10.1016/S1473-3099(22)00426-1

This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.