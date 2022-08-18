Study Demonstrates Value of Using Genomic Surveillance To Inform Vaccine Design

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Study Demonstrates Value of Using Genomic Surveillance To Inform Vaccine Design"

A pioneering genomic surveillance study has provided the clearest picture yet of the arms race between Streptococcus pneumoniae, the bacterium responsible for a range of illnesses such as pneumonia and meningitis, and the vaccines designed to protect against the most dominant types. A strain called GPSC10 was found to be a particular threat, due to its increased virulence, ability to transform its structure to evade vaccines and its resistance to several common antibiotics.





The study, published today (16 August) in Lancet Microbe, was led by the Wellcome Sanger Institute, National Reference Center for Pneumococci, France, and Hospital Sant Joan de Deu, Spain, as part of the Global Pneumococcal Sequencing (GPS) project. The findings demonstrate the value of genomic surveillance to inform vaccine design and highlight the challenge posed by ‘shapeshifting’ strains like GPSC10.





Streptococcus pneumoniae, also known as the pneumococcus, is a bacterial pathogen that causes diseases ranging from ear infections through to pneumonia, septicaemia and meningitis. It is responsible for around nine million global infections annually, with elderly adults and children particularly susceptible. More than 300,000 children die from pneumococcal infection each year, mainly in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs)1.





Since 2000, a series of pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCVs) have been deployed that have targeted S. pneumoniae serotypes responsible for most disease cases in infants2, resulting in a reduction in disease worldwide. Currently, PCV-13 targets 13 serotypes and PCVs targeting up to 25 serotypes are in development. However, there are more than 100 distinct serotypes, and they can affect children and adults in different ways. Knowing which serotypes to target with the PCVs, and what the likely impact will be on disease and the wider pneumococcal population, is vitally important when designing effective global vaccination strategies.





Through the work of the GPS project since 2011, a picture of the S. pneumoniae serotypes in circulation has been built up that allows trends in the bacterial population to be identified. One serotype, 24F, has been on the rise, as documented by the National Reference Center for Pneumococci, France and many other countries such as Canada, Denmark, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Norway, Spain, and UK.





In this new study, scientists from the Wellcome Sanger Institute performed whole-genome sequencing on 419 samples of S. pneumoniae serotype 24F, collected from individuals in France between 2003 and 2018 by the National Reference Center for Pneumococci (NRCP) and Association Clinique et Therapeutique Infantile du Val-de-Marne (ACTIV), and on 91 pneumococcal serotype 24F isolates collected from individuals in Spain by the Hospital Sant Joan de Deu. To provide a global comparison, an international collection of other S. pneumoniae genomes were added from the Global Pneumococcal Sequencing (GPS) project database.





Dr Stephanie Lo, first author of the study from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said: “In a microbiology lab, classifying strains and testing for drug resistance are time consuming and resource intensive. Whole genome sequencing can now reliably infer serotype and antibiotic resistance profiles, identify where outbreaks might be occurring and track which strains mediate serotype replacement. So it’s one test that can answer a lot of different questions.”





Analysis showed that 24F was present in many countries largely due to the spread of three strains: GPSC10, GPSC16 and GPSC206. One strain in particular, GPSC10, was responsible for the rapid increase in 24F in France around four years following the introduction of PCV-13. It was found to have high disease potential and be resistant to multiple antibiotic treatments.





These findings support recent research that showed that GPSC10 drove the increase in 24F after the introduction of PCV-13 in Spain, and that 24F is one of the most frequent causes of pneumococcal disease in children in different countries. In India, the country estimated to have the largest burden of pneumococcal disease, researchers have predicted that GPSC10 has the potential to evade PCV-13. These and other studies from GPS partners across the globe are collected in an issue of Microbial Genomics.





Perhaps the biggest concern arising from the study was GPSC10’s ability to express 17 different serotypes, only six of which are included in current PCV vaccines.





Dr Emmanuelle Varon, a senior author of the study from the National Reference Center for Pneumococci, Centre Hospitalier Intercommunal de Créteil, France, said: “The Streptococcus pneumoniae strain GPSC10 is something of a shapeshifter, able to express a wide range of serotypes and multidrug resistance patterns. Surveillance on pneumococcal disease, such as that implemented in France since 2001, is our best tool to evaluate the impact of vaccine policies and will allow us to detect the emergence of other non-vaccine serotypes.”





To some extent, the evolutionary arms race between pathogens and vaccine makers is inevitable. If one strain dies out because it has been targeted by a vaccine, other strains may rise to take its place. A strain may also evolve sufficiently that vaccines cease to be effective against it. The important thing is that vaccine makers and public health organisations have the best information with which to keep pace and, ultimately, to save lives.





Professor Stephen Bentley, a senior author of the study from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said: “It’s exciting that genomic surveillance now allows us to have a real impact on improving pneumococcal vaccines and, most importantly, helping to reduce the number of children who die from related illnesses in low- and middle-income countries. The whole Global Pneumococcal Survey consortium should also be proud of the huge collaborative effort that has gone into generating these data.”





Reference: Lo SW, Mellor K, Cohen R, et al. Emergence of a multidrug-resistant and virulent Streptococcus pneumoniae lineage mediates serotype replacement after PCV13: an international whole-genome sequencing study. Lancet Microbe. 2022. doi: 10.1016/S2666-5247(22)00158-6

This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.