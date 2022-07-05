New Live-Attenuated Influenza A Vaccine Approach Proposed

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "New Live-Attenuated Influenza A Vaccine Approach Proposed"

A promising strategy to reduce the impact of viral infectious diseases, such as influenza, is the use of attenuated, live viruses as vaccines.





However, the usefulness of traditional live-attenuated virus vaccines has often been limited by suboptimal immunogenicity, safety concerns, or cumbersome manufacturing processes and techniques. In addition, immune escape due to rapid viral evolution poses a further challenge for traditional influenza vaccines.





Recently, a research team led by Prof. SI Longlong from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has proposed a new live-attenuated influenza vaccine approach — generating proteolysis-targeting chimeric (PROTAC) influenza A virus as a live-attenuated vaccine by utilizing the endogenous ubiquitin-proteasome system of host cells to degrade viral proteins.





The results were published in Nature Biotechnology on July 4.





Given that virus replication depends on virally encoded proteins, manipulation of viral protein stability by utilizing the protein degradation machinery of the host cell may represent a potential approach to switch the viral life cycle on and off for vaccine development. Thus, the researchers designed proteolysis-targeting chimeric (PROTAC) viruses by fusing a conditionally removable proteasome-targeting domain (PTD) to influenza viral proteins.





The PTD was designed to contain a proteasome-targeting peptide and a tobacco etch virus cleavage site (TEVcs) linker. It was used to selectively induce proteasomal degradation of viral proteins of interest; however, the TEVcs linker could be selectively cleaved by the tobacco etch virus protease (TEVp) to separate the viral proteins from the PTD, thus sparing them from degradation.





Accordingly, the researchers engineered the genome of influenza A viruses in TEVp-expressing stable cell lines engineered for virus production to introduce the conditionally removable PTD, generating fully infective PROTAC viruses that were live-attenuated by the host protein degradation machinery upon infection.





In mouse and ferret models, PROTAC viruses were sufficiently attenuated but able to elicit robust and broad humoral, mucosal, and cellular immunity. As a result, they provided broad protection against homologous and heterologous virus challenges.





"This PROTAC vaccine technology could also be useful for generating live-attenuated vaccines against other types of pathogens," said Prof. SI.





Reference: Si L, Shen Q, Li J, et al. Generation of a live attenuated influenza A vaccine by proteolysis targeting. Nat Biotech. 2022. doi: 10.1038/s41587-022-01381-4.





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.