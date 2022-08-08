Special Hydrogel Vastly Improves the Shelf Life of Vaccines

Use in cancer research

In addition to a higher rate of vaccine viability, the real game changer of this new biomedical hydrogel technology is the potential economic effect it could have on reducing costs and health risks associated with the cold chain. “In 2020, the overall market for cold chain services (from manufacturing to distribution) was $17.2 billion and forecasted to rise,” the researchers reported. Rising costs pose potentially dire consequences for public health and public trust if vaccines arrive via a compromised cold chain.





“Most vaccines are sensitive to hot and cold. This creates a large barrier for global immunization campaigns, because vaccine distribution and administrative costs often exceed the costs of production,” explains Marco-​Dufort. While more investments will be needed to shore up the cold chain, encapsulation offers a cost saving solution that could be put towards production of more vaccines and thus, save more lives.





Yet, there is still a long way to go in terms of further research, safety studies, and clinical trials before the hydrogels can be implemented for vaccine distribution. Their more immediate use is for transporting heat sensitive enzymes used in cancer research, for example, or protein molecules for research in lab settings.

One step towards solving a global issue

While new biotechnologies and cost savings are a step in the right direction, there are still tremendous logistical, political, and socio-​economic challenges in resolving the global issues surrounding equitable vaccine distribution and vaccine hesitancy. Marco-​Dufort’s motivation is undeterred. His childhood experience living in the Democratic Republic of the Congo instilled a deep appreciation for the need for vaccines against infectious diseases, not just for Covid-​19, but also for Polio, Meningitis, and Ebola. He, more than most, is aware of the tremendous challenges people living in Sub-​Saharan Africa face in terms of access to vaccines where infectious diseases are still prevalent.





Mark Tibbitt, Bruno Marco-​Dufort, and the team’s work represent a substantive advancement in vaccine excipient development. Their work also offers a glimmer of hope for a positive societal impact. Even a small relief of the economic factors associated with the distribution of vaccines, medicines, and biomedical research could result in larger impacts down the road.





